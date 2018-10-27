OTK
The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 2

The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 2

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

If you missed part 1, featuring the drivers entered n Micro, Mini and Junior Rok, click here.

Senior Rok

Featured Five:

Ryan MacDermid (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Ryan MacDermid – It’s hard not to consider MacDermid as a race winning threat. He’s been dominant in Canada this season and also scored a huge win at the SKUSA SummerNationals. He also finished P2 at the RIO two years ago as a Junior on an almost identical race circuit.
  • Jake Drew – This first year Senior was very impressive in his only start of the Challenge of the Americas, sweeping the weekend at CalSpeed. Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas will also give him some extra track time to find speed on the temporary circuit.
  • Ryan Norberg – PSL Karting’s hot shoe simply cannot be ignored. The Florida Winter Tour champion is up front at every race he competes at.
  • Zach Claman DeMelo – The Indycar driver who loves karting. ZCD is back for more and always fast. He also was a race winner the last time a kart race took place at the Rio, so he should get up to speed quickly on a familiar circuit.
  • Emma Delattre – Coming off a win in the OMP Trophy at the Rok International Final, Delattre’s improvements as a driver this season has made her a podium threat.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
300 YAN LIANG CHINA MARS RACING TEAM TONY KART
301 FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ USA KART REPUBLIC USA KART REPUBLIC
303 FELIPE NICOLETTI BRASIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
305 RICARDO ESCOTTO MEXICO ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
306 CONRAD KRAWIEC USA VELOCITY ACADEMY TONYKART
308 PAIGE EVANS USA TANDA RACING PRAGA
310 RYAN MARTIN CANADA CAMERON KARTING KOSMIC
311 SULLIVAN SHERRILL USA PKS KART REPUBLIC
313 COOPER HEFFLEY USA TANDA RACING PRAGA
315 COLBY DUBATO USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO
316 EMMA DELATTRE USA REM TONY KART
317 KAI DALZIEL CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID
318 JACE DENMARK-GESSEL USA RYAN PERRY MOTORSPORTS TONY KART
319 DIEGO ORTIZ MEXICO GFC GFC
320 ANTHONY SOBERICK USA TANDA RACING PRAGA
321 ZOEY EDENHOLM USA GFC GFC
323 JENSON ALTZMAN USA RUTHLESS KARTING OTK
324 MICHAEL AVANSINO USA VRP RACING GFC
326 PHIL GIEBLER USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO
329 JAKE DREW USA PGR RICCIARDO
331 RAIF SHAH USA OVRP EXPRIT
333 BRODY SHUCARD USA PKS KART REPUBLIC
348 RYAN NORBERG USA PSL KARTING BIRELART
357 NATHAN MARTIN USA CB Motorsports OTK
360 BIJOY GARG USA SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS EXPRIT
366 AXEL CABRERA USA AKT/KDM KOSMIC
369 RYAN MACDERMID CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
371 DAKOTA WHITE USA RON WHITE CRG
372 MATEO VILLAGOMEZ ECUADOR HR MOTORPSORT TONY KART
375 JORDAN PULICE USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
388 SAMMY RUCK USA AKT OTK
393 ZACH CLAMAN DEMELO CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS EXPRIT
394 ROBERT SOROKA CANADA REM KOSMIC
397 NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL CANADA REM KOSMIC
399 LOGAN CUSSON CANADA REM KOSMIC

Master Rok

Featured Five:

Paul Bonilla (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Paul Bonilla – Winner of multiple races this year in Challenge of the Americas, Bonilla cannot be overlooked this week in Vegas.
  • Billy Cleavelin – The ageless Billy Cleavelin is ready to do battle on a Rok with the best Masters drivers in North America.
  • Joe Crupi – Coming off of a podium at the Rok Cup International Final, Crupi is a fast Canadian ready to throw down in Las Vegas.
  • Renato Jader – The speedy Brazilian how shown off his skills at the Florida Winter Tour in the past.
  • David Pergande – Finishing third at Challenge of the Americas, Pergande will be hovering around the front of the pack this week.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
608 DAVID PERGANDE USA FTK/ JH MOTORSPORTS TONY KART
609 JOHN BREIDINGER USA VRP GFC
619 STEPHEN CLARK USA PHIL GIEBLER RACING RICCIARDO
620 PAUL BONILLA USA FTK TONY KART
621 FRANCISCO MARQUES BRAZIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
623 MICHAEL AURIEMMA USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
625 RENATO JADER BRASIL ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
626 ED QUINN USA FTK BIRELART
632 GARY LENNON USA APM RACING OTK
633 FLAVIO MENEZES BRAZIL HR MOTORSPORTS TONY KART
637 KURTIS BREEDING USA VEMME VEMME
638 MIKE GILES USA FTK BIRELART
642 GABRIEL IEMMA VENEZUELA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART
654 STEVE WIENER USA MEANER WIENER RACING INTREPID
655 CHRIS WORLEY
657 FRANCISCO COSTA USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
658 BILLY CLEAVELIN USA RPG KOSMIC
659 JIM CAREY USA PKS KART REPUBLIC
685 JORGE MATOS ECUADOR PRAGA
687 RENE BINE III USA RB MOTORSPORT FA KART
691 JOHN CARIATI CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID
698 JOE CRUPI CANADA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID

100cc Senior and Master

Featured Five:

Cooper Becklin (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Cooper Becklin – Pulling double-duty in Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see Becklin make his Senior debut in the 100cc class.
  • Colby Dubato – Racing out Phil Giebler racing, Dubato has been impressive in 2018.
  • Jenson Altzman – Competing in both Senior Rok and 100cc Senior could be a huge benefit for Altzman, getting valuable extra track time on the temporary circuit.
  • Jonathan Silva – Runner-up in the Challenge of the Americas, Silva is fast and if the two 100cc classes run together, could be battling with the Seniors.
  • Kalvin Chen – At CalSpeed, Chen is a force in any category he contends in. Watch for him to battle for the Masters crown.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
713 TROY JONES USA MIKE MANNING MMK
715 COLBY DUBATO USA PGR RICCIARDO
717 DANIEL EATON USA HRT KOSMIC
719 VICTORIA ELM USA NSR DRIVER DV DR RACING
723 JENSON ALTZMAN USA RUTHLESS KARTING OTK
732 KYLE HAYNER USA HRT DRIVER DEVELOPMENT KOSMIC
752 ERIC SLIVKOFF USA MDG KARTING BIRELART
756 ABIGAIL MCLAUGHLIN USA TOP KART USA TOP KART
763 MICHEL MANNING USA MIKE MANNING MMK
777 NATHAN MARTIN USA CB MOTORSPORTS OTK
778 HENRY FALLS-HAND USA MIKE MANNING MMK
791 COOPER BECKLIN USA PSL KARTING BIRELART
823 KEVIN MANNING USA TEAM MMK FA KART
833 TIM MEYER JR USA RPG TONY KART
843 JIMMY GREGORY CANADA K&K KART NORTH AMERICA K&K KART
844 JONATHAN SILVA USA FORMULA WORKS COMPKART COMPKART
854 CHRISTOPHER ROCK USA CHRIS ROCK MOTORPSORTS SWISS HUTLESS
855 TIM HANNEN USA CHRIS ROCK MOTORPSORTS FA KART
856 KALVIN CHEN USA TEAM FKC/FORMULA WORKS
870 ROB KOZAKOWSKI USA RUTHLESS KARTING OTK
888 ALEX KING USA TEAM FKC/FORMULA WORKS
899 ARMAN CORNELL USA HRT DRIVER DEVELOPMENT OTK
