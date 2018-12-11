The F-Series – The Definition of Competition

The coming Gearup Challenge season is shaping up to be the most competitive season in the history of the F-Series program. With an incredible schedule and a very intriguing list of venues the energy is unmatched. Racers and teams are already reporting an all out assault for the titles with many classes taking center stage. Recent changes to our shifter categories have galvanized many racers to take the step to gearbox competition while our veteran racers are fully committed. Our consistent Tag class structure continues to gain momentum and thrive with racers from across the nation already confirmed. Many new innovations scheduled for the series in 2019 make us extremely confident our program will continue to excel in every way possible while offering racers the best competition around.



Take a look at the venues and dates we have created and make the plans to join us for this epic Gearup Challenge

Round #1

The first stop of the 2019 season heads to Go Pro Motorplex on April 26th & 27th, this circuit has become one that needs no introduction. Modeled after the world famous Kartdromo Parma track in Italy it does not need a write up about how cool it really is. The only real thing that needs to be said about this race its a must on the calendar. As for the schedule the event is located perfectly for many of our drivers still involved in the school system as many will be using their spring break without additional dates off.



Round #2

Round two we head to a special event for us, the place where it all started Oldbridge Township Raceway Park in NJ. This event has always produced great racing especially as this technically challenging circuit tests endurance and skill. The specific configuration at E-Town sets up for some of the best racing of the season. We are also very happy to report a very strong State Championship that could see this seasons event one of our largest races ever. Centrally located and within an hour of NYC the event offers not just a great race but also a fun place to extend your stay.



Round #3 and #4

The following rounds will see us slightly change our yearly schedule as we are doubling down when it comes to multiple day events. New York Race Complex is set to host the third and fourth round of 2019. Over the past two seasons, NYRC has played a key role in deciding the championships but an overwhelming request to enjoy the summer in the beautiful 1000 Island region it is moved to the gorgeous month of July. This track includes an ultra smooth surface and a long flowing layout that has proven to create some of the most incredible races. The circuit offers tough racing where predicting winners is not a common occurrence. Over the past two seasons, we have heard nothing but fantastic feedback and look forward to another great event at NYRC.



Round #5

Making a return to the popular Wilson circuit at Pitts International we are already hearing a huge push as everyone is super excited to get back to this awesome track. Being home to many of our sponsors and supporters we are always excited to head back to Pitts and see many familiar faces. Hosting this round in the middle of August lends itself for a perfect end of summer race and set up for an epic championship battle. The track has always been a team and racers favorite, Modelled all the amenities and a perfect layout play a huge part in all this. We are super excited with the return of Pitts, this will again be one not to miss.



Round #6 and #7

The championship finale is set and ready with a double-header at another one of karting’s the venues. Round 6 & 7, at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The track is known for its huge karting circuit with a length of 1.1-mile featuring 16 turns. A challenging track layout sets up for perfect ending for the 2019 season. This track has decided many championships for the F-Series and we are happy to have such a strong relationship with the facility to be able to bring our racers an awesome finale. As always we think of our community and families attending that can enjoy a great Jersey Shore and an exciting Atlantic city.

As you can most likely gather from this season introduction we are super excited for the 2019 season as the races, dates and tracks are just perfect.

Need further details or information regarding the upcoming season visit the website at www.thefseries.com