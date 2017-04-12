TRAK Race One Preview – First race of the year set for this Saturday!

The season is officially set to begin!

With anticipation growing, The Toronto Racing Association of Karters is set to kick off their 2017 campaign. After overcoming some unexpected weather last week, track officials are ready to get things rolling as TRAK Race 1 is set to take place this Saturday April 15th. The schedule which incorporates a full complement of both Briggs and Rotax classes can be found below.

The event is sponsored by Parachute Food Box; a mobile food station serving wood over pizza, Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream & specialty items. The Food Box will be stationed at Goodwood Kartways for all racing events and will take over management of the snack bar for the 2017 season. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

PRACTICE AVAILABILITY

Thursday April 13th: 10am-6pm and Friday April 14th: 10am-7pm.

TRAK RACE 1 – APRIL 15, 2017 – SATURDAY SCHEDULE

8:00am – Gates Open

8:15am – Registration Open’s

9:15am – Registration Close’s

9:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10:00am – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Practice Session 2 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

Lunch Break

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

3:45pm – Podium Presentation

TRAK RACE 1 – RACE ORDER

Rotax Senior

Rotax Masters (May be combined with Rotax Senior)

Briggs Junior

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Senior

Briggs Masters (May be combined with Briggs Senior)

Rotax Mini Max

Rotax Junior

Briggs Junior Lite

The race will utilize the Long Track configuration which is the same lay out which will be featured for race one and two of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship. For more information on the Toronto Racing Association of Karters please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com.