Treadwell Sweeps Briggs Senior at MRFKC4 to Take Championship Lead

For the second round in a row, the Briggs Senior championship standings were shaken up in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. Returning to Mosport Kartways for round number four, a familiar face stood atop the podium in both Finals, and with the wins, Jon Treadwell (VRS/Intrepid) vaulted to the top of the standings.

Saturday featured a great battle between Treadwell and Jordan Prior (Prime/BirelART). The two were able to break free from the pack in the early stages and in typical Briggs racing fashion, waited until the final lap to settle the score.

Prior held the lead and defended well through sector one. Coming down the hill to corner five, Prior was all the way to the inside of the track and Treadwell smartly jumped to the outside to get a better exit. Prior did all he could to try and stop at the apex of the corner, but Treadwell waited just long enough to overcut and take the lead as the pair raced back up the hill. Prior had a look on the outside of corner nine but Treadwell shut the door and scored his first victory of the season, a surprising stat about the defending series and Canadian Champion.

Tyler McCullough (VRS/Intrepid) beat Pearce Herder (Karts & Parts/Awesome Kart) to finish third, beating the driver who entered the weekend with the points lead.

For both the PreFinal and the Final, the Briggs Senior drivers were preparing to roll onto the grid for their races when the clouds opened up and heavy rain fell down on the circuit. Both races were delayed due to the conditions and both would utilize rain tires when the group finally took the green flag.

In the rainy conditions, Treadwell put on a clinic. He won the Prefinal by four seconds on a track that was quickly drying after the rainfall. For the Final, the sun didn’t return, meaning the track stayed full wet and Treadwell performed even better. He was one of only two drivers in the one-minute sixteen bracket and consistently posted laps a second quicker than his closest rivals, winning the race by more than thirteen seconds.

In an awesome battle for second, Mike De La Plante (K&K Kart) came out on top. He was challenged by Zach Boam (BirelART) on the final lap in corner one, but Boam splashed through a big puddle on the inside of the corner and spun out. Avery Miller (Energy Kart) came home third after running second in the early stages of the race, followed by Owyn Thomas (PRO/Intrepid) and Alex Murphy (BirelART).

Prior spun on lap eight and could only manage a seventh-place finish while Herder struggled in the wet conditions and finished eleventh, surrendering the championship lead. Treadwell now sits 25 points ahead of Herder and 55 up on Prior.

For his efforts, Treadwell was named Pfaff Senior High Performer of the weekend.

Saturday Results

Sunday Results

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!