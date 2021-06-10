TRAK Announces 2021 REVISED Schedule of Events

Press Release by Goodwood Kartways.

With the recent announcements that Ontario was moving forward with its Roadmap to Reopening, came a sense of urgency to get the 2021 Calendar of Events at Goodwood Kartways reorganized. With planning ongoing throughout the Stay-at-Home order, it was time to take all the ‘what if’ scenarios and create a game plan that met the needs of the track, staff and customers alike.

Tuesday saw a Revised CRKC Arrive-and-Drive Schedule announced with over 90 event dates locked into the Goodwood Calendar. On Wednesday the KartStars Canada Schedule was released, announcing a five-round Championship which visits four unique venues. Today the last piece of the puzzle is revealed as the Toronto Racing Association of Karters is happy to announce its Club Racing Championship, a series based out of Canada’s most historic karting venue – Goodwood Kartways.

With consistency from its first announcement in mind, TRAK has managed to lock in the full Championship while maintaining the same event structure announced back in February. The schedule resembles those of past years, including a two-drop format, and will waste no time getting things underway as TRAK Race 1 is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

“One difference you will note on this year’s schedule is the modification to Spring Training,” commented Club President Daniel Di Leo. “Spring Training has always been a great way for karters to knock off the winter rust, for new Club members to get used to their Club Racing machines, and for the track to provide vital system checks to ensure everything and everyone is ready to go for TRAK Race 1. Now, with 8 weeks of our original schedule wiped out, we feel that getting started as soon as possible will pay dividends for our members throughout the season. We have been fortunate enough to have karts on track over the last few weeks as over 35 of our 42 Club rookies have managed to get in some valuable track time. For the rest of you, don’t worry we have a plan.”

With Arrive-and-Drive Racing not scheduled to start until the week of June 20th, Goodwood Kartways has locked in multiple testing opportunities leading up to Race 1. Specifically, Friday, June 18th will be a dedicated test day for Club racers and will be FREE of charge for those registered for Race 1, adding an extra bit of incentive to come out and play with us. Move-in on Friday will take the pressure off the Saturday morning line-ups. Free testing for ALL racers will allow for karts to be tuned and ready to go, and a Rookie Orientation meeting will take place from 6pm-7pm for all Rookies to prepare for the season ahead. If you are new to Club Racing this year, please confirm your attendance to the Rookie Orientation meeting by emailing stefanie@goodwoodkartways.com. FULL details including a Friday/Saturday Itinerary will be published early next week.

We can’t wait to get started! For more information on our Club Racing program please email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com or call the office at (905)640-5278

Revised 2021 TRAK Club Racing Schedule:

https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021_TRAK_Race_Schedule_06.01.21_Final_WithBorder.pdf

Recap of the TRAK Schedule Announcement from back in March:

Founded in 2008, the Toronto Racing Association of Karters was established with a commitment to focus on innovation within the industry. With goals of promoting the sport of karting and offering a foundation upon which members can develop their skills, the Club Racing program based out of Goodwood Kartways has been an industry leader for over a decade.

Motivated entering their fourteenth season, TRAK Officials are excited to announce their 2021 Event Schedule. Continuing to create a value added environment, the schedule offers a bit of everything. Featuring a multi-race series within the Club championship that allows for TRAK members to explore other tracks and a higher level of competition, the popular KartStars Canada program slots in similarly to last year’s format. On tap this season, Point Pelee Karting, 3-S Go-Karts and NEW for this year – a visit to Shannonville Motorsport Park!

