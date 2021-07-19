Two More Rok Senior Wins for Woods-Toth at CMI

Defending champion Patrick Woods-Toth kicked off the new season of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship just like he did a year, scoring two very convincing victories in the Rok Senior division at the Canadian Mini Indy.

Rain on Saturday morning brought the field of 20 together with Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) leading the way in Qualifying and the PreFinal.

However, the rain clouds parted after lunch and fresh new dry tires were bolted to everyone for the Final.

A slow start off the line for Soroka allowed Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic Kart) and Woods-Toth to jump ahead into corner one.

Ali led the first four laps but Woods-Toth put heavy pressure on early race leader and made his move on lap five. Putting his fresh tires to good use, consistent fast laps helped him open up a gap and pull away and over the remaining 25 circuits around CMI, Woods-Toth just managed his gap and cruised to victory.

Running in second for the remainder of the race, Ali went unchallenged, but was accessed a one-position penalty for jumping the start and was eventually scored third.

In the middle stages of the race, a great scrap erupted for third. Dale Curran (PRO-Mosport/CL Kart) was able to fend off the challenges from Soroka, Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), Connor Pritiko (Prime/BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic Kart) to get the position, and was elevated to second after the finish.

Following a number of pushback bumper penalties, Filice and Macdermid completed the top-five.

MRFKC1 Rok Senior Saturday Final Results

1 Patrick Woods-Toth 2 Dale Curran 5.128 3 Adam Ali 2.936 4 Marco Filice 8.423 5 Ryan Macdermid 8.660 6 Laurent Legault 11.896 7 Robert Soroka 12.252 8 Connor Pritiko 13.565 9 Cole Hooton 15.814 10 Daniel Fellows 16.146 11 Owyn Thomas 22.433 12 Matthew Miles 25.838 13 Jacob Miles 25.925 14 Andrew Maciel 30.036 15 Lucas Pernod 31.641 16 Matthew Demarinis 31.692 17 Sean Relf 34.456 18 Lorenzo Morsillo 34.704 19 Cruz Formusa 34.923 20 Brady Clapham 18 Laps

Sunday’s race once again saw Woods-Toth control the day, sweeping all three competitive sessions in dominating fashion. In the Final, he pulled out to an 8.621-second margin of victory.

Once again a great race went on behind him as a number of drivers were in pursuit of the podium.

After falling back to fifth on lap four, Soroka charged his way back forward to move into second place on lap 22 and didn’t look back, while Daniel Fellows (Prime/BirelART) worked his way by Macdermid with two laps to go to earn his first MRFKC podium appearance. Filice was also able to get by Macdermid before the finish to take fourth.

MRFKC1 Rok Senior Sunday Final Results