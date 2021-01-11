Thirty-One Entries for BirelART North America to Open First Two Events of 2021 Season

It is a new karting season, and the BirelART North America squad is set to fight for race wins, podiums and championships. Kicking off their 2021 season in Florida, the elite level squad will first take on the Superkarts! USA Winter Series at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead before traveling north to Pompano Beach and the temporary circuit at the Isle Casino for the prestigious Florida Winter Tour.

“As we do every year, a huge thank you to our dealer network for assembling some of the best drivers that North America has to offer,” expressed Dominic Labrecque. “We have fifteen drivers this weekend and another sixteen entries next. We can’t wait to fight for race wins and podiums in the Florida sun. While we have returning veterans, young rookies and team newcomers, we are happy to be back racing in 2021.”

Driver List SKUSA Winter Series RD 1 Homestead



Micro Rocco Simone BirelART Mottaz Sport Mini Jackson Glendenning Ricciardo Nash Motorsportz KA Junior Jesus Vasquez Jr Charles Leclerc Nash Motorsportz X30 Junior Jack Jeffers BirelART PSL Karting Cooper Beasley BirelART Mottaz Sport Noah Rosser BirelART Mottaz Sport Salim Hanna BirelART Team Montoya X30 Senior Thomas Nepveu BirelART PSL Karting Mathieu Cousineau BirelART Ben Cooper Racing Tyler McIntyre BirelART Mottaz Sport Oscar Panozzo BirelART Mottaz Sport Mihael Mallardi BirelART Mottaz Sport Kai Palomino BirelART Mottaz Sport X30 Masters Dan Breintenstein BirelART RYSA Racing Shifter Davide Greco BirelART PSL Karting

Driver List ROK FWT RD 1 Pompano

Mini Jackson Glendenning Ricciardo Kart Nash Motorsportz ROK Jr Caleb Gafrarar BirelART PSL Karting Jack Jeffers BirelART PSL Karting ROK Sr Filip Niemkiewicz BirelART PKS Lucas Pernod BirelART Ben Cooper Racing Laurent Legault BirelART Ben Cooper Racing Ben Cooper BirelART Ben Cooper Racing Mauricio Hernandez BirelART PSL Karting Mathieu Cousineau BirelART Ben Cooper Racing ROK Shifter Thomas Nepveu BirelART PSL Karting Michael Stevens BirelART PSL Karting Davide Greco BirelART PSL Karting Jake French BirelART PSL Karting Jake Crawford BirelART Nash Motorsportz Sebastian Montoya BirelART Team Montoya ROK Shifter Master Jordan Musser BirelART PSL Karting

Labrecque continued, “Thank you Mottaz Sport, Nash Motorsportz, Team Montoya, PSL Karting, Ben Cooper Racing, RYSA Racing, and PKS. We are ready to get a new, and winning, season started.”

While on track action has already commenced, wheel-to-wheel racing for the opening weekend of the SKUSA Winter Series will go green tomorrow. Stay tuned to the PSL Karting social media pages for news, information, photos and results.

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team in 2021, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.