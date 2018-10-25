The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 1

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.
The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.
*All entries as of October 25, 2018.
Micro Rok
Featured Five:
- Parker Delong – This young driver from Arizona showed great speed at the Challenge of the Americas.
- Caleb Gafrarar – The Florida Winter Tour Champion has been an incredible force in 2018.
- Cole Newton – This speedy Canadian raced his way into Vegas via the OVRP Rok Festival.
- Graham Trammell – Under the guidance of Rolison Performance Group, Trammell has developed into a fast little driver.
- Matias Orjuela – One of the collest helmets in the paddock is also quite fast on track.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|1
|SALVATORE RODRIGUEZ
|USA
|JC KARTING
|KOSMIC
|4
|OLIVER WHELDON
|USA
|OGP
|TONY KART
|8
|BERNARDO GENTIL
|BRASIL
|ORSOLON RACING
|BENIK
|9
|PARKER DELONG
|USA
|PARKER DELONG RACING
|BENIK
|10
|CYPRESS ANDRUSS
|USA
|CAMERON KARTING
|KOSMIC
|11
|NICO SARPHATI
|USA
|CAMERON KARTING
|TONY KART
|12
|GAGE JARVIS
|USA
|OILKLEEN
|BENIK
|16
|ANTHONY WHITE
|USA
|RON WHITE RACING
|CRG
|22
|FERNANDO HAZAS
|MEXICO
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|INTREPID
|23
|FLAVIO AQUINI
|USA
|ITALCORSE AMERICA
|ITALCORSE
|26
|MATIAS ORJUELA
|USA
|VMOTORSPORTS
|PAROLIN
|31
|CASEY MOYER
|USA
|LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORT
|FORMULA K
|43
|ALEX MERCADO
|USA
|PAROLIN
|PAROLIN
|44
|CALEB GAFRARAR
|USA
|PAROLIN
|PAROLIN
|55
|SEBASTIAN GARZON
|COLOMBIA
|TEAM MONTOYA
|TONY KART
|77
|LUIS UMANA
|COLOMBIA
|AM ENGINES
|PAROLIN
|78
|ETHAN AYARS
|USA
|JIM RUSSELL RACING
|PAROLIN
|80
|AJ FARAG
|USA
|AKT
|BENIK
|88
|SALIM HANNA-HERNANDEZ
|COLOMBIA
|TEAM MONTOYA
|TONY KART
|96
|GRAHAM TRAMMELL
|USA
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|ENERGY KART
|99
|COLE NEWTON
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
Mini Rok
Featured Five:
- Alex Powell – Entering on a hot streak. Runner-up at the Rok International Final followed by a victory at the WSK Final Cup.
- James Egozi – Performaning at his best. Winners of the OVRP Rok Fest as well as the US Open of New Jersey.
- Sebastian Wheldon – The son of the late Dan Wheldon makes his first start at the Rio, a place his dad often found karting success.
- Flavio Olivieri – Making his North American debut. The Italian finished in the top-10 at the Rok International Final.
- Nikita Johnson – Another driver who showed great pace at the Rok International Final, including a heat race win.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|100
|JORGE ORTIZ
|USA
|ORT RACING
|PAROLIN
|103
|JACK JEFFERS
|USA
|ORSOLON RACING
|BENIK
|105
|AYDEN INGRATTA
|CANADA
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|KART REPUBLIC
|107
|NIKITA JOHNSON
|USA
|AKT
|ENERGY KART
|110
|ANDRES CARDENAS
|PERU
|KOENE USA
|TONY KART
|111
|PATRICK MOLHAR
|USA
|BIRELART
|112
|KYLE RAYMOND
|USA
|NOEL SAUNDERS RACING
|DR RACING
|113
|ANTONIO ZARCONE
|USA
|NITRO
|114
|ENZO SWAN
|USA
|CANOPENER RACING
|KART REPUBLIC
|115
|KAI SORENSEN
|USA
|SUPERTUNE USA
|TONY KART
|118
|LEONARDO MEGNA
|ITALY
|ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT
|ENERGY KART
|119
|CHRISTIAN CAMERON
|USA
|CAMERON KARTING
|TONY KART
|120
|FLAVIO OLIVIERI
|ITALY
|ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT
|ENERGY KART
|122
|JEREMY FLETCHER
|USA
|ZANELLA RACING
|TONY KART
|125
|BRANDON CARR
|UK
|BENIK
|BENIK
|129
|PARKER DELONG
|USA
|PARKER DELONG RACING
|BENIK
|137
|CAMERON WEINBERG
|USA
|JC KARTING
|PAROLIN
|139
|STEPHEN EISERT
|USA
|LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|PRAGA
|142
|CARLOS HERNANDEZ
|COLOMBIA
|FORMULA K
|144
|COOPER SIMPSON
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|147
|ZACH OLSEN
|USA
|PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT
|KART REPUBLIC
|148
|JAMES EGOZI
|USA
|KOENE
|TONY KART
|149
|NOAH BAKER
|USA
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|KART REPUBLIC
|153
|TANNER GARVIN
|USA
|RUSSEL KARTING
|PAROLIN
|156
|JACE PARK
|USA
|PAROLIN USA
|PAROLIN
|157
|LOGAN TOKE
|USA
|PKS
|TOP KART
|170
|ANNIE RHULE
|USA
|CHECKERED MOTORSPOSRTS
|PAROLIN
|171
|PAUL BOCUSE
|USA
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|KART REPUBLIC
|174
|ENZO DELIGNY
|USA
|SUPERTUNE USA
|TONY KART
|177
|FRANKIE ESPOSITO
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|180
|ALEX POWELL
|JAMAICA
|ENERGY CORSE
|ENERGY KART
|188
|DANNY DYSZELSKI
|USA
|KAOS KART SHOP
|KAOS KART
|191
|LUCAS SZABO
|USA
|CHECKERED MOTORSPORT
|PAROLIN
|196
|CALEB WORLEY
|USA
|MIDNIGHT MOTORSPORT
|198
|SEBASTIAN WHELDON
|USA
|OGP
|TONY KART
|199
|YUANPU CUI
|CHINA
|SUPERTUNE USA
|TONY KART
Junior Rok
Featured Five:
- Thomas Nepveu – It doesn’t matter the race, Nepveu has been up front this year. ROK, Rotax or SKUSA, Nepveu has found the podium.
- Sebastian Montoya – After joining the TonyKart Factory Team, Montoya has stepped up his game this season on both sides of the Atlantic.
- Dale Curran – He left a serious impression at the Rok Cup Internatinal Final until his heartbraking Final. Curran will be a threat in Las Vegas.
- Paolo Ferrari – The Rok Cup Italy Champion was also wicked fast at the Rok International Final.
- Ugo Ugochukwu – A podium at the Rok International Final, Ugochukwu is also the Challenge of the Americas Champion and an FWT race winner.
|#
|Driver Name
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|200
|PAOLO FERRARI
|ITALY
|BABY RACE
|PAROLIN
|201
|UGO UGOCHUKWU
|USA
|TONY KART
|202
|ASHTON TORGERSON
|USA
|TORGERSON RACING
|OTK
|208
|LUCA MARS
|USA
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|TONY KART
|211
|MARCOS TELLE
|USA
|JC KARTING
|TONY KART
|212
|MARCELLO PANICCIA
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|213
|NOLAN SIEGEL
|USA
|SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS
|EXPRIT
|217
|EMMO FITTIPALDI
|BRASIL
|JC KARTING
|OTK
|218
|GUILHERME FIGUEREDO
|BRAZIL
|HR MOTORPSORTS
|TONY KART
|219
|EDDIE SHIMMON
|USA
|LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|TONY KART
|220
|ALESSANDRO DE TULLIO
|USA
|AM ENGINE TEAM
|EXPRIT
|221
|MAXIMILIAN OPALSKI
|USA
|RETYRE
|OTK
|222
|ALEXANDER BERG
|CANADA
|ALEX KEYES RACING
|BIRELART
|224
|THOMAS NEPVEU
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|225
|AIDAN KENNY
|USA
|ZANELLA RACING
|TONY KART
|227
|NICOLA ZECCHINATO
|COSTA RICA
|PRAGA
|234
|WILLIAM COX
|USA
|TEAM FELON
|TONY KART
|236
|WILLIAM FERGUSON
|USA
|SPEEDSENSE
|OTK
|237
|DIEGO CONTECHA
|COLOMBIA
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|243
|JOEY ATANASIO
|USA
|ORSOLON RACING
|TONY KART
|245
|VALERIA VARGAS
|COLOMBIA
|ORSOLON RACING
|KOSMIC
|251
|BRENDEN RUZBARSKY
|USA
|CAMERON KARTING
|TONYKART
|252
|JAK CRAWFORD
|USA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|254
|DALE CURRAN
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|258
|SEBASTIAN MONTOYA
|USA
|TEAM MONTOYA
|TONY KART
|265
|MACKENZIE CLARK
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|266
|LUKE LANGE
|USA
|SPEED CONCEPTS
|TONY KART
|268
|ETHAN HO
|USA
|APM RACING
|OTK
|269
|BRANYON TINER
|USA
|BRASH RACING
|OTK
|272
|CONNOR ZILISCH
|USA
|LATE APEX/TEAM FELON
|TONY KART
|277
|CELSO NETO
|USA
|AKT RACING
|KOSMIC
|280
|MATTHEW MARROCCO
|SPAIN
|BENIK
|OTK
|287
|JEREMY FAIRBAIRN
|USA
|SUPERTUNE`
|TONYKART
|288
|AUSTIN TORGESON
|USA
|TORGERSON RACING
|OTK
|289
|JULIAN NAZARIO
|USA
|AKT
|OTK
|291
|COOPER BECKLIN
|USA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|293
|DANIEL FELLOWS
|USA
|PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT
|KART REPUBLIC
|295
|COLE GAMMA
|USA
|ALEX KEYES RACING
|BIRELART
|TYLER GONZALEZ
|USA
|TEAM BENIK
Rok the Rio hits the track on October 31 and runs through to October 3. Be sure to follow us here on CKN throughout the entire week for updates, results, photos, media and more!
