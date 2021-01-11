Press Releases
Thirty-One Entries for BirelART North America to Open First Two Events of 2021 Season
It is a new karting season, and the BirelART North America squad is set to fight for race wins, podiums and championships. Kicking off their 2021 season in Florida, the elite level squad will first take on the Superkarts! USA Winter Series at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead before traveling north to Pompano Beach and the temporary circuit at the Isle Casino for the prestigious Florida Winter Tour.
“As we do every year, a huge thank you to our dealer network for assembling some of the best drivers that North America has to offer,” expressed Dominic Labrecque. “We have fifteen drivers this weekend and another sixteen entries next. We can’t wait to fight for race wins and podiums in the Florida sun. While we have returning veterans, young rookies and team newcomers, we are happy to be back racing in 2021.”
Driver List SKUSA Winter Series RD 1 Homestead
|Micro
|Rocco Simone
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Mini
|Jackson Glendenning
|Ricciardo
|Nash Motorsportz
|KA Junior
|Jesus Vasquez Jr
|Charles Leclerc
|Nash Motorsportz
|X30 Junior
|Jack Jeffers
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Cooper Beasley
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Noah Rosser
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Salim Hanna
|BirelART
|Team Montoya
|X30 Senior
|Thomas Nepveu
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Mathieu Cousineau
|BirelART
|Ben Cooper Racing
|Tyler McIntyre
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Oscar Panozzo
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Mihael Mallardi
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|Kai Palomino
|BirelART
|Mottaz Sport
|X30 Masters
|Dan Breintenstein
|BirelART
|RYSA Racing
|Shifter
|Davide Greco
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
Driver List ROK FWT RD 1 Pompano
|Mini
|Jackson Glendenning
|Ricciardo Kart
|Nash Motorsportz
|ROK Jr
|Caleb Gafrarar
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Jack Jeffers
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|ROK Sr
|Filip Niemkiewicz
|BirelART
|PKS
|Lucas Pernod
|BirelART
|Ben Cooper Racing
|Laurent Legault
|BirelART
|Ben Cooper Racing
|Ben Cooper
|BirelART
|Ben Cooper Racing
|Mauricio Hernandez
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Mathieu Cousineau
|BirelART
|Ben Cooper Racing
|ROK Shifter
|Thomas Nepveu
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Michael Stevens
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Davide Greco
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Jake French
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
|Jake Crawford
|BirelART
|Nash Motorsportz
|Sebastian Montoya
|BirelART
|Team Montoya
|ROK Shifter Master
|Jordan Musser
|BirelART
|PSL Karting
Labrecque continued, “Thank you Mottaz Sport, Nash Motorsportz, Team Montoya, PSL Karting, Ben Cooper Racing, RYSA Racing, and PKS. We are ready to get a new, and winning, season started.”
While on track action has already commenced, wheel-to-wheel racing for the opening weekend of the SKUSA Winter Series will go green tomorrow. Stay tuned to the PSL Karting social media pages for news, information, photos and results.
For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team in 2021, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.
BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.