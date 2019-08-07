Connect with us
Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Rok Cup Classes

ASN Canadian Karting Championships

We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.

**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.

Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.

Some talking points:

  • 7 different provinces represented
  • 11 different chassis brands
  • Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)
  • Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)

Rok Junior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Connor Pritiko ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Nicky Palladino ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Lorenzo Morsillo ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Jacob Miles ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Austin Boyle ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Nico Christodoulou ON Professional Racing Ontario Exprit
Gianluca Savaglio ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Marcello Paniccia ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Andrew Maciel ON Team VSR TonyKart
Justin Arseneau QC Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Nikita Johnson USA AKT Racing FA Kart
Emmo Fittipaldi USA Exprit
Rayden Persuade ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart

Rok Senior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Chris Glover BC Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Patrick Woods-Toth ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Mackenzie Clark ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Cole Hooton ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Taegen Poles ON Energy Corse Energy Kart
Xavier Harris** ON Goodwood Kartways Exprit
Matthew Miles ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Justin DiBenedetto ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Mark Davis ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Jared Ramnarayan ON Professional Racing Ontario Exprit
Kai Dalziel ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Eamon Lowe ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic
Dale Curran ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Nicholas Hornbostel ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Ryan MacDermid ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Nolan Bower ON Team VSR TonyKart
Christopher Chanko ON Team VSR TonyKart
Marc Antoine-Poirer QC C-RAD BirelART
Liam Rhodes ON Exprit
Logan Cusson ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Diego Ramos Brazil Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Rok Masters
Joe Crupi** ON Venom Racing Solutions Exprit
Alexander Mankovski ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid
Adrian Donkers ON Team VSR TonyKart
Vatche Tatikan USA PSL Karting BirelART
Sylvain Coulombe QC Premier Karting FA Kart

Rok Mini

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Michael Riccio ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Frankie Esposito ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Cooper Simpson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Cole Newton ON Energy Corse Energy Kart
Ayden Ingratta ON AI Motorsports TonyKart
Joseph Launi ON Innisfil Indy TonyKart
Ashton Henckel USA Prime Powerteam BirelART
Caleb Grafarar USA PSL Karting BirelART
Kai Johnson USA AKT Racing Energy Kart
Beckham Jacir USA AKT Racing Kosmic
Jordan DiLeo ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid
Christian Papp ON Kosmic

Open Shifter

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Zachery Shearer ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Randy Tang ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Justin Luik ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Isaac Marritt** ON PSL Karting BirelART
Davide Greco ON PSL Karting BirelART
Max Preston ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Dante Lerra ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid
Robert Soroka ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic
Thomas Nepveu QC PSL Karting BirelART
Nathan Gilbert QC CENA Racing Kosmic
Charles Robin QC CENA Racing TonyKart
Daniel Ou ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Daniel Morad ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Josh Conquer ON Team VSR TonyKart
Open Shifter Master
Nicholas Bedard QC PSL Karting Ricciardo
Tony Demarco ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Vince Paolini ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Reno Gulizia ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Dany St-Hilaire QC PSL Karting BirelART

 

**Defending class champion

