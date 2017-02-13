Reece Gold shows that he is number one after his victory in MINI Rok (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Two More FWT Victories for BENIK Karts Courtesy of Gold and Carr

The young guns were on display at the Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Championship as Mini and Micro ROK were fueled by big grids and tight action in West Palm Beach and a familiar sight was found on the podium as BENIK Kart drivers stood on top.

Reece Gold was a man on mission in Mini ROK, having passed the most karts on the weekend. Some rough starts in the heats saw fall down the order on each start only to power back forward. This speed was showcased in the Final on Sunday as well and once again he was forced to rebound from a bad start only to drive his way back to the front.

After crossing lap one in tenth, he picked off kart after kart until he found the rear bumper of round one winner Luca Mars and pole-sitter Alessandro De Tullio. A cross up on lap twelve saw De Tullio fall back of the leaders and the race came down to two.

The lead was traded on the final three laps and entering the final corner, Mars, who is racing for Canadian team Energy Corse North America, held the point. But an aggressive block saw Mars blow his momentum in the final corner as Gold swung out wide and pulled off the perfect crossover move, leaving Mars in his dust as they ripped down the main straight to the finish line. A few seconds later De Tullio crossed in third.

After the two showcased great pace, it was a rough go in the final for Canadians Dale Curran and Justin Arseneau as they finished eighth and twelfth while Marcello Paniccia was twentieth in his first race in the category since moving up from Micro. Unfortunately for Christian Alger, he was unable to qualify for the Final after running the Last Chance Race.

Bradon Carr was a man on a mission in Micro ROK as even though he fell down to fifth on lap five, he recovered with blistering fast laps to regain the lead on lap thirteen and never look back, ultimately pulling out to one-second victory.

In the race for second, Ian Augilera and Miguel Costa found their ways to the podium leaving Jesse Carrasquedo and Alex Powell just short.