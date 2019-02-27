Unfortunate News – Lombardy Karting Closing Their Doors

We have received some sad karting news this morning here at CKN as we’ve learned that Lombardy Karting will be closing down.

Opened just over a decade ago by Gord Costello at the Lombardy Fairgrounds, only an hour or so from Ottawa, Ontario, Lombardy Karting Association has been a karting club that put all of their efforts into simply growing the sport. However, it appears that tough times have fallen on the club in recent years with little to no membership.

Below is the email we received from Gord Costello laying out the news. What does the future hold for the kart track at Lombardy? We will do our best to find out.

Good Morning,

It’s with a heavy hand that I write this but there comes a time when all good things must come to an end.

A decision has been made to shut down Lombardy Karting, it is no longer financially feasible with such low numbers over the past few years along with the lack of help to promote the sport and run the events. The sport has changed and it is no longer a family sport, the regional series are killing karting and drawing the numbers from club racing with minimal interest now in a club level mom and pop operations. I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years, I have met a lot of good people, some I consider friends and boy have I encountered a lot of crazy ones also in Karting. Competition changes people and they no longer see the fun in any sport. It’s all about their kid and how are they gonna get them to win all the time at any cost and then forget why they do this. I raced for fun because I knew I was never gonna make a living at it and when we built Lombardy it was to put the fun back into the sport, it worked for a while but now you all see how it ended.

Gord Costello