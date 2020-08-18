This Weekend! Five Classes to Race for $1000 at CKN Dash for Cash

We are now up to five classes that are guaranteed to race for a cool $1000.00 payday at the 2020 CKN Dash for Cash at Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex.

Taking place this Sunday, August 23, it is sure to be a great one-off race day, with everyone invited. Registration will be completed on-site at CMI, starting Friday. The entry fee is only $100.00.

The five biggest classes to hit the track will see the race winner score big, with glass trophies and race winners ring to go along with the $1000.00 cheque. In addition, any class above 10 entries will race for $500.00, plus the glass trophy and ring, and the remaining classes have $250.00 up for grabs along with the trophy and ring.

Throughout the day, prizes will be raffled off, including Tires, clutches, RK Chains and more.

We have also upped the ante in the Finals, awarding $50.00 to the driver who leads the most laps or $100.00 if a driver leads all of the laps.

Don’t forget, the Hamilton Regional Kart Club will race on Saturday, August 22 in the afternoon at CMI. It will be a great chance for racers to practice and race at the same time before the Dash for Cash. Registration opens at 10 AM, with practice hitting the track at 1:30 PM. All classes will run Practice, Qualifying, PreFinal and Final. ROK Junior and Senior will run 18 lap Finals, Mini ROK 14 laps, Briggs Junior, Senior and Masters 16 laps and Briggs Cadet get 10 laps.

Finally, be sure to order our special prices CKN Photo Package for the weekend. It’s only $75.00 for a 13×19 photo print and a handful of digital photos from the weekend. Pre-orders are a must! Visit the CKN Online Store to order.