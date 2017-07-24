Jonathon Treadwell swept both Briggs Senior races at Mosport on the weekend. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Treadwell Doubles in Senior Briggs as Signoretti Grabs Championship

If there was a good time to hit your stride and begin a win streak at Mosport Kartways, this was it. And that is exactly what it looks like for Jonathon Treadwell as he delivered another perfect performance in the Final race of the 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship to sweep the weekends races in Briggs & Stratton Senior. With the CRFKC SummestFest and Canadian Karting Championships also taking place at Mosport this summer, Treadwell definitely has shown he has some momentum at Mosport and only days after the birth of his first child.

Since he missed the second stop of the ECKC season, Treadwell was out of the championship chase, meaning a lot of eyes were on the six-kart battle for the title behind him.

Taking the championship lead on Saturday, Marco Signoretti was in the pressure cooker all race long with his closest rivals, Gavin Sanders, Joshua Conquer and Alex Murphy, all in the mix at the front along with Treadwell, Tyler McCullough and Pearce Herder, who was making a one-off ECKC appearance.

It was a big pack and the positions traded hands like musical chairs. But Treadwell got to the lead with just over a lap left and then successfully kept Herder behind him on the final lap to take the win. McCullough tried to slide under Herder in turn ten on the final lap and bicycled his kart quite high, opening up the door for the pack to slip by before he had all four wheels back on the ground, giving up the final podium position to Conquer who was followed to the finish line by Murphy, Signoretti and Sanders.

Following the race the calculators were buzzing to see where everyone finished up and with his fifth place finish, Signoretti kept Sanders behind him to secure the title and moving to the top of the championship podium a year after finishing runner-up. Conquer’s great weekend moved him from sixth to third in the final standings only two points back of Sanders while Murphy, Simon Belanger and Alex DaSilva left Mosport scratching their heads wondering what could have been, given their opportunity when the weekend started.