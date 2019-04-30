The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship is Born!

MotoMaster and Ron Fellows have combined forces to create a new karting series for 2019 with additional prizing, a five-event schedule and nine races.

The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will provide kart racers additional opportunities to further develop their racing skills in an environment where both performance and participation are rewarded.

“Canadian Tire is a proud supporter of the development of young racers in Canada, and we are excited to extend our support to the MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship. This series, along with the MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships, will be the cornerstones of youth driver development in Canada, and we look forward to seeing young drivers develop in a healthy and competitive environment,” said Andrew Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive at Canadian Tire Corporation.

“Canadian Tire have been tremendous supporters of kart racing since 2010, and youth sports programs overall. Adding a season-long karting series under the MotoMaster brand continues to showcase Canadian Tire’s leadership and commitment to autosport here in Canada. The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship simply reinforces their commitment to our youth and karting,” said Ron Fellows, Hall of Fame racing driver and co-owner of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

With enhanced prizing including Canadian Tire gift cards, karting product raffles and cash awards, the series opening round is just a few weeks away.

Race 1, 2 – May 18/19, Goodwood Kartways

Race 3, 4 – June 15/16, Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex

Race 5, 6 – July 6/7, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Race 7, 8 – July 26/27, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Race 9 – Sept. 7, Goodwood Kartways

For series information, go to www.kartsportcanada.ca

CKN will have more information about the MRFKC this week, including information about the new race weekend format, prizes and more!

Contact information:

Daniel Di Leo: daniel@goodwoodkartways.com

Trevor Wickens: trevor@primepowerteam.com

Sam Fellows: sam@ctmpark.com

ABOUT MOTOMASTER

Since introducing its spark plugs in 1934, Motomaster has continued to offer Canadians national brand quality for less. Motomaster is Canadian Tire’s largest private brand, building bestselling, reliable tires and auto parts ideally suited to Canadian weather.

ABOUT RON FELLOWS

Recognized as one of North America’s most versatile and successful road racing drivers, and winning races in series from SportsCars to NASCAR, Ron Fellows is a multi-time sportscar racing champion including victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Fellows continues a legacy of personal and corporate partner commitments to the sport of karting and youth racing driver development in Canada.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC), is a nine-race karting series designed to showcase youth based kart racing in a professional-like environment to help create a positive attitude towards conduct, discipline and appearance; help foster the best practices for the safe and fair running of competitions; and help kart drivers progress into auto racing.