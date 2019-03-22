Training for the K1 Indoor World Championships

This weekend, the top scoring drivers from K1 Speed locations around the world, will head down to Irvine, California, to compete in the inaugural K1 Speed World Championships. I am proud and excited to be representing Team Canada. In order to compete against the best, I have been working hard to prepare myself for the event.

Striving to be the fastest I can be in K1 Speed electric karts, I’ve been consistently going to K1 Speed Toronto and setting the fastest laps I can. Though I’ve raced at K1 Speed Downsview Park hundreds of times, I’m always looking to learn. I have had the opportunity to train with and learn from Patricio Jourdain, an accomplished race car driver in many disciplines, and a master at K1 Speed. Patricio is the instructor for the K1 Speed Karting Academy. Also helping me is Len, the competition director at K1 Speed Toronto. Len has given me so many helpful pieces of advice over the years, and always tells me to race the track, not the competition. Just to focus on my racing lines and hitting the apexes, and not worry about what the racer behind me might do. Race my own race. I don’t think I would be as good a racer today if not for all Len’s help.

Although I would like to be at K1 Speed track daily, it is not practical. This does not mean I stop practicing. My racing simulator is not identical to karting, but it helps keep my reflexes sharp. Even just the physical sense of turning a wheel and pressing pedals helps to prepare me for the big race in California. As long as I’m on Gran Turismo or Project Cars, my parents are supportive of the time I spend on video games!

Preparing for the K1 Speed World Championship event involves a lot more than just racing. A trip to California means missing out on school, and being 15, that’s a big deal for me. So, over the March break (between sim runs and K1 Speed visits) I have to do all the schoolwork that I’ll miss while competing in California. The incredible sacrifices a racer must make! Just getting to go to California is a huge deal for me and my family, and I’m very thankful for K1 Speed for giving me this incredible opportunity.

It took a lot of races, a lot of fast times and a lot of effort to qualify for the World Championships, and I couldn’t be more excited to represent K1 Speed Canada at the World Championships.

Zero Emissions, 100% Adrenaline

Daniel Demaras is a 15-year-old karting enthusiast who shares his passion for karting on both the outdoor and indoor tracks, including K1 Speed. Daniel races for Professional Racing Ontario. Learn more about Daniel on his website www.demaras.com