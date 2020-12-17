Three Teams Unveil New Liveries for 2021 Season

We’ve almost turned the page on the 2020 race season and this past week we’ve come across three race teams that have unveiled what their karts will look like in 2021.

New stickers are always flashy on a race kart and it’s always exciting to see what designers can come up with to make a kart stand out on track.

Ben Cooper Racing has evolved their package over the past four seasons and their new kit is predominantly blue for 2021, moving on from their usual red. They have worked with The Decal Zone to perfect their style and will be very noticeable when their karts roll off in 2021.

Another team to slowly evolve their look over the years has been Racing Edge Motorsports. They have big plans for 2021, which includes a beautiful new Gatael tent, and will kick off the year at the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour.

Taylor Gates at Lone Palm Design, the former driver, now helmet painter and designer, has worked some more magic into this kit to keep REM as one of the best looking karts on the grid.

The third team to unveil their colours for 2021 in Nonstop Racing, who have announced a near partnership with Losier to really help ramp up their program.

Operating out of the Lombardy Karting Club in Canada’s capital region, we typically Nonstop Racing competing in the Coupe de Montreal and select Ontario regional races. We’re looking forward to seeing this kit on track next season.

In addition, we saw at ROK the RIO that BirelART has updated their look just slightly for 2021. This will mean an update for Team PSL Karting and Prime Powerteam.