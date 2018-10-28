OTK
The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 3

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

Part 1 – Micro, Mini and Junior Rok

Part 2 – Senior and Master Rok, 100cc Senior and Masters

Rok Shifter

Featured Five:

Davide Greco (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Danny Formal – The winner from the OVRP Rok Fest and a top-10 runner at the Rok International Final, Formal is a leading candidate at just about any race he competes at.
  • Davide Greco – The fastest Canadian this season hasn’t had that much luck in big events but is rolling the dice in Las Vegas before he jets off to Brazil for the Rotax Grand Finals.
  • Kol Bailey – This year’s Challenge of the Americas Vice-Champion will help debut the new GFC chassis and looks to be a contender.
  • Antonio Pizzonia – He’s a former Formula 1 driver from Brazil that showed great speed at the OVRP Rok Fest. Will be interesting to watch a driver take on the Senior instead of the Masters.
  • Isaac Marritt – Returning from the Rok International Final, Marritt enters the event as the Canadian Champion looking to leave another international impression.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
403 ANTONIO PIZZONIA BRAZIL HR MOTORSPORTS TONY KART
405 OWEN CLARKE CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART
410 VINCENZO SARRACINO USA TB KART USA TB KART
411 XINGRAN TANG CHINA PRIME POWER BIRELART
412 ROBERT HECK USA RHR/PGR RICCIARDO
414 MAX PRESTON CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID
415 DAVIDE GRECO CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART
422 MAX HEWITT USA CRG NORDAM CRG
427 ENZO PREVOST USA RATTLESNAKE ELECTRIC SPORT ALUMINOS
428 CASH BAXLEY USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCARDO
433 KYLE APUZZO USA FORMULA WORKS COMPKART
436 HUNTER PICKETT USA PICKETT RACING SODI KART
437 DANNY FORMAL COSTA RICA LEADING EDGE FORMULA K
441 MATHIAS RAMIREZ-BARRERO USA GFC GFC
445 ISAAC MARRITT CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART
451 NICKY HAYS USA PSL KARTING / PGR KARTING RICCIARDO
454 JOSHUA CONQUER CANADA CHECKERED MOTORSPORTS/VSR TONY KART
456 ZACHARY HOLLINGSHEAD USA OGP FA KART
470 ZACH PETTINICCHI USA VRP RACING FORMULA K
471 RON WHITE USA RON WHITE RACING CRG
481 JIMMY CABRERA USA AKT/KDM KOSMIC
485 COLE SHADE USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART
486 KOL BAILEY USA GFC GFC
487 ADAM WHITE USA DALLAS KARTING COMPLEX SODI KART
488 GIANO TAURINO USA AKT TONY KART
496 DALTON EGGER USA RPG KOSMIC

 

Rok Shifter Master

Featured Five:

Andre Martins (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Ryn Kinnear – Now a member of Phil Giebler Racing, Kinnear loves racing in Las Vegas and his results show us why. Watch out for this Scotsman.
  • Jordan Musser – Musser is a master of temporary circuits and should go toe-to-toe with Kinnear this week.
  • Andre Martins – After a great run at the Rok Cup International Final, Martins is looking to continue the momentum in Las Vegas.
  • Mike Jones – It’s Mike Jones! He’s a contender in every category he races, especially in Sin City.
  • Farshad Bagheri – This fast Floridian could be a wild card for the top of the podium.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
504 ANDRE MARTINS BRAZIL ORLANDO KART CENTER TONY KART
505 FARSHAD BAGHERI USA TB KART USA TB KART
506 NICK FIRESTONE USA RUTHLESS KARTING DR RACING
508 RYAN KINNEAR SCOTLAND PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO
513 PETER LICCIARDI USA TEAM LEMON TB KART
516 JORDON MUSSER USA 3G / PSL KARTING BIRELART
520 ROD CLINARD USA CRG
521 NATHAN STEWART USA DKC/SODI SODI KART
523 VICTOR JIMENEZ USA TONYKART
525 JEFF MILLS USA RON WHITE RACING CRG
526 VICKI BRIAN USA OKC TONY KART
544 GONZALO APONTE PUERTO RICO AKT RACING OTK
551 RICHARD HILLEMAN USA RATTLESNAKE ELECTRIC SPORT ALUMINOS
555 NICK MAJOR USA RON WHITE RACING CRG
556 KALVIN CHEN USA FORMULA WORKS/FKC COMPKART
561 MICHAEL JONES USA DKC/SODI SODI KART
564 PATRICK O’NEILL USA RON WHITE RACING CRG
591 MICHAEL GUASCH USA GFC RACING TEAM GFC
