The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 3

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.
The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.
Part 1 – Micro, Mini and Junior Rok
Part 2 – Senior and Master Rok, 100cc Senior and Masters
Rok Shifter
Featured Five:
- Danny Formal – The winner from the OVRP Rok Fest and a top-10 runner at the Rok International Final, Formal is a leading candidate at just about any race he competes at.
- Davide Greco – The fastest Canadian this season hasn’t had that much luck in big events but is rolling the dice in Las Vegas before he jets off to Brazil for the Rotax Grand Finals.
- Kol Bailey – This year’s Challenge of the Americas Vice-Champion will help debut the new GFC chassis and looks to be a contender.
- Antonio Pizzonia – He’s a former Formula 1 driver from Brazil that showed great speed at the OVRP Rok Fest. Will be interesting to watch a driver take on the Senior instead of the Masters.
- Isaac Marritt – Returning from the Rok International Final, Marritt enters the event as the Canadian Champion looking to leave another international impression.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|403
|ANTONIO PIZZONIA
|BRAZIL
|HR MOTORSPORTS
|TONY KART
|405
|OWEN CLARKE
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|410
|VINCENZO SARRACINO
|USA
|TB KART USA
|TB KART
|411
|XINGRAN TANG
|CHINA
|PRIME POWER
|BIRELART
|412
|ROBERT HECK
|USA
|RHR/PGR
|RICCIARDO
|414
|MAX PRESTON
|CANADA
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|INTREPID
|415
|DAVIDE GRECO
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|422
|MAX HEWITT
|USA
|CRG NORDAM
|CRG
|427
|ENZO PREVOST
|USA
|RATTLESNAKE ELECTRIC SPORT
|ALUMINOS
|428
|CASH BAXLEY
|USA
|PHIL GIEBLER RACING
|RICCARDO
|433
|KYLE APUZZO
|USA
|FORMULA WORKS
|COMPKART
|436
|HUNTER PICKETT
|USA
|PICKETT RACING
|SODI KART
|437
|DANNY FORMAL
|COSTA RICA
|LEADING EDGE
|FORMULA K
|441
|MATHIAS RAMIREZ-BARRERO
|USA
|GFC
|GFC
|445
|ISAAC MARRITT
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|451
|NICKY HAYS
|USA
|PSL KARTING / PGR KARTING
|RICCIARDO
|454
|JOSHUA CONQUER
|CANADA
|CHECKERED MOTORSPORTS/VSR
|TONY KART
|456
|ZACHARY HOLLINGSHEAD
|USA
|OGP
|FA KART
|470
|ZACH PETTINICCHI
|USA
|VRP RACING
|FORMULA K
|471
|RON WHITE
|USA
|RON WHITE RACING
|CRG
|481
|JIMMY CABRERA
|USA
|AKT/KDM
|KOSMIC
|485
|COLE SHADE
|USA
|CAMERON KARTING
|TONY KART
|486
|KOL BAILEY
|USA
|GFC
|GFC
|487
|ADAM WHITE
|USA
|DALLAS KARTING COMPLEX
|SODI KART
|488
|GIANO TAURINO
|USA
|AKT
|TONY KART
|496
|DALTON EGGER
|USA
|RPG
|KOSMIC
Rok Shifter Master
Featured Five:
- Ryn Kinnear – Now a member of Phil Giebler Racing, Kinnear loves racing in Las Vegas and his results show us why. Watch out for this Scotsman.
- Jordan Musser – Musser is a master of temporary circuits and should go toe-to-toe with Kinnear this week.
- Andre Martins – After a great run at the Rok Cup International Final, Martins is looking to continue the momentum in Las Vegas.
- Mike Jones – It’s Mike Jones! He’s a contender in every category he races, especially in Sin City.
- Farshad Bagheri – This fast Floridian could be a wild card for the top of the podium.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|504
|ANDRE MARTINS
|BRAZIL
|ORLANDO KART CENTER
|TONY KART
|505
|FARSHAD BAGHERI
|USA
|TB KART USA
|TB KART
|506
|NICK FIRESTONE
|USA
|RUTHLESS KARTING
|DR RACING
|508
|RYAN KINNEAR
|SCOTLAND
|PHIL GIEBLER RACING
|RICCIARDO
|513
|PETER LICCIARDI
|USA
|TEAM LEMON
|TB KART
|516
|JORDON MUSSER
|USA
|3G / PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|520
|ROD CLINARD
|USA
|CRG
|521
|NATHAN STEWART
|USA
|DKC/SODI
|SODI KART
|523
|VICTOR JIMENEZ
|USA
|TONYKART
|525
|JEFF MILLS
|USA
|RON WHITE RACING
|CRG
|526
|VICKI BRIAN
|USA
|OKC
|TONY KART
|544
|GONZALO APONTE
|PUERTO RICO
|AKT RACING
|OTK
|551
|RICHARD HILLEMAN
|USA
|RATTLESNAKE ELECTRIC SPORT
|ALUMINOS
|555
|NICK MAJOR
|USA
|RON WHITE RACING
|CRG
|556
|KALVIN CHEN
|USA
|FORMULA WORKS/FKC
|COMPKART
|561
|MICHAEL JONES
|USA
|DKC/SODI
|SODI KART
|564
|PATRICK O’NEILL
|USA
|RON WHITE RACING
|CRG
|591
|MICHAEL GUASCH
|USA
|GFC RACING TEAM
|GFC
YouTube
RSS