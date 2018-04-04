TRAK Spring Training This Saturday at Goodwood is a Go – Unless it Snows

It’s that time of year! With Spring Training scheduled for this Saturday, karters new and old are anxiously awaiting the start of the season. The Toronto Racing Association of Karters will kick off their on-track activities at Goodwood Kartways this Saturday, April 7th, with their annual Spring Training event. The event is FREE to all TRAK/MIKA Members and a detailed itinerary can be found below. Visiting members are welcomed as always and can join the festivities by making a $40 donation to TRAK.

With below average temperatures expected, TRAK Officials have decided to continue with the event as planned *unless* an accumulation of snow on Friday night puts a wrench in the plans.

“Our aim is to start the 2018 season as planned. The Rookie portion of the event will happen 100% and as of now the timed practice portion is a go. IF we get snow Friday night, we will post an update on our website regarding the timed practice portion.”

The event will be split into two segments with Rookie Training starting the day and Timed Practice getting underway after lunch. ALL participants must sign-in by 11:15 am for transponder assignment.

Fifteen bonus points will be awarded to all participants, and as on-track activities officially get underway this will be a great opportunity to knock off the winter rust. With Race 1 scheduled for Saturday, April 14th, Spring Training will be the perfect way to start your 2018 season. The itinerary can be found below.

• 8:30am – Gates open

• 9:00am – Rookie’s Only – in-class training

• 10:00am – Rookie Only – on-track training

• 10:15am – Sign-in and transponders

• 11:30am – Drivers meeting – ALL drivers

• 12:00pm – Open practice – Senior 2-stroke

• 12:15pm – Open practice – Senior 4-stroke

• 12:30pm – Open practice – Junior 2-stroke

• 12:45pm – Open practice – Junior 4-stroke

• 1:10pm – Rok Senior/Masters

• 1:20pm – Briggs Cadet

• 1:30pm – Briggs Junior

• 1:40pm – Briggs Senior/Masters

• 1:50pm – Mini Rok

• 2:00pm – Rok Junior

• 2:10pm – Briggs Junior Lite

• 2:30pm – Rok Senior/Masters

• 2:40pm – Briggs Cadet

• 2:50pm – Briggs Junior

• 3:00pm – Briggs Senior/Masters

• 3:10pm – Mini Rok

• 3:20pm – Rok Junior

• 3:30pm – Briggs Junior Lite

• 3:45pm – Conclusion of on-track activities

*Class groupings and practice order subject to change based on participation.