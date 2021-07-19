Connect with us
Two More Rok Senior Wins for Woods-Toth at CMI

Defending champion Patrick Woods-Toth kicked off the new season of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship just like he did a year, scoring two very convincing victories in the Rok Senior division at the Canadian Mini Indy.

Rain on Saturday morning brought the field of 20 together with Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) leading the way in Qualifying and the PreFinal.

However, the rain clouds parted after lunch and fresh new dry tires were bolted to everyone for the Final.

A slow start off the line for Soroka allowed Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic Kart) and Woods-Toth to jump ahead into corner one.

Ali led the first four laps but Woods-Toth put heavy pressure on early race leader and made his move on lap five. Putting his fresh tires to good use, consistent fast laps helped him open up a gap and pull away and over the remaining 25 circuits around CMI, Woods-Toth just managed his gap and cruised to victory.

Running in second for the remainder of the race, Ali went unchallenged, but was accessed a one-position penalty for jumping the start and was eventually scored third.

In the middle stages of the race, a great scrap erupted for third. Dale Curran (PRO-Mosport/CL Kart) was able to fend off the challenges from Soroka, Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), Connor Pritiko (Prime/BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic Kart) to get the position, and was elevated to second after the finish.

Following a number of pushback bumper penalties, Filice and Macdermid completed the top-five.

MRFKC1 Rok Senior Saturday Final Results

1Patrick Woods-Toth
2Dale Curran5.128
3Adam Ali2.936
4Marco Filice8.423
5Ryan Macdermid8.660
6Laurent Legault11.896
7Robert Soroka12.252
8Connor Pritiko13.565
9Cole Hooton15.814
10Daniel Fellows16.146
11Owyn Thomas22.433
12Matthew Miles25.838
13Jacob Miles25.925
14Andrew Maciel30.036
15Lucas Pernod31.641
16Matthew Demarinis31.692
17Sean Relf34.456
18Lorenzo Morsillo34.704
19Cruz Formusa34.923
20Brady Clapham18 Laps

Sunday’s race once again saw Woods-Toth control the day, sweeping all three competitive sessions in dominating fashion. In the Final, he pulled out to an 8.621-second margin of victory.

Once again a great race went on behind him as a number of drivers were in pursuit of the podium.

After falling back to fifth on lap four, Soroka charged his way back forward to move into second place on lap 22 and didn’t look back, while Daniel Fellows (Prime/BirelART) worked his way by Macdermid with two laps to go to earn his first MRFKC podium appearance. Filice was also able to get by Macdermid before the finish to take fourth.

MRFKC1 Rok Senior Sunday Final Results

1Patrick Woods-Toth
2Robert Soroka8.621
3Daniel Fellows10.343
4Marco Filice10.467
5Ryan Macdermid10.714
6Dale Curran11.143
7Laurent Legault13.526
8Connor Pritiko17.976
9Lucas Pernod18.546
10Owyn Thomas21.212
11Adam Ali22.098
12Cruz Formusa30.058
13Brady Clapham20.296
14Lorenzo Morsillo30.999
15Andrew Maciel35.783
16Matthew Miles36.161
17Jacob Miles6 Laps
18Matthew Demarinis6 Laps
19Cole Hooton29 Laps
20Sean RelfDNS

