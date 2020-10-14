Two Canucks in Italy for Rok Cup SuperFinal

We have two drivers representing Canada at this week’s Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

After a last-minute venue change following sanctions from the FIA on the South Garda Karting circuit, Vortex Rok Cup organizers shifted to the Franciacorta Kart Circuit and the paddock arrived over this past weekend to get settled in. Free Practice began on Monday and official Qualifying happens on Thursday. Heat races will follow leading up to Saturdays Final races.

Racing with the Energy Corse Factory race team, Jensen Burnett will represent Canada in Mini Rok. The category exceeds 100 entrants from around the world meaning the youngster, who was a regular on the podium in Ontario this season, will have his work cut out for him. Keeping tabs on his social media account, Burnett has blended in nicely with the Energy Corse race team.

In Rok Senior, Andrew Maciel is back for his second SuperFinal. He is once again competing as a privateer with support from Terry Ventresca of Team VSR. We spoke with Maciel upon his arrival and the news of the new circuit and he seemed very upbeat about his chances.

“The track is really fast but not as technical as South Garda. It is for sure the fastest track I have been on. It is new for a lot of competitors, so that has levelled the competition a bit.”

Rok Cup announced that 270 drivers from around the Rok Cup globe will compete this weekend. It is a great turnout given the current global pandemic, with only seven competitors from North America in attendance, which pales in comparison to years past when upwards of 50 drivers represented North America.

While CKN can’t be trackside in Italy this year, we are hopeful to return in 2021, and will still post updates throughout the weekend.