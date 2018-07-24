Third Annual CRFKC SummerFest Gearing Up to be Most Attended Canadian Event of the Year

Mosport Kartways is preparing for a busy weekend as they host the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge. Round 4 of the CRFKC is set to take place Saturday July 28 and the third annual Briggs & Stratton SummerFest Presented By Briggs & Stratton takes place Sunday July 29 completing the weekend long double header.

Introduced in 2016, the event is focused around Briggs’ racers with the intention of creating a who’s-who showdown in Briggs and Stratton racing. With its limited class structure, increased track time through a unique format is something participants look forward to every year.

“We introduced this event two seasons ago in hopes of creating a true Briggs and Stratton showdown. The CRFKC is known for massive Briggs fields and this event allows us to put the spot light on those talented drivers.” stated event organizer Daniel Di Leo.

“We’ve created a special event that Briggs’ racers look to annually as their Super Bowl of karting. Increased track time, a unique format and a great prize package that includes cash prizes are just a few of the incentives that have created excitement for the event.”

The Briggs and Stratton Summerfest Presented by Briggs & Stratton is a one-day special event. ‘SummerFest Sunday’ is being made possible with continued support from Champion Spark Plugs, Ron Fellows, and Briggs & Stratton Racing. Each has been a major contributor to an impressive prize package.

What you need to know:

Summerfest Classes: Categories offered include Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior, Briggs Masters and the ‘Special – Mechanics Class’ (Arrive and Drive Karts – Open to the first 18 drivers who register)

Summerfest Format:

All classes will run Practice, Heat 1, Heat 2, Heat 3, Final. Random and reverse-order heat racing for all classes to be explained in depth at the drivers meeting.

Summerfest Prize Package:

Classes with under 20 entries: 1st Place-Briggs Pressure Washer, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$100 cash. Classes with 21-30 entries: 1st Place-$500 cash, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$100. Classes with 31+ entries: 1st Place-$1000 cash, 2nd Place-Briggs LO206 Engine, 3rd Place-$100 cash. Special Trophies for Top 5 finishers in all classes.

Summerfest Entry Fees:

$150 for all classes. Bring your own VEGA Blue ONT Tires.

Full Race Details for the entire weekend can be found below. For more information on Mosport Kartways and its events please call 905-983-7223 or visit www.mosportkartways.com.

FRIDAY JULY 27th – OPTIONAL PRACTICE – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 10PM-5PM

SATURDAY JULY 28th – CRFKC ROUND 4 SCHEDULE

7:00am – Gates Open

7:00am – Registration Opens

8:15am – Registration Closes

8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:00am – Practice Session (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Podium Presentation

5:00pm – 7:00pm – Optional Reverse Track Practice (3-4 Group Rotation Practice – $30)

CRFKC RACE 4 – RACE ORDER

Rok Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: K&K Racing

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Rok Senior – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

Rok Masters – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada (May be combined with Rok Senior)

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Pro Racing

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: Karts and Parts

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

Mini Rok – Sponsored By: G Force Engines

Rok Shifters/Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America

Briggs and Stratton SummerFest Presented By: Briggs & Stratton

SUNDAY JULY 29th – ‘SummerFest Schedule’ *REVERSE TRACK* – Clockwise Direction

7:00am – Gates Open

7:00am – Registration Opens

8:15am – Registration Closes

8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:00am – Practice Session (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Heat 1 (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Heat 2 (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Heat 3 (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Lunch Break (Mechanic’s Race Qualifying and Finals)

T.B.D – Finals (14 Lap Race*)

4:30pm – Podium Presentation

RACE ORDER:

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: K&K Racing

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: Karts and Parts

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Pro Racing

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

SUMMERFEST NOTES: