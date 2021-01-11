Connect with us
Thirty-One Entries for BirelART North America to Open First Two Events of 2021 Season

It is a new karting season, and the BirelART North America squad is set to fight for race wins, podiums and championships. Kicking off their 2021 season in Florida, the elite level squad will first take on the Superkarts! USA Winter Series at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead before traveling north to Pompano Beach and the temporary circuit at the Isle Casino for the prestigious Florida Winter Tour.

“As we do every year, a huge thank you to our dealer network for assembling some of the best drivers that North America has to offer,” expressed Dominic Labrecque. “We have fifteen drivers this weekend and another sixteen entries next. We can’t wait to fight for race wins and podiums in the Florida sun. While we have returning veterans, young rookies and team newcomers, we are happy to be back racing in 2021.”

Driver List SKUSA Winter Series RD 1 Homestead

Micro
Rocco SimoneBirelARTMottaz Sport
Mini
Jackson GlendenningRicciardoNash Motorsportz
KA Junior
Jesus Vasquez JrCharles LeclercNash Motorsportz
X30 Junior
Jack JeffersBirelARTPSL Karting
Cooper BeasleyBirelARTMottaz Sport
Noah RosserBirelARTMottaz Sport
Salim HannaBirelARTTeam Montoya
X30 Senior
Thomas NepveuBirelARTPSL Karting
Mathieu CousineauBirelARTBen Cooper Racing
Tyler McIntyreBirelARTMottaz Sport
Oscar PanozzoBirelARTMottaz Sport
Mihael MallardiBirelARTMottaz Sport
Kai PalominoBirelARTMottaz Sport
X30 Masters
Dan BreintensteinBirelARTRYSA Racing
Shifter
Davide GrecoBirelARTPSL Karting

Driver List ROK FWT RD 1 Pompano

Mini
Jackson GlendenningRicciardo KartNash Motorsportz
ROK Jr
Caleb GafrararBirelARTPSL Karting
Jack JeffersBirelARTPSL Karting
ROK Sr
Filip NiemkiewiczBirelARTPKS
Lucas PernodBirelARTBen Cooper Racing
Laurent LegaultBirelARTBen Cooper Racing
Ben CooperBirelARTBen Cooper Racing
Mauricio HernandezBirelARTPSL Karting
Mathieu CousineauBirelARTBen Cooper Racing
ROK Shifter
Thomas NepveuBirelARTPSL Karting
Michael StevensBirelARTPSL Karting
Davide GrecoBirelARTPSL Karting
Jake FrenchBirelARTPSL Karting
Jake CrawfordBirelARTNash Motorsportz
Sebastian MontoyaBirelARTTeam Montoya
ROK Shifter Master
Jordan MusserBirelARTPSL Karting

Labrecque continued, “Thank you Mottaz Sport, Nash Motorsportz, Team Montoya, PSL Karting, Ben Cooper Racing, RYSA Racing, and PKS. We are ready to get a new, and winning, season started.”

While on track action has already commenced, wheel-to-wheel racing for the opening weekend of the SKUSA Winter Series will go green tomorrow. Stay tuned to the PSL Karting social media pages for news, information, photos and results.

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team in 2021, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, and Freeline accessories.  Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.

