ASN Canadian Karting Championships
Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Classes
We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.
**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.
Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.
Some talking points:
- 7 different provinces represented
- 11 different chassis brands
- Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)
- Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)
Briggs Junior
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Isaac Teed
|NB
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Owen Mahar
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Callum Baxter
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Evan Brace
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Jake Cowden
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Steven Navratil
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Logan Pacza
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Marco Filice
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Logan Ferguson
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Alivia Ricard
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|BirelART
|Anthony Boscia
|ON
|BirelART
|Nicky Palladino
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Exprit
|Matte Ferrari
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Jayden Elphage
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Maddox Heacock
|ON
|MPH Racing
|K&K Kart
|Zain Ikram
|ON
|Kevin Glover Racing
|Kosmic
|Adam Ali
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Daniel Ali
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Nicholas Gilkes
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Gianluca Savaglio**
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Lily Flintoff
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Mavrik Vermette
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Mathieu Cousineau
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Yuchen Ye
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Laurent Legault
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Louka St Jean
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Boden Barnwell
|USA
|Agan Motorsports
|BirelART
|Nicholas Scarfo
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Zack Lalonde
|QC
|Premier Karting
|FA Kart
|Jack Drury
|QC
|Premier Karting
|FA Kart
|Ayden Almeida
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Ari Korkodilos
|ON
|Intrepid
|Anthony Quezdada
|ON
|BirelART
|Charles-Etienne Boucher
|QC
Briggs Senior
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|William Lowther
|PEI
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|Kelsey Hann
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|Aaron Kennedy
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|Pearce Herder
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Liam Cusack
|ON
|Awesome Kart
|Michael Adams
|ON
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|David Barnes
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jordan Prior
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Evan MacIntosh
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jen Gray
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|BirelART
|Zachary Vanier
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|BirelART
|Alex Murphy
|ON
|BirelART
|Avery Miller
|ON
|Energy Kart
|Kiedon Fletcher
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|Intrepid
|Logan Ploder
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Chad Webster
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Owyn Thomas
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Jon Treadwell**
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|Intrepid
|Brennan Taylor
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|Intrepid
|Tyler McCullough
|ON
|Venom Racing Solutions
|Intrepid
|Khloe Drummond
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Alec Drummond
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Mike De La Plante
|ON
|K&K East
|K&K Kart
|Tyler Agan
|USA
|Agan Motorsports
|BirelART
|Daniel Demaras
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Ryan Armstrong
|ON
|BirelART
|Spencer Todd
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
Briggs Cadet
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|George Deadman
|AB
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|Ethan Lowther
|PEI
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Caleb Campbell
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jensen Barnett
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jackson Pearsall
|ON
|PSL Karting
|BirelART
|Ryan Maxwell
|ON
|Energy Corse
|Energy Kart
|Jordan DiLeo
|ON
|Goodwood Kartways
|Intrepid
|Major Makovskis
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Ilie Crisan
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Lucas Deslongchamps
|QC
|Ben Cooper Racing
|BirelART
|Ashton Henckel
|USA
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jordan Smith
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Jacob Smith
|ON
|Innisfil Indy
|GP Kart
|Christian Papp
|ON
|BirelART
|Joey Lecce
|ON
|Intrepid
|Rocco Simone
|ON
|D’Arrigos Racing
|Intrepid
Briggs Masters
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|Dave Anderson
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Rich Folino
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Jamie MacArthur
|ON
|K&K East
|K&K Kart
|Corey Walsh
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Steven MacVoy
|ON
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Eli Yanko
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Mathieu Demers
|QC
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|BirelART
|Kevin Adams
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Stephen Goebel
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Dan Skilton
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Darren Kearnon**
|ON
|TonyKart
Briggs Junior Lite
|Driver Name
|Province
|Team
|Chassis
|William MacCormack
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
|Cooper Simpson
|ON
|Prime Powerteam
|BirelART
|Elias Mackenzie
|ON
|Professional Racing Ontario
|Intrepid
|Ayden Ingratta
|ON
|AI Motorsports
|Ricciardo
|Caden Drummond
|ON
|Team VSR
|TonyKart
|Matthew Fecko
|USA
|Nevada Kartsport
|VLR
|Landon White
|NS
|Gerald Caseley Racing
|Ricciardo
|Isaac Nura Godana
|ON
|Intrepid
|Noah Taylor
|ON
|Racing Edge Motorsports
|Kosmic
|Scotty Watkins
|ON
|Top Kart
|Hunter Twyman
|ON
|Karts & Parts
|Awesome Kart
**Defending class champion
**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.
Click the image to order your photo package for the Nationals from CKN!