The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 1

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpUtpUjgdfx/

*All entries as of October 25, 2018.

Micro Rok

Featured Five:

Caleb Grafrarar (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Parker Delong – This young driver from Arizona showed great speed at the Challenge of the Americas.
  • Caleb Gafrarar – The Florida Winter Tour Champion has been an incredible force in 2018.
  • Cole Newton – This speedy Canadian raced his way into Vegas via the OVRP Rok Festival.
  • Graham Trammell – Under the guidance of Rolison Performance Group, Trammell has developed into a fast little driver.
  • Matias Orjuela – One of the collest helmets in the paddock is also quite fast on track.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
1 SALVATORE RODRIGUEZ USA JC KARTING KOSMIC
4 OLIVER WHELDON USA OGP TONY KART
8 BERNARDO GENTIL BRASIL ORSOLON RACING BENIK
9 PARKER DELONG USA PARKER DELONG RACING BENIK
10 CYPRESS ANDRUSS USA CAMERON KARTING KOSMIC
11 NICO SARPHATI USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART
12 GAGE JARVIS USA OILKLEEN BENIK
16 ANTHONY WHITE USA RON WHITE RACING CRG
22 FERNANDO HAZAS MEXICO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID
23 FLAVIO AQUINI USA ITALCORSE AMERICA ITALCORSE
26 MATIAS ORJUELA USA VMOTORSPORTS PAROLIN
31 CASEY MOYER USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORT FORMULA K
43 ALEX MERCADO USA PAROLIN PAROLIN
44 CALEB GAFRARAR USA PAROLIN PAROLIN
55 SEBASTIAN GARZON COLOMBIA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART
77 LUIS UMANA COLOMBIA AM ENGINES PAROLIN
78 ETHAN AYARS USA JIM RUSSELL RACING PAROLIN
80 AJ FARAG USA AKT BENIK
88 SALIM HANNA-HERNANDEZ COLOMBIA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART
96 GRAHAM TRAMMELL USA ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP ENERGY KART
99 COLE NEWTON CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART

Mini Rok

Featured Five:

Alex Powell (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Alex Powell – Entering on a hot streak. Runner-up at the Rok International Final followed by a victory at the WSK Final Cup.
  • James Egozi – Performaning at his best. Winners of the OVRP Rok Fest as well as the US Open of New Jersey.
  • Sebastian Wheldon – The son of the late Dan Wheldon makes his first start at the Rio, a place his dad often found karting success.
  • Flavio Olivieri – Making his North American debut. The Italian finished in the top-10 at the Rok International Final.
  • Nikita Johnson – Another driver who showed great pace at the Rok International Final, including a heat race win.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
100 JORGE ORTIZ USA ORT RACING PAROLIN
103 JACK JEFFERS USA ORSOLON RACING BENIK
105 AYDEN INGRATTA CANADA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC
107 NIKITA JOHNSON USA AKT ENERGY KART
110 ANDRES CARDENAS PERU KOENE USA TONY KART
111 PATRICK MOLHAR USA BIRELART
112 KYLE RAYMOND USA NOEL SAUNDERS RACING DR RACING
113 ANTONIO ZARCONE USA NITRO
114 ENZO SWAN USA CANOPENER RACING KART REPUBLIC
115 KAI SORENSEN USA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART
118 LEONARDO MEGNA ITALY ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT ENERGY KART
119 CHRISTIAN CAMERON USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART
120 FLAVIO OLIVIERI ITALY ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT ENERGY KART
122 JEREMY FLETCHER USA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART
125 BRANDON CARR UK BENIK BENIK
129 PARKER DELONG USA PARKER DELONG RACING BENIK
137 CAMERON WEINBERG USA JC KARTING PAROLIN
139 STEPHEN EISERT USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS PRAGA
142 CARLOS HERNANDEZ COLOMBIA FORMULA K
144 COOPER SIMPSON CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
147 ZACH OLSEN USA PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT KART REPUBLIC
148 JAMES EGOZI USA KOENE TONY KART
149 NOAH BAKER USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC
153 TANNER GARVIN USA RUSSEL KARTING PAROLIN
156 JACE PARK USA PAROLIN USA PAROLIN
157 LOGAN TOKE USA PKS TOP KART
170 ANNIE RHULE USA CHECKERED MOTORSPOSRTS PAROLIN
171 PAUL BOCUSE USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC
174 ENZO DELIGNY USA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART
177 FRANKIE ESPOSITO CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
180 ALEX POWELL JAMAICA ENERGY CORSE ENERGY KART
188 DANNY DYSZELSKI USA KAOS KART SHOP KAOS KART
191 LUCAS SZABO USA CHECKERED MOTORSPORT PAROLIN
196 CALEB WORLEY USA MIDNIGHT MOTORSPORT
198 SEBASTIAN WHELDON USA OGP TONY KART
199 YUANPU CUI CHINA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART

Junior Rok

Featured Five:

Thomas Nepveu (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

  • Thomas Nepveu – It doesn’t matter the race, Nepveu has been up front this year. ROK, Rotax or SKUSA, Nepveu has found the podium.
  • Sebastian Montoya – After joining the TonyKart Factory Team, Montoya has stepped up his game this season on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • Dale Curran – He left a serious impression at the Rok Cup Internatinal Final until his heartbraking Final. Curran will be a threat in Las Vegas.
  • Paolo Ferrari – The Rok Cup Italy Champion was also wicked fast at the Rok International Final.
  • Ugo Ugochukwu – A podium at the Rok International Final, Ugochukwu is also the Challenge of the Americas Champion and an FWT race winner.
# Driver Name Country Team Chassis
200 PAOLO FERRARI ITALY BABY RACE PAROLIN
201 UGO UGOCHUKWU USA TONY KART
202 ASHTON TORGERSON USA TORGERSON RACING OTK
208 LUCA MARS USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING TONY KART
211 MARCOS TELLE USA JC KARTING TONY KART
212 MARCELLO PANICCIA CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
213 NOLAN SIEGEL USA SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS EXPRIT
217 EMMO FITTIPALDI BRASIL JC KARTING OTK
218 GUILHERME FIGUEREDO BRAZIL HR MOTORPSORTS TONY KART
219 EDDIE SHIMMON USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS TONY KART
220 ALESSANDRO DE TULLIO USA AM ENGINE TEAM EXPRIT
221 MAXIMILIAN OPALSKI USA RETYRE OTK
222 ALEXANDER BERG CANADA ALEX KEYES RACING BIRELART
224 THOMAS NEPVEU CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART
225 AIDAN KENNY USA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART
227 NICOLA ZECCHINATO COSTA RICA PRAGA
234 WILLIAM COX USA TEAM FELON TONY KART
236 WILLIAM FERGUSON USA SPEEDSENSE OTK
237 DIEGO CONTECHA COLOMBIA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
243 JOEY ATANASIO USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART
245 VALERIA VARGAS COLOMBIA ORSOLON RACING KOSMIC
251 BRENDEN RUZBARSKY USA CAMERON KARTING TONYKART
252 JAK CRAWFORD USA REM KOSMIC
254 DALE CURRAN CANADA REM KOSMIC
258 SEBASTIAN MONTOYA USA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART
265 MACKENZIE CLARK CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
266 LUKE LANGE USA SPEED CONCEPTS TONY KART
268 ETHAN HO USA APM RACING OTK
269 BRANYON TINER USA BRASH RACING OTK
272 CONNOR ZILISCH USA LATE APEX/TEAM FELON TONY KART
277 CELSO NETO USA AKT RACING KOSMIC
280 MATTHEW MARROCCO SPAIN BENIK OTK
287 JEREMY FAIRBAIRN USA SUPERTUNE` TONYKART
288 AUSTIN TORGESON USA TORGERSON RACING OTK
289 JULIAN NAZARIO USA AKT OTK
291 COOPER BECKLIN USA PSL KARTING BIRELART
293 DANIEL FELLOWS USA PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT KART REPUBLIC
295 COLE GAMMA USA ALEX KEYES RACING BIRELART
TYLER GONZALEZ USA TEAM BENIK

Rok the Rio hits the track on October 31 and runs through to October 3. Be sure to follow us here on CKN throughout the entire week for updates, results, photos, media and more!

