TRAK/MIKA Hosting Annual General Meeting This Weekend

We’re excited! The Toronto Racing Association for Karters (TRAK) and Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) will host their Annual General Meeting this weekend, meaning that the Canadian race season is just around the corner.

New this year is the combination of the two meetings as years past have had separate opportunities to meet. Now with both tracks under the management of the Di Leo family, it makes sense that the two are combined and hosted in the beautiful media centre at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, home of Mosport Kartways.

There will be plenty to hear about with the new season, the first where both clubs will utilize the Vortex Rok engine program full time, after introduction in 2017.

See the details below for what you need to know before heading to the meeting.

The General Meeting, which will cover everything from schedules to race day procedures to any and all details pertaining to the clubs activities and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 4 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the CTMP Media Centre and will begin at 1:00 PM sharp.

“Finally, we can get the 2018 racing season underway and the way to get the new season rolling is the Annual General Meeting,” stated Mosport Track Manager Chris Lemme. “We had a great 2017 and we’re sure 2018 will be even better! The Annual General Meeting is the perfect venue for returning members to reunite and for all of us to welcome new members. If you own a kart and haven’t decided on where you are going to race this season, it is time to come on out to the meeting and see what TRAK and/or MIKA is all about.”

The 2018 schedules and Membership Applications are available online at www.goodwoodkartways.com and www.mosportkartways.com. As in previous years, pit spot allocation, storage arrangements and discounts on yearly practice passes will be available on-site at the General Meeting.

General Meeting Details:

Date: Sunday, March 4, 2018

Time: 1:00 PM Sharp!

Location: CTMP Media Centre

Address: 3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville L1C 3K6