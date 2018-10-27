The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 2

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.
The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.
Senior Rok
Featured Five:
- Ryan MacDermid – It’s hard not to consider MacDermid as a race winning threat. He’s been dominant in Canada this season and also scored a huge win at the SKUSA SummerNationals. He also finished P2 at the RIO two years ago as a Junior on an almost identical race circuit.
- Jake Drew – This first year Senior was very impressive in his only start of the Challenge of the Americas, sweeping the weekend at CalSpeed. Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas will also give him some extra track time to find speed on the temporary circuit.
- Ryan Norberg – PSL Karting’s hot shoe simply cannot be ignored. The Florida Winter Tour champion is up front at every race he competes at.
- Zach Claman DeMelo – The Indycar driver who loves karting. ZCD is back for more and always fast. He also was a race winner the last time a kart race took place at the Rio, so he should get up to speed quickly on a familiar circuit.
- Emma Delattre – Coming off a win in the OMP Trophy at the Rok International Final, Delattre’s improvements as a driver this season has made her a podium threat.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|300
|YAN LIANG
|CHINA
|MARS RACING TEAM
|TONY KART
|301
|FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ
|USA
|KART REPUBLIC USA
|KART REPUBLIC
|303
|FELIPE NICOLETTI
|BRASIL
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|305
|RICARDO ESCOTTO
|MEXICO
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|306
|CONRAD KRAWIEC
|USA
|VELOCITY ACADEMY
|TONYKART
|308
|PAIGE EVANS
|USA
|TANDA RACING
|PRAGA
|310
|RYAN MARTIN
|CANADA
|CAMERON KARTING
|KOSMIC
|311
|SULLIVAN SHERRILL
|USA
|PKS
|KART REPUBLIC
|313
|COOPER HEFFLEY
|USA
|TANDA RACING
|PRAGA
|315
|COLBY DUBATO
|USA
|PHIL GIEBLER RACING
|RICCIARDO
|316
|EMMA DELATTRE
|USA
|REM
|TONY KART
|317
|KAI DALZIEL
|CANADA
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|INTREPID
|318
|JACE DENMARK-GESSEL
|USA
|RYAN PERRY MOTORSPORTS
|TONY KART
|319
|DIEGO ORTIZ
|MEXICO
|GFC
|GFC
|320
|ANTHONY SOBERICK
|USA
|TANDA RACING
|PRAGA
|321
|ZOEY EDENHOLM
|USA
|GFC
|GFC
|323
|JENSON ALTZMAN
|USA
|RUTHLESS KARTING
|OTK
|324
|MICHAEL AVANSINO
|USA
|VRP RACING
|GFC
|326
|PHIL GIEBLER
|USA
|PHIL GIEBLER RACING
|RICCIARDO
|329
|JAKE DREW
|USA
|PGR
|RICCIARDO
|331
|RAIF SHAH
|USA
|OVRP
|EXPRIT
|333
|BRODY SHUCARD
|USA
|PKS
|KART REPUBLIC
|348
|RYAN NORBERG
|USA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|357
|NATHAN MARTIN
|USA
|CB Motorsports
|OTK
|360
|BIJOY GARG
|USA
|SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS
|EXPRIT
|366
|AXEL CABRERA
|USA
|AKT/KDM
|KOSMIC
|369
|RYAN MACDERMID
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|371
|DAKOTA WHITE
|USA
|RON WHITE
|CRG
|372
|MATEO VILLAGOMEZ
|ECUADOR
|HR MOTORPSORT
|TONY KART
|375
|JORDAN PULICE
|USA
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|388
|SAMMY RUCK
|USA
|AKT
|OTK
|393
|ZACH CLAMAN DEMELO
|CANADA
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|EXPRIT
|394
|ROBERT SOROKA
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|397
|NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|399
|LOGAN CUSSON
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
Master Rok
Featured Five:
- Paul Bonilla – Winner of multiple races this year in Challenge of the Americas, Bonilla cannot be overlooked this week in Vegas.
- Billy Cleavelin – The ageless Billy Cleavelin is ready to do battle on a Rok with the best Masters drivers in North America.
- Joe Crupi – Coming off of a podium at the Rok Cup International Final, Crupi is a fast Canadian ready to throw down in Las Vegas.
- Renato Jader – The speedy Brazilian how shown off his skills at the Florida Winter Tour in the past.
- David Pergande – Finishing third at Challenge of the Americas, Pergande will be hovering around the front of the pack this week.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|608
|DAVID PERGANDE
|USA
|FTK/ JH MOTORSPORTS
|TONY KART
|609
|JOHN BREIDINGER
|USA
|VRP
|GFC
|619
|STEPHEN CLARK
|USA
|PHIL GIEBLER RACING
|RICCIARDO
|620
|PAUL BONILLA
|USA
|FTK
|TONY KART
|621
|FRANCISCO MARQUES
|BRAZIL
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|623
|MICHAEL AURIEMMA
|USA
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|625
|RENATO JADER
|BRASIL
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|626
|ED QUINN
|USA
|FTK
|BIRELART
|632
|GARY LENNON
|USA
|APM RACING
|OTK
|633
|FLAVIO MENEZES
|BRAZIL
|HR MOTORSPORTS
|TONY KART
|637
|KURTIS BREEDING
|USA
|VEMME
|VEMME
|638
|MIKE GILES
|USA
|FTK
|BIRELART
|642
|GABRIEL IEMMA
|VENEZUELA
|ZANELLA RACING
|TONY KART
|654
|STEVE WIENER
|USA
|MEANER WIENER RACING
|INTREPID
|655
|CHRIS WORLEY
|657
|FRANCISCO COSTA
|USA
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|658
|BILLY CLEAVELIN
|USA
|RPG
|KOSMIC
|659
|JIM CAREY
|USA
|PKS
|KART REPUBLIC
|685
|JORGE MATOS
|ECUADOR
|PRAGA
|687
|RENE BINE III
|USA
|RB MOTORSPORT
|FA KART
|691
|JOHN CARIATI
|CANADA
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|INTREPID
|698
|JOE CRUPI
|CANADA
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|INTREPID
100cc Senior and Master
Featured Five:
- Cooper Becklin – Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see Becklin make his Senior debut in the 100cc class.
- Colby Dubato – Racing out Phil Giebler racing, Dubato has been impressive in 2018.
- Jenson Altzman – Competing in both Senior Rok and 100cc Senior could be a huge benefit for Altzman, getting valuable extra track time on the temporary circuit.
- Jonathan Silva – Runner-up in the Challenge of the Americas, Silva is fast and if the two 100cc classes run together, could be battling with the Seniors.
- Kalvin Chen – At CalSpeed, Chen is a force in any category he contends in. Watch for him to battle for the Masters crown.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|713
|TROY JONES
|USA
|MIKE MANNING
|MMK
|715
|COLBY DUBATO
|USA
|PGR
|RICCIARDO
|717
|DANIEL EATON
|USA
|HRT
|KOSMIC
|719
|VICTORIA ELM
|USA
|NSR DRIVER DV
|DR RACING
|723
|JENSON ALTZMAN
|USA
|RUTHLESS KARTING
|OTK
|732
|KYLE HAYNER
|USA
|HRT DRIVER DEVELOPMENT
|KOSMIC
|752
|ERIC SLIVKOFF
|USA
|MDG KARTING
|BIRELART
|756
|ABIGAIL MCLAUGHLIN
|USA
|TOP KART USA
|TOP KART
|763
|MICHEL MANNING
|USA
|MIKE MANNING
|MMK
|777
|NATHAN MARTIN
|USA
|CB MOTORSPORTS
|OTK
|778
|HENRY FALLS-HAND
|USA
|MIKE MANNING
|MMK
|791
|COOPER BECKLIN
|USA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|823
|KEVIN MANNING
|USA
|TEAM MMK
|FA KART
|833
|TIM MEYER JR
|USA
|RPG
|TONY KART
|843
|JIMMY GREGORY
|CANADA
|K&K KART NORTH AMERICA
|K&K KART
|844
|JONATHAN SILVA
|USA
|FORMULA WORKS COMPKART
|COMPKART
|854
|CHRISTOPHER ROCK
|USA
|CHRIS ROCK MOTORPSORTS
|SWISS HUTLESS
|855
|TIM HANNEN
|USA
|CHRIS ROCK MOTORPSORTS
|FA KART
|856
|KALVIN CHEN
|USA
|TEAM FKC/FORMULA WORKS
|870
|ROB KOZAKOWSKI
|USA
|RUTHLESS KARTING
|OTK
|888
|ALEX KING
|USA
|TEAM FKC/FORMULA WORKS
|899
|ARMAN CORNELL
|USA
|HRT DRIVER DEVELOPMENT
|OTK
