#MRFKC
Two More Rok Senior Wins for Woods-Toth at CMI
Defending champion Patrick Woods-Toth kicked off the new season of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship just like he did a year, scoring two very convincing victories in the Rok Senior division at the Canadian Mini Indy.
Rain on Saturday morning brought the field of 20 together with Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) leading the way in Qualifying and the PreFinal.
However, the rain clouds parted after lunch and fresh new dry tires were bolted to everyone for the Final.
A slow start off the line for Soroka allowed Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic Kart) and Woods-Toth to jump ahead into corner one.
Ali led the first four laps but Woods-Toth put heavy pressure on early race leader and made his move on lap five. Putting his fresh tires to good use, consistent fast laps helped him open up a gap and pull away and over the remaining 25 circuits around CMI, Woods-Toth just managed his gap and cruised to victory.
Running in second for the remainder of the race, Ali went unchallenged, but was accessed a one-position penalty for jumping the start and was eventually scored third.
In the middle stages of the race, a great scrap erupted for third. Dale Curran (PRO-Mosport/CL Kart) was able to fend off the challenges from Soroka, Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), Connor Pritiko (Prime/BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic Kart) to get the position, and was elevated to second after the finish.
Following a number of pushback bumper penalties, Filice and Macdermid completed the top-five.
MRFKC1 Rok Senior Saturday Final Results
|1
|Patrick Woods-Toth
|2
|Dale Curran
|5.128
|3
|Adam Ali
|2.936
|4
|Marco Filice
|8.423
|5
|Ryan Macdermid
|8.660
|6
|Laurent Legault
|11.896
|7
|Robert Soroka
|12.252
|8
|Connor Pritiko
|13.565
|9
|Cole Hooton
|15.814
|10
|Daniel Fellows
|16.146
|11
|Owyn Thomas
|22.433
|12
|Matthew Miles
|25.838
|13
|Jacob Miles
|25.925
|14
|Andrew Maciel
|30.036
|15
|Lucas Pernod
|31.641
|16
|Matthew Demarinis
|31.692
|17
|Sean Relf
|34.456
|18
|Lorenzo Morsillo
|34.704
|19
|Cruz Formusa
|34.923
|20
|Brady Clapham
|18 Laps
Sunday’s race once again saw Woods-Toth control the day, sweeping all three competitive sessions in dominating fashion. In the Final, he pulled out to an 8.621-second margin of victory.
Once again a great race went on behind him as a number of drivers were in pursuit of the podium.
After falling back to fifth on lap four, Soroka charged his way back forward to move into second place on lap 22 and didn’t look back, while Daniel Fellows (Prime/BirelART) worked his way by Macdermid with two laps to go to earn his first MRFKC podium appearance. Filice was also able to get by Macdermid before the finish to take fourth.
MRFKC1 Rok Senior Sunday Final Results
|1
|Patrick Woods-Toth
|2
|Robert Soroka
|8.621
|3
|Daniel Fellows
|10.343
|4
|Marco Filice
|10.467
|5
|Ryan Macdermid
|10.714
|6
|Dale Curran
|11.143
|7
|Laurent Legault
|13.526
|8
|Connor Pritiko
|17.976
|9
|Lucas Pernod
|18.546
|10
|Owyn Thomas
|21.212
|11
|Adam Ali
|22.098
|12
|Cruz Formusa
|30.058
|13
|Brady Clapham
|20.296
|14
|Lorenzo Morsillo
|30.999
|15
|Andrew Maciel
|35.783
|16
|Matthew Miles
|36.161
|17
|Jacob Miles
|6 Laps
|18
|Matthew Demarinis
|6 Laps
|19
|Cole Hooton
|29 Laps
|20
|Sean Relf
|DNS
