The Western Canadian Karting Championships Are Back in 2018!

It has been a few years since we’ve seen the Western Canadian Karting Championships, but thanks to the demand of the racers themselves and the hard work of almost everyone from British Columbia to Manitoba, the series will make its return in 2018 with three action-packed events planned.

The series went live with their website, http://wckc.ca, this week and have the support of Rotax Max Challenge Canada. The three-round series will host races in Calgary, AB, Saskatoon, SK and Chilliwack, BC, with intentions to visit new tracks and opportunities each year.

“Our goal is to build a series that helps promote the sport of karting, create events that all racers can enjoy and travel to new tracks, learn and compete at a higher level then club and at the end of the day have a great time with fellow racers and families.”

A quick look at the ‘About Us’ section shows that the series has big intentions. There will be classes for Briggs & Stratton LO206 engines and Rotax Max engines. They will limit the use of tires, offer transportation services, and intend to keep entrant-fee prices down. There will be two race days per weekend, and a Friday morning information session for new drivers. The WCKC will also utilize an Engine Lottery for Rotax Mini-Max thanks to the support of Rotax Max Challenge Canada.

The WCKC will also be the first to introduce the push-back bumper system in Canada and have Rotax Grand Finals tickets available to their 2018 champions.

The race dates haven’t been confirmed just yet but we can assume they are coming soon and should be on the ASN Canada National Calendar.

We will have more information about the new Western Canadian Karting Championship powered by Rotax Max in the coming days.