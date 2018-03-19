Unbeaten Championship FWT Season for Gafrarar in Micro Rok

Young gun Caleb Gafrarar completed his perfect record at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour on Sunday, taking home his third straight race win and the Micro Rok title trophy at the Orlando Kart Center.

Just like at the two opening rounds, all weekend long Gafrarar (Parolin Kart) was pressured by Danny Dyszelski (Energy Kart). The two would break free in each session on track but Dyszelski just never pulled the trigger and made a pass in the 15-lap championship Final race, settling for second in both the race and the title fight.

Third would go to Matias Orjuela (Benik Kart), who cruised all by himself from start to finish.

Behind the lead trio, four future Canadian stars were in a battle that also included a pair of Venezuelans and a driver from the Dominican. Jordan Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid) was making his first start ever in a Micro Rok and he impressed. He ran fourth in the opening segment of the race until he and Cole Newton (Prime/BirelART) came together in the long sweeping showcase corner, slowing both of them up with a trip through the grass. After that contact, Canadian Ayden Ingratta (Ricciardo Kart) and Dominican Manuel Gonzalez (Benik Kart) mixed it up for the fourth spot, which would eventually go to Ingratta after Gonzalez moved him out of the way on the final lap and earned a penalty.

At the finish line, Di Leo wound up seventh, Cooper Simpson (Prime/BirelART) was ninth and Newton was unable to finish, classified in twelfth.