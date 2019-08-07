Connect with us
ASN Canadian Karting Championships

Unofficial Entry List for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Classes

We’re really excited for Nationals and have done some digging to compile a list of driver names competing in the 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways.

**Please note, this is a working list, and unofficial. To add yourself are on the list, register now on http://kartsportcanada.ca and message us on social media. We will update the list daily.

Last update: August 9, at 9:00 PM.

Some talking points:

  • 7 different provinces represented
  • 11 different chassis brands
  • Seven 2018 champions returning to defend their class title (Savaglio, Treadwell, Harris, Crupi, DeMarco, Kearnon and Marritt)
  • Four 2018 champions attemping to win a new category (Ingratta, Johnson, Baxter and Curran)

Briggs Junior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Isaac Teed NB Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Owen Mahar NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Callum Baxter NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Evan Brace NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Jake Cowden ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Steven Navratil ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Logan Pacza ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Marco Filice ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Logan Ferguson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Alivia Ricard ON Venom Racing Solutions BirelART
Anthony Boscia ON BirelART
Nicky Palladino ON Kevin Glover Racing Exprit
Matte Ferrari ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Jayden Elphage ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Maddox Heacock ON MPH Racing K&K Kart
Zain Ikram ON Kevin Glover Racing Kosmic
Adam Ali ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Daniel Ali ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Nicholas Gilkes ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Gianluca Savaglio** ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Lily Flintoff ON Team VSR TonyKart
Mavrik Vermette QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Mathieu Cousineau QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Yuchen Ye QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Laurent Legault QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Louka St Jean QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Boden Barnwell USA Agan Motorsports BirelART
Nicholas Scarfo ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Zack Lalonde QC Premier Karting FA Kart
Jack Drury QC Premier Karting FA Kart
Ayden Almeida ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Ari Korkodilos ON Intrepid
Anthony Quezdada ON BirelART
Charles-Etienne Boucher QC

Briggs Senior

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
William Lowther PEI Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
Kelsey Hann NS Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
Aaron Kennedy NS Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
Pearce Herder ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Liam Cusack ON Awesome Kart
Michael Adams ON Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
David Barnes ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jordan Prior ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Evan MacIntosh ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jen Gray ON Professional Racing Ontario BirelART
Zachary Vanier ON Venom Racing Solutions BirelART
Alex Murphy ON BirelART
Avery Miller ON Energy Kart
Kiedon Fletcher ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid
Logan Ploder ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Chad Webster ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Owyn Thomas ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Jon Treadwell** ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid
Brennan Taylor ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid
Tyler McCullough ON Venom Racing Solutions Intrepid
Khloe Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart
Alec Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart
Mike De La Plante ON K&K East K&K Kart
Tyler Agan USA Agan Motorsports BirelART
Daniel Demaras ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Ryan Armstrong ON BirelART
Spencer Todd ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic

Briggs Cadet

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
George Deadman AB Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
Ethan Lowther PEI Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Caleb Campbell ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jensen Barnett ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jackson Pearsall ON PSL Karting BirelART
Ryan Maxwell ON Energy Corse Energy Kart
Jordan DiLeo ON Goodwood Kartways Intrepid
Major Makovskis ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Ilie Crisan QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Lucas Deslongchamps QC Ben Cooper Racing BirelART
Ashton Henckel USA Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jordan Smith ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Jacob Smith ON Innisfil Indy GP Kart
Christian Papp ON BirelART
Joey Lecce ON Intrepid
Rocco Simone ON D’Arrigos Racing Intrepid

Briggs Masters

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
Dave Anderson ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Rich Folino ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Jamie MacArthur ON K&K East K&K Kart
Corey Walsh ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Steven MacVoy ON Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Eli Yanko ON Team VSR TonyKart
Mathieu Demers QC Gerald Caseley Racing BirelART
Kevin Adams ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Stephen Goebel ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Dan Skilton ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Darren Kearnon** ON TonyKart

Briggs Junior Lite

Driver Name Province Team Chassis
William MacCormack ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart
Cooper Simpson ON Prime Powerteam BirelART
Elias Mackenzie ON Professional Racing Ontario Intrepid
Ayden Ingratta ON AI Motorsports Ricciardo
Caden Drummond ON Team VSR TonyKart
Matthew Fecko USA Nevada Kartsport VLR
Landon White NS Gerald Caseley Racing Ricciardo
Isaac Nura Godana ON Intrepid
Noah Taylor ON Racing Edge Motorsports Kosmic
Scotty Watkins ON Top Kart
Hunter Twyman ON Karts & Parts Awesome Kart

 

**Defending class champion

