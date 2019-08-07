ASN Canadian Karting Championships
Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Rok Cup Classes
We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.
**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.
Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.
Some talking points:
- 7 different provinces represented
- 11 different chassis brands
- Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)
- Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)
Rok Junior
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Connor Pritiko
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Nicky Palladino
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Lorenzo Morsillo
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Jacob Miles
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Austin Boyle
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Nico Christodoulou
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Exprit
|Gianluca Savaglio
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Marcello Paniccia
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Andrew Maciel
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Justin Arseneau
|QC
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Nikita Johnson
|USA
|AKT Racing
|FA Kart
|Emmo Fittipaldi
|USA
|Exprit
|Rayden Persuade
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
Rok Senior
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Chris Glover
|BC
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Patrick Woods-Toth
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Mackenzie Clark
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Cole Hooton
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Taegen Poles
|ON
|Energy Corse
|Energy Kart
|Xavier Harris**
|ON
|Goodwood Kartways
|Exprit
|Matthew Miles
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Justin DiBenedetto
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Mark Davis
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Jared Ramnarayan
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Exprit
|Kai Dalziel
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Eamon Lowe
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Kosmic
|Dale Curran
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Nicholas Hornbostel
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Ryan MacDermid
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Nolan Bower
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Christopher Chanko
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Marc Antoine-Poirer
|QC
|C-RAD
|BirelART
|Liam Rhodes
|ON
|Exprit
|Logan Cusson
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Diego Ramos
|Brazil
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Rok Masters
|Joe Crupi**
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|Exprit
|Alexander Mankovski
|ON
|Goodwood Kartways
|Intrepid
|Adrian Donkers
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Vatche Tatikan
|USA
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Sylvain Coulombe
|QC
|Premier Karting
|FA Kart
Rok Mini
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Michael Riccio
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Frankie Esposito
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Cooper Simpson
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Cole Newton
|ON
|Energy Corse
|Energy Kart
|Ayden Ingratta
|ON
|AI Motorsports
|TonyKart
|Joseph Launi
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|TonyKart
|Ashton Henckel
|USA
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Caleb Grafarar
|USA
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Kai Johnson
|USA
|AKT Racing
|Energy Kart
|Beckham Jacir
|USA
|AKT Racing
|Kosmic
|Jordan DiLeo
|ON
|Goodwood Kartways
|Intrepid
|Christian Papp
|ON
|Kosmic
Open Shifter
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Zachery Shearer
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Randy Tang
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Justin Luik
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Isaac Marritt**
|ON
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Davide Greco
|ON
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Max Preston
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Dante Lerra
|ON
|Goodwood Kartways
|Intrepid
|Robert Soroka
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Kosmic
|Thomas Nepveu
|QC
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Nathan Gilbert
|QC
|CENA Racing
|Kosmic
|Charles Robin
|QC
|CENA Racing
|TonyKart
|Daniel Ou
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Daniel Morad
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Josh Conquer
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Open Shifter Master
|Nicholas Bedard
|QC
|PSL Karting
|Ricciardo
|Tony Demarco
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Vince Paolini
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Reno Gulizia
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Dany St-Hilaire
|QC
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
**Defending class champion
