US Open: DD2/DD2M Comes Down to Final Lap Showdowns

Danny Formal secured his fifth US Rotax Grand National title on Sunday, taking the Rotax DD2 victory while Derek Wang punched his Rotax Grand Finals ticket to Brazil after passing Scott Howard on the straight to the finish in DD2 Masters.

Photo Gallery: US Open of New Jersey

There wasn’t a big grid of DD2 machines at the US Open of New Jersey, but there was great competition. Leading the field to green was Aussie Jac Preston (J3/CompKart) with Ecuadorian Juan Diego Villacis (J3/Compkart) joining his teammate on the front row.

Formal (HR/TonyKart) had a great opening lap and jumped to the lead, but Villacis went to the point on lap three. Also in the mix was Peruvian Michael Greenfield (PSL/BirelART), who started the Final from ninth. Fast Qualifier Davide Greco (PSL/BirelART) was also coming through the field but had lost touch with the leaders early on.

As Villacis continued to lead Formal, Preston retired on lap twelve when it sounded like something went array with his engine. On his bumper when he slowed, Greenfield got into the back of Preston initially but was able to get around without causing any issue.

With two laps to go, everything unfolded as Formal took the lead going down the hill. Greco caught up to the pack to join the action just in time. Bumper to bumper, there was pressure on all the karts except for Formal and when the pack came back around from the lower section, Formal had a big lead at the finish line, while Villacis had fallen back to fifth. Contact between Greco and Greenfield ended badly for Greco as he fell to sixth.

At the line it was Formal taking the win, Greenfield second and Max Hewitt being the ultimate benefactor, finishing third after moving up two spots on the final lap. Formal and Greenfield secured tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals.

Read More: Mini-Max Report | Junior Max Report / Senior Max Report

In the other race on the track, the DD2 Master’s race came down to a pursuit between Australian Scott Howard (PSL/BirelART) and American Derek Wang (PSL/BirelART).

The two were off in a race of their own, leaving behind the rest of the DD2 Masters.

The two leaders ran together the entire race and while Wang was able to keep up with Howard, he didn’t seem to have enough to make a pass.

But coming to the finish line, Howard ran wide exiting the final corner and drove into the grass. Wang followed him but was able to keep two tires on the track and overtake just before the finish line to take the win and the Rotax Grand Finals ticket by only 0.088 seconds!

Henry Martin (CRG Nordam/CRG) completed the podium third place.