TRAK Spring Training Kicks Off 2020 Season This Saturday at Goodwod Kartways

As the saying goes, better late than never! With Spring Training re-scheduled for this Saturday, June 13th, karters new and old are finally getting to start the new season! After successfully completing weeks of private practice within a controlled environment, the Toronto Racing Association of Karters will kick off their on-track activities this week at Goodwood Kartways with their annual Spring Training event. The event is FREE to ALL participants, and a detailed itinerary can be found below. Visiting members, as always, are welcome to attend as well.

“The time has finally come!” said Daniel Di Leo, President of Goodwood Kartways. “While we can definitely appreciate the frustration some have felt through May and into June, this absolutely is a case where waiting for the time to be right was the proper course to take. The sport has come back to the track in stages, with procedures and protocols being refined along the way, and now, as we welcome TRAK back, we do so with the utmost confidence we can provide a safe environment. Once again we thank everyone for their patience, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone on Saturday.”

Spring Training will be split into two segments, with Rookie Training starting the day and Timed Practice getting underway after lunch. Rookie Training is mandatory for all members who are new to club racing this year and to those who are looking to join the club for the first time. ALL other participants must sign in by 11:30 am for transponder assignment. Fifteen bonus points will be awarded to all participants, a great way to start the campaign. A reminder to all, Race 1 is scheduled for Saturday, June 20th, and Race 2 is just seven days later.

Staff once again ask that racers become familiar with all documents relating to visiting the track prior to setting out. If you have any questions or concerns, please visit goodwoodkartways.com or email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.

Please note: ALL Rookie Drivers intending to participate in Rookie Training must confirm their spot by emailing daniel@goodwoodkartways.com. All other participants will be assigned a dedicated paddock spot for the afternoon upon arrival on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is a link to the 2020 TRAK Racing Schedule: https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020_TRAK_Race_Schedule_06.01.20.pdf

TRAK Spring Training Itinerary – Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Goodwood Kartways