The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 3

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

Part 1 – Micro, Mini and Junior Rok

Part 2 – Senior and Master Rok, 100cc Senior and Masters

Rok Shifter

Featured Five:

Danny Formal – The winner from the OVRP Rok Fest and a top-10 runner at the Rok International Final, Formal is a leading candidate at just about any race he competes at.

Davide Greco – The fastest Canadian this season hasn’t had that much luck in big events but is rolling the dice in Las Vegas before he jets off to Brazil for the Rotax Grand Finals.

Kol Bailey – This year’s Challenge of the Americas Vice-Champion will help debut the new GFC chassis and looks to be a contender.

Antonio Pizzonia – He’s a former Formula 1 driver from Brazil that showed great speed at the OVRP Rok Fest. Will be interesting to watch a driver take on the Senior instead of the Masters.

Isaac Marritt – Returning from the Rok International Final, Marritt enters the event as the Canadian Champion looking to leave another international impression.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 403 ANTONIO PIZZONIA BRAZIL HR MOTORSPORTS TONY KART 405 OWEN CLARKE CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART 410 VINCENZO SARRACINO USA TB KART USA TB KART 411 XINGRAN TANG CHINA PRIME POWER BIRELART 412 ROBERT HECK USA RHR/PGR RICCIARDO 414 MAX PRESTON CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID 415 DAVIDE GRECO CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART 422 MAX HEWITT USA CRG NORDAM CRG 427 ENZO PREVOST USA RATTLESNAKE ELECTRIC SPORT ALUMINOS 428 CASH BAXLEY USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCARDO 433 KYLE APUZZO USA FORMULA WORKS COMPKART 436 HUNTER PICKETT USA PICKETT RACING SODI KART 437 DANNY FORMAL COSTA RICA LEADING EDGE FORMULA K 441 MATHIAS RAMIREZ-BARRERO USA GFC GFC 445 ISAAC MARRITT CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART 451 NICKY HAYS USA PSL KARTING / PGR KARTING RICCIARDO 454 JOSHUA CONQUER CANADA CHECKERED MOTORSPORTS/VSR TONY KART 456 ZACHARY HOLLINGSHEAD USA OGP FA KART 470 ZACH PETTINICCHI USA VRP RACING FORMULA K 471 RON WHITE USA RON WHITE RACING CRG 481 JIMMY CABRERA USA AKT/KDM KOSMIC 485 COLE SHADE USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART 486 KOL BAILEY USA GFC GFC 487 ADAM WHITE USA DALLAS KARTING COMPLEX SODI KART 488 GIANO TAURINO USA AKT TONY KART 496 DALTON EGGER USA RPG KOSMIC

Rok Shifter Master

Featured Five:

Ryn Kinnear – Now a member of Phil Giebler Racing, Kinnear loves racing in Las Vegas and his results show us why. Watch out for this Scotsman.

Jordan Musser – Musser is a master of temporary circuits and should go toe-to-toe with Kinnear this week.

Andre Martins – After a great run at the Rok Cup International Final, Martins is looking to continue the momentum in Las Vegas.

Mike Jones – It’s Mike Jones! He’s a contender in every category he races, especially in Sin City.

Farshad Bagheri – This fast Floridian could be a wild card for the top of the podium.