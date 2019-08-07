Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Rok Cup Classes

We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.

**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.



Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.

Some talking points:

7 different provinces represented

11 different chassis brands

Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)

Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)

Rok Junior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Connor Pritiko ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Nicky Palladino ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Lorenzo Morsillo ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Jacob Miles ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Austin Boyle ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Nico Christodoulou ON Professional Racing Ontario Exprit Gianluca Savaglio ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Marcello Paniccia ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Andrew Maciel ON Team VSR TonyKart Justin Arseneau QC Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Nikita Johnson USA AKT Racing FA Kart Emmo Fittipaldi USA Exprit Rayden Persuade ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart

Rok Senior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Chris Glover BC Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Patrick Woods-Toth ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Mackenzie Clark ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Cole Hooton ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Taegen Poles ON Energy Corse Energy Kart Xavier Harris** ON Goodwood Kartways Exprit Matthew Miles ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Justin DiBenedetto ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Mark Davis ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Jared Ramnarayan ON Professional Racing Ontario Exprit Kai Dalziel ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Eamon Lowe ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic Dale Curran ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Nicholas Hornbostel ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Ryan MacDermid ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Nolan Bower ON Team VSR TonyKart Christopher Chanko ON Team VSR TonyKart Marc Antoine-Poirer QC C-RAD BirelART Liam Rhodes ON Exprit Logan Cusson ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Diego Ramos Brazil Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Rok Masters Joe Crupi** ON Venom Racing Solutions Exprit Alexander Mankovski ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid Adrian Donkers ON Team VSR TonyKart Vatche Tatikan USA PSL Karting BirelART Sylvain Coulombe QC Premier Karting FA Kart

Rok Mini

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Michael Riccio ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Frankie Esposito ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Cooper Simpson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Cole Newton ON Energy Corse Energy Kart Ayden Ingratta ON AI Motorsports TonyKart Joseph Launi ON Innisfil Indy TonyKart Ashton Henckel USA Prime Powerteam BirelART Caleb Grafarar USA PSL Karting BirelART Kai Johnson USA AKT Racing Energy Kart Beckham Jacir USA AKT Racing Kosmic Jordan DiLeo ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid Christian Papp ON Kosmic

Open Shifter

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Zachery Shearer ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Randy Tang ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Justin Luik ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Isaac Marritt** ON PSL Karting BirelART Davide Greco ON PSL Karting BirelART Max Preston ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Dante Lerra ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid Robert Soroka ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic Thomas Nepveu QC PSL Karting BirelART Nathan Gilbert QC CENA Racing Kosmic Charles Robin QC CENA Racing TonyKart Daniel Ou ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Daniel Morad ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Josh Conquer ON Team VSR TonyKart Open Shifter Master Nicholas Bedard QC PSL Karting Ricciardo Tony Demarco ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Vince Paolini ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Reno Gulizia ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Dany St-Hilaire QC PSL Karting BirelART

**Defending class champion

