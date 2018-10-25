The Entry List : Rok the Rio – Part 1

We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The hype continues to build as Rok Cup USA prepares their temporary circuit in the rear parking lot at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The total number of entries has now exceeded 215 drivers and we’re excited to share part 1 of the entry list, featuring the Micro Rok, Mini Rok, Junior Rok grids. Junior Rok is nearing 40 drivers in total, with Mini Rok in the thirties. It is also great to see the foundation of the sport, Micro Rok, with more than twenty entrants.

The paddock will be very diverse as well with 16 drivers from different countries and all four corners of the USA. There are also no less than 28 different chassis brands that will hit the asphalt this weekend in Las Vegas.

*All entries as of October 25, 2018.

Micro Rok

Featured Five:

Parker Delong – This young driver from Arizona showed great speed at the Challenge of the Americas.

Caleb Gafrarar – The Florida Winter Tour Champion has been an incredible force in 2018.

Cole Newton – This speedy Canadian raced his way into Vegas via the OVRP Rok Festival.

Graham Trammell – Under the guidance of Rolison Performance Group, Trammell has developed into a fast little driver.

Matias Orjuela – One of the collest helmets in the paddock is also quite fast on track.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 1 SALVATORE RODRIGUEZ USA JC KARTING KOSMIC 4 OLIVER WHELDON USA OGP TONY KART 8 BERNARDO GENTIL BRASIL ORSOLON RACING BENIK 9 PARKER DELONG USA PARKER DELONG RACING BENIK 10 CYPRESS ANDRUSS USA CAMERON KARTING KOSMIC 11 NICO SARPHATI USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART 12 GAGE JARVIS USA OILKLEEN BENIK 16 ANTHONY WHITE USA RON WHITE RACING CRG 22 FERNANDO HAZAS MEXICO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS INTREPID 23 FLAVIO AQUINI USA ITALCORSE AMERICA ITALCORSE 26 MATIAS ORJUELA USA VMOTORSPORTS PAROLIN 31 CASEY MOYER USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORT FORMULA K 43 ALEX MERCADO USA PAROLIN PAROLIN 44 CALEB GAFRARAR USA PAROLIN PAROLIN 55 SEBASTIAN GARZON COLOMBIA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART 77 LUIS UMANA COLOMBIA AM ENGINES PAROLIN 78 ETHAN AYARS USA JIM RUSSELL RACING PAROLIN 80 AJ FARAG USA AKT BENIK 88 SALIM HANNA-HERNANDEZ COLOMBIA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART 96 GRAHAM TRAMMELL USA ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP ENERGY KART 99 COLE NEWTON CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART

Mini Rok

Featured Five:

Alex Powell – Entering on a hot streak. Runner-up at the Rok International Final followed by a victory at the WSK Final Cup.

James Egozi – Performaning at his best. Winners of the OVRP Rok Fest as well as the US Open of New Jersey.

Sebastian Wheldon – The son of the late Dan Wheldon makes his first start at the Rio, a place his dad often found karting success.

Flavio Olivieri – Making his North American debut. The Italian finished in the top-10 at the Rok International Final.

Nikita Johnson – Another driver who showed great pace at the Rok International Final, including a heat race win.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 100 JORGE ORTIZ USA ORT RACING PAROLIN 103 JACK JEFFERS USA ORSOLON RACING BENIK 105 AYDEN INGRATTA CANADA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC 107 NIKITA JOHNSON USA AKT ENERGY KART 110 ANDRES CARDENAS PERU KOENE USA TONY KART 111 PATRICK MOLHAR USA BIRELART 112 KYLE RAYMOND USA NOEL SAUNDERS RACING DR RACING 113 ANTONIO ZARCONE USA NITRO 114 ENZO SWAN USA CANOPENER RACING KART REPUBLIC 115 KAI SORENSEN USA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART 118 LEONARDO MEGNA ITALY ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT ENERGY KART 119 CHRISTIAN CAMERON USA CAMERON KARTING TONY KART 120 FLAVIO OLIVIERI ITALY ASD REVOLUTION MOTORSPORT ENERGY KART 122 JEREMY FLETCHER USA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART 125 BRANDON CARR UK BENIK BENIK 129 PARKER DELONG USA PARKER DELONG RACING BENIK 137 CAMERON WEINBERG USA JC KARTING PAROLIN 139 STEPHEN EISERT USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS PRAGA 142 CARLOS HERNANDEZ COLOMBIA FORMULA K 144 COOPER SIMPSON CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 147 ZACH OLSEN USA PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT KART REPUBLIC 148 JAMES EGOZI USA KOENE TONY KART 149 NOAH BAKER USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC 153 TANNER GARVIN USA RUSSEL KARTING PAROLIN 156 JACE PARK USA PAROLIN USA PAROLIN 157 LOGAN TOKE USA PKS TOP KART 170 ANNIE RHULE USA CHECKERED MOTORSPOSRTS PAROLIN 171 PAUL BOCUSE USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING KART REPUBLIC 174 ENZO DELIGNY USA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART 177 FRANKIE ESPOSITO CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 180 ALEX POWELL JAMAICA ENERGY CORSE ENERGY KART 188 DANNY DYSZELSKI USA KAOS KART SHOP KAOS KART 191 LUCAS SZABO USA CHECKERED MOTORSPORT PAROLIN 196 CALEB WORLEY USA MIDNIGHT MOTORSPORT 198 SEBASTIAN WHELDON USA OGP TONY KART 199 YUANPU CUI CHINA SUPERTUNE USA TONY KART

Junior Rok

Featured Five:

Thomas Nepveu – It doesn’t matter the race, Nepveu has been up front this year. ROK, Rotax or SKUSA, Nepveu has found the podium.

Sebastian Montoya – After joining the TonyKart Factory Team, Montoya has stepped up his game this season on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dale Curran – He left a serious impression at the Rok Cup Internatinal Final until his heartbraking Final. Curran will be a threat in Las Vegas.

Paolo Ferrari – The Rok Cup Italy Champion was also wicked fast at the Rok International Final.

Ugo Ugochukwu – A podium at the Rok International Final, Ugochukwu is also the Challenge of the Americas Champion and an FWT race winner.

# Driver Name Country Team Chassis 200 PAOLO FERRARI ITALY BABY RACE PAROLIN 201 UGO UGOCHUKWU USA TONY KART 202 ASHTON TORGERSON USA TORGERSON RACING OTK 208 LUCA MARS USA SPEED CONCEPTS RACING TONY KART 211 MARCOS TELLE USA JC KARTING TONY KART 212 MARCELLO PANICCIA CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 213 NOLAN SIEGEL USA SPEEDSENSE MOTORSPORTS EXPRIT 217 EMMO FITTIPALDI BRASIL JC KARTING OTK 218 GUILHERME FIGUEREDO BRAZIL HR MOTORPSORTS TONY KART 219 EDDIE SHIMMON USA LEADING EDGE MOTORSPORTS TONY KART 220 ALESSANDRO DE TULLIO USA AM ENGINE TEAM EXPRIT 221 MAXIMILIAN OPALSKI USA RETYRE OTK 222 ALEXANDER BERG CANADA ALEX KEYES RACING BIRELART 224 THOMAS NEPVEU CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART 225 AIDAN KENNY USA ZANELLA RACING TONY KART 227 NICOLA ZECCHINATO COSTA RICA PRAGA 234 WILLIAM COX USA TEAM FELON TONY KART 236 WILLIAM FERGUSON USA SPEEDSENSE OTK 237 DIEGO CONTECHA COLOMBIA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 243 JOEY ATANASIO USA ORSOLON RACING TONY KART 245 VALERIA VARGAS COLOMBIA ORSOLON RACING KOSMIC 251 BRENDEN RUZBARSKY USA CAMERON KARTING TONYKART 252 JAK CRAWFORD USA REM KOSMIC 254 DALE CURRAN CANADA REM KOSMIC 258 SEBASTIAN MONTOYA USA TEAM MONTOYA TONY KART 265 MACKENZIE CLARK CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 266 LUKE LANGE USA SPEED CONCEPTS TONY KART 268 ETHAN HO USA APM RACING OTK 269 BRANYON TINER USA BRASH RACING OTK 272 CONNOR ZILISCH USA LATE APEX/TEAM FELON TONY KART 277 CELSO NETO USA AKT RACING KOSMIC 280 MATTHEW MARROCCO SPAIN BENIK OTK 287 JEREMY FAIRBAIRN USA SUPERTUNE` TONYKART 288 AUSTIN TORGESON USA TORGERSON RACING OTK 289 JULIAN NAZARIO USA AKT OTK 291 COOPER BECKLIN USA PSL KARTING BIRELART 293 DANIEL FELLOWS USA PERFORMANCE KARTSPORT KART REPUBLIC 295 COLE GAMMA USA ALEX KEYES RACING BIRELART TYLER GONZALEZ USA TEAM BENIK

Rok the Rio hits the track on October 31 and runs through to October 3. Be sure to follow us here on CKN throughout the entire week for updates, results, photos, media and more!