Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Classes

We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.

**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.

Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.

Some talking points:

7 different provinces represented

11 different chassis brands

Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)

Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)

Briggs Junior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Isaac Teed NB Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Owen Mahar NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Callum Baxter NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Evan Brace NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Jake Cowden ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Steven Navratil ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Logan Pacza ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Marco Filice ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Logan Ferguson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Alivia Ricard ON Venom Racing Solutions BirelART Anthony Boscia ON BirelART Nicky Palladino ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit Matte Ferrari ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Jayden Elphage ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Maddox Heacock ON MPH Racing K&K Kart Zain Ikram ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic Adam Ali ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Daniel Ali ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Nicholas Gilkes ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Gianluca Savaglio** ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Lily Flintoff ON Team VSR TonyKart Mavrik Vermette QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Mathieu Cousineau QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Yuchen Ye QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Laurent Legault QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Louka St Jean QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Boden Barnwell USA Agan Motorsports BirelART Nicholas Scarfo ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Zack Lalonde QC Premier Karting FA Kart Jack Drury QC Premier Karting FA Kart Ayden Almeida ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Ari Korkodilos ON Intrepid Anthony Quezdada ON BirelART Charles-Etienne Boucher QC

Briggs Senior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis William Lowther PEI Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART Kelsey Hann NS Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART Aaron Kennedy NS Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART Pearce Herder ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Liam Cusack ON Awesome Kart Michael Adams ON Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART David Barnes ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Jordan Prior ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Evan MacIntosh ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Jen Gray ON Professional Racing Ontario BirelART Zachary Vanier ON Venom Racing Solutions BirelART Alex Murphy ON BirelART Avery Miller ON Energy Kart Kiedon Fletcher ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid Logan Ploder ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Chad Webster ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Owyn Thomas ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Jon Treadwell** ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid Brennan Taylor ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid Tyler McCullough ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid Khloe Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart Alec Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart Mike De La Plante ON K&K East K&K Kart Tyler Agan USA Agan Motorsports BirelART Daniel Demaras ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Ryan Armstrong ON BirelART Spencer Todd ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic

Briggs Cadet

Driver Name Province Team Chassis George Deadman AB Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART Ethan Lowther PEI Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Caleb Campbell ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Jensen Barnett ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Jackson Pearsall ON PSL Karting BirelART Ryan Maxwell ON Energy Corse Energy Kart Jordan DiLeo ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid Major Makovskis ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Ilie Crisan QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Lucas Deslongchamps QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART Ashton Henckel USA Prime Powerteam BirelART Jordan Smith ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Jacob Smith ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart Christian Papp ON BirelART Joey Lecce ON Intrepid Rocco Simone ON D’Arrigos Racing Intrepid

Briggs Masters

Driver Name Province Team Chassis Dave Anderson ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Rich Folino ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Jamie MacArthur ON K&K East K&K Kart Corey Walsh ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Steven MacVoy ON Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Eli Yanko ON Team VSR TonyKart Mathieu Demers QC Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART Kevin Adams ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Stephen Goebel ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Dan Skilton ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Darren Kearnon** ON TonyKart

Briggs Junior Lite

Driver Name Province Team Chassis William MacCormack ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart Cooper Simpson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART Elias Mackenzie ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid Ayden Ingratta ON AI Motorsports Ricciardo Caden Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart Matthew Fecko USA Nevada Kartsport VLR Landon White NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo Isaac Nura Godana ON Intrepid Noah Taylor ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic Scotty Watkins ON Top Kart Hunter Twyman ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart

**Defending class champion

**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.

Click the image to order your photo package for the Nationals from CKN!