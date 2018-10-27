The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 2

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

Senior Rok

Featured Five:

Ryan MacDermid – It’s hard not to consider MacDermid as a race winning threat. He’s been dominant in Canada this season and also scored a huge win at the SKUSA SummerNationals. He also finished P2 at the RIO two years ago as a Junior on an almost identical race circuit.

Jake Drew – This first year Senior was very impressive in his only start of the Challenge of the Americas, sweeping the weekend at CalSpeed. Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas will also give him some extra track time to find speed on the temporary circuit.

Ryan Norberg – PSL Karting’s hot shoe simply cannot be ignored. The Florida Winter Tour champion is up front at every race he competes at.

Zach Claman DeMelo – The Indycar driver who loves karting. ZCD is back for more and always fast. He also was a race winner the last time a kart race took place at the Rio, so he should get up to speed quickly on a familiar circuit.

Emma Delattre – Coming off a win in the OMP Trophy at the Rok International Final, Delattre’s improvements as a driver this season has made her a podium threat.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 300 YAN LIANG CHINA MARS RACING TEAM TONY KART 301 FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ USA KART REPUBLIC USA KART REPUBLIC 303 FELIPE NICOLETTI BRASIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 305 RICARDO ESCOTTO MEXICO ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 306 CONRAD KRAWIEC USA VELOCITY ACADEMY TONYKART 308 PAIGE EVANS USA TANDA RACING PRAGA 310 RYAN MARTIN CANADA CAMERON KARTING KOSMIC 311 SULLIVAN SHERRILL USA PKS KART REPUBLIC 313 COOPER HEFFLEY USA TANDA RACING PRAGA 315 COLBY DUBATO USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO 316 EMMA DELATTRE USA REM TONY KART 317 KAI DALZIEL CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID 318 JACE DENMARK-GESSEL USA RYAN PERRY MOTORSPORTS TONY KART 319 DIEGO ORTIZ MEXICO GFC GFC 320 ANTHONY SOBERICK USA TANDA RACING PRAGA 321 ZOEY EDENHOLM USA GFC GFC 323 JENSON ALTZMAN USA RUTHLESS KARTING OTK 324 MICHAEL AVANSINO USA VRP RACING GFC 326 PHIL GIEBLER USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO 329 JAKE DREW USA PGR RICCIARDO 331 RAIF SHAH USA OVRP EXPRIT 333 BRODY SHUCARD USA PKS KART REPUBLIC 348 RYAN NORBERG USA PSL KARTING BIRELART 357 NATHAN MARTIN USA CB Motorsports OTK 360 BIJOY GARG USA SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS EXPRIT 366 AXEL CABRERA USA AKT/KDM KOSMIC 369 RYAN MACDERMID CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 371 DAKOTA WHITE USA RON WHITE CRG 372 MATEO VILLAGOMEZ ECUADOR HR MOTORPSORT TONY KART 375 JORDAN PULICE USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 388 SAMMY RUCK USA AKT OTK 393 ZACH CLAMAN DEMELO CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS EXPRIT 394 ROBERT SOROKA CANADA REM KOSMIC 397 NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL CANADA REM KOSMIC 399 LOGAN CUSSON CANADA REM KOSMIC

Master Rok

Featured Five:

Paul Bonilla – Winner of multiple races this year in Challenge of the Americas, Bonilla cannot be overlooked this week in Vegas.

Billy Cleavelin – The ageless Billy Cleavelin is ready to do battle on a Rok with the best Masters drivers in North America.

Joe Crupi – Coming off of a podium at the Rok Cup International Final, Crupi is a fast Canadian ready to throw down in Las Vegas.

Renato Jader – The speedy Brazilian how shown off his skills at the Florida Winter Tour in the past.

David Pergande – Finishing third at Challenge of the Americas, Pergande will be hovering around the front of the pack this week.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 608 DAVID PERGANDE USA FTK/ JH MOTORSPORTS TONY KART 609 JOHN BREIDINGER USA VRP GFC 619 STEPHEN CLARK USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO 620 PAUL BONILLA USA FTK TONY KART 621 FRANCISCO MARQUES BRAZIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 623 MICHAEL AURIEMMA USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 625 RENATO JADER BRASIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 626 ED QUINN USA FTK BIRELART 632 GARY LENNON USA APM RACING OTK 633 FLAVIO MENEZES BRAZIL HR MOTORSPORTS TONY KART 637 KURTIS BREEDING USA VEMME VEMME 638 MIKE GILES USA FTK BIRELART 642 GABRIEL IEMMA VENEZUELA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART 654 STEVE WIENER USA MEANER WIENER RACING INTREPID 655 CHRIS WORLEY 657 FRANCISCO COSTA USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 658 BILLY CLEAVELIN USA RPG KOSMIC 659 JIM CAREY USA PKS KART REPUBLIC 685 JORGE MATOS ECUADOR PRAGA 687 RENE BINE III USA RB MOTORSPORT FA KART 691 JOHN CARIATI CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID 698 JOE CRUPI CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID

100cc Senior and Master

Featured Five:

Cooper Becklin – Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see Becklin make his Senior debut in the 100cc class.

Colby Dubato – Racing out Phil Giebler racing, Dubato has been impressive in 2018.

Jenson Altzman – Competing in both Senior Rok and 100cc Senior could be a huge benefit for Altzman, getting valuable extra track time on the temporary circuit.

Jonathan Silva – Runner-up in the Challenge of the Americas, Silva is fast and if the two 100cc classes run together, could be battling with the Seniors.

Kalvin Chen – At CalSpeed, Chen is a force in any category he contends in. Watch for him to battle for the Masters crown.