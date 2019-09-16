Treadwell Looking Towards New Opportunities in 2020 with a New Team

Fresh off the crowning of his third MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Briggs Senior driver Jonathan Treadwell has confirmed with CKN that moving forward, he has joined Prime Powerteam and BirelART racing program.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise given how successful Treadwell has been with Intrepid North America and Goodwood Kartways in the past three seasons. Together they have won two ASN Canadian Karting Championships, two Ron Fellows Karting Championships and the 2018 Pfaff Kartsport Cup title, all in Briggs Senior.

All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Di Leo family, explains Treadwell.

“The support of the Di Leo Family has made my last three years very successful and it wouldn’t have been possible without their dedication to the sport and our success.”

Looking forward, Treadwell is eyeing up new challenges and opportunities and is very anxious to join the Prime Powerteam program aboard a BirelART chassis.

“I’ve watched the Prime program grow into a serious contender over the past half-decade. Jordan [Prior] winning the Nationals this summer further cemented the move as well. We’ve worked together at races over the years and he’s going to be a great teammate both on and off the track.”

“The Birel chassis has a long history in karting, especially in four-cycle racing in Canada. My early years of karting were on a Birel chassis and it’s exciting to come full circle and continue their winning story and grow the Prime/BirelART brand, although I’m sure the chassis is a little different than what I drove in the early 2000s.”

The change brings the Treadwell family full-circle in their karting history. In 2003, Jonathan started racing at the Hamilton kart track, where Prime Powerteam is located, winning the Novice Championship.

“We are looking forward to joining the Prime team as an avenue for Jon to race large events inside and outside Ontario and Canada, which we are excited for in 2020,” explains Jon’s father James. “Working with Trevor and Prime will be a new thing for the father-son team, as we have been the small guys for 17 years.”

For Trevor Wickens, the addition of Treadwell is just another step in the right direction for his Prime Powerteam program.

“Attracting a driver with Jon’s ability and credentials is a huge compliment to the brand. Jon’s experience and team player mentality will fit in perfectly with us and add even more strength to our Briggs program. Furthermore, we are looking forward to our technical partnership with James and his VRS team in 2020 and beyond.”

Treadwell will make his BirelART debut at the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana as Prime will have a packed team tent of drivers competing in the major event.