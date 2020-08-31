Two More ROK Senior MRFKC Wins for Woods-Toth

Just like he did a week ago at the CKN Dash for Cash, Patrick Woods-Toth (BirelART) dominated the second round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship weekend in ROK Senior at the Canadian Mini Indy.

After stretching out a very big gap in Saturday’s Final, Woods-Toth cruised and saved some tire wear en route to a 2.3-second win, while Sunday he put his foot down to a 6-second margin of victory.

In the Saturday race for second, Cole Hooton (BirelART) benefited from Dale Curran (CL Kart) blowing a chain just past halfway to move into second, and even with his radiator dangling, he and his engine temperature held on for the podium result. Robert Soroka (RedSpeed) recovered from a half-spin on lap two, while trying to attack for the lead, to finish third, passing Andrew Maciel (TonyKart) with only a couple laps left.

Curran was able to redeem himself on Sunday as he held the second position for the entirety of the Final. Gianluca Savaglio (Kosmic) pressured him late in the 30-lap race but wasn’t able to make a move for the position. Soroka and Maciel completed the top-five.

The championship moves back to the Mosport Karting Centre for the championship finale on September 26/27.

Race Result: MRFKC R3 ROK Senior Final

Patrick Woods-Toth Cole Hooton +2.382 Robert Soroka +5.150 Andrew Maciel +6.428 Gianluca Savaglio +6.627 Connor Pritiko Daniel Fellows Matthew Miles Nicky Palladino Aapkaran Sidhu Dale Curran Sean Relf Adam Ali Jared Ramnarayan

Race Result: MRFKC R4 ROK Senior Final