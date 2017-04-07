TRAK Spring Training at Goodwood Cancelled

From Goodwood Kartways:

With Spring Training scheduled for tomorrow, TRAK officials regret to inform our members that due to the current weather conditions, Spring Training has been cancelled.

**ATTENTION ROOKIES** – Rookie Training in-class sessions will still take place this Saturday at the track. Attendance is mandatory for all rookies who have not previously held a club license. All rookies are expected to be at the track at 9:00am SHARP! Rookies are encouraged to show up to the track with their karts and all their racing gear.

It is important to note that the rest of the schedule will remain unchanged. TRAK Race 1 will still take place Saturday April 15th. The track will be open for lapping all next week weather permitting.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to seeing you all at the track very soon.

Stefanie