TRAK/MIKA General Meeting – Sunday March 3rd, 1pm @ CTMP Media Centre

The snow and ice aren’t gone yet, but we can finally get the 2019 season rolling!! We hope everyone is having a great off-season and getting ready for 2019.

As always, the General Meeting offers an opportunity to introduce the Board of Directors to our members and provide insight as to the direction of both club (TRAK/MIKA) for the upcoming season.

The General Meeting will cover everything from schedules to race day procedures to any and all details pertaining to the clubs activities and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at the CTMP Media Centre and will begin at 1 pm sharp.

“I’m sure our members are as excited as we are to get the 2019 season started and The Annual General Meeting is a great way for us to get the season rolling,” stated Mosport Track Manager Chris Lemme. “2018 was a great season and we’re going to make 2019 even better! The Annual General Meeting is the perfect venue for returning members to reunite and for all of us to welcome new members. If you own a kart and haven’t decided on where you are going to race this season, it is time to come on out to the meeting and see what TRAK and/or MIKA is all about.”

The 2019 schedules and Membership Applications are available online at www.goodwoodkartways.com and www.mosportkartways.com. As in previous years, help with membership applications, pit spot allocation, storage arrangements and discounts on yearly practice passes will all be available on site at the General Meeting.

Following the General Meeting, ALL rookie drivers, mechanics and parents are invited to attend a free seminar that will take place in the Mosport Kartways building at the kart track. The seminar will run for the better part of an hour and provide insight to basics such as tires, setup, engine maintenance, rain racing, driver equipment needs, general race day procedures and provide an opportunity to answer any questions you may have. An RSVP will help for planning purposes. Please reply to dave_miller@rogers.com.

General Meeting Details:

Date: Sunday, March 3th, 2019

Time: 1 pm Sharp!

Location: CTMP Media Centre

Address: 3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville L1C 3K6