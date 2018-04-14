SRA Karting
Breaking News

TRAK Race #1 Cancelled Due to Ice and Freezing Rain!

Organizers at the Toronto Racing Association for Karters (TRAK) had to cancel their first race of the year today at Goodwood Kartways as early morning freezing rain and frigid temperatures made driving impossible.

Posting on their social media pages, drivers showed off icicles forming on their karts and very slippery racing surface that had a layer of ice on it.

With the bad conditions expecting to continue throughout the weekend, we have been informed that Mosport Kartways has cancelled their practice day on Sunday, postponing their opening day of 2018 to next weekend.

