The Moradness Motorsport Artists Collection is Finally Available!

We’ve been waiting a long time for the launch of the Moradness Motorsport Artists Collection.

Some of you will recall, earlier this summer we took part in a competition via the Moradness social media accounts, to have one of our photographs be a part of their newest piece of clothing, and thanks to the support of the CKN Nation, we were able to finish in the top-three overall and our image was selected for use.

Fast forward a few months and the day is finally here. Following the official launch on Saturday at RClub, where a select few were finally able to see and purchase the newest Moradness Hoodies, the clothing is now available for purchase online.

There are only a limited number of hoodies available for each of the three Motorsport Artist Collection pieces, so if you are interested, be sure to order immediately.

In addition to the photograph by CKN, taken at the world-famous South Garda Karting circuit in Italy, images by fellow great photographers Mark Urban and Phil Beans are also available, along with many other Moradness collection pieces.

Don’t miss out, just like for us, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to wear our art and support our sport.

Orders can be placed on http://moradness.com.