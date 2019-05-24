Three Victories for Apollo Motorsports at WCKC Chilliwack

Competing in the opening round of the 2019 Western Canadian Karting Championship, Apollo Motorsports secured three race victories and a runner-up finish in Chilliwack, British Columbia.

The TonyKart team from Alberta brought only six drivers to the race and to drove home with four trophies and their heads held high as they pursue championships and the coveted tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Team manager Kevin Dowler was impressed with the overall results from the weekend of his drivers, including two perfect records for his Rotax DD2 machines.

“I was really happy with the race team. We had some of the best drivers in Western Canada and it showed with our results. Our DD2’s were perfect all weekend, while our Senior Max drivers had to work hard for their results, and they did with a 1-2 finish.”

Those two Rotax DD2 drivers were Noel Dowler and Jared Freeston. Both went undefeated from Qualifying to the Final with Dowler taking the overall DD2 victory and Freeston the top honours in DD2 Masters.

For Coltin McCaughan and Griffin Dowler, their weekend started off a little slower in Rotax Senior then they had hoped. Qualifying fourth and seventh wasn’t quite what they were expecting, but they turned it around when the green flag dropped for the heat races. McCaughan took control and won heats two and three, followed by the PreFinal and Final on Sunday. Griffin joined his teammate on the front row for the Final but slipped back a few spots on the start. Recovering well, he made it back to second place and cruised to the finish.

Pulling double-duty Adam Dowler and Noel Dowler were running up front in Senior Max but had to settle for sixth and ninth in the Final.

In addition, Alexander Berg finished fourth in the Rotax Junior Final, just missing the podium while Craig Nernberg was fifth in the Masters Max Final.

“We’re looking forward to the second round of the series in Regina next month before coming home to our track for the season finale at Warburg where hopefully we have a chance at some championships and Rotax Grand Finals tickets,” continued Dowler.

To learn more about Apollo Motorsports and the Rotax Mojo Raceway, contact Kevin Dowler at kdowler@empiremech.ca.