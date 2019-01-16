The Entry List: 2019 Florida Winter Tour Round #1 – 100cc and Briggs 206 Classes

The new season of Rok Cup racing is here and we are excited to share with you the provisional entry list for this weekend’s Florida Winter Tour event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
In case you missed it, the temporary circuit this weekend will mock the world-famous Italian South Garda Karting circuit, host of the annual Rok Cup International Final, which the following entrants will be racing towards this winter. Round two next month will return to the Hard Rock Stadium, but will utilize a different track design, to be announced after this weekend.
New for 2019 is the additon of the 100cc categories, as well as some Briggs 206 racing.
Karts will hit the track Thursday for their first taste of the temporary circuit. Friday will feature Qualifying, Saturday will host the Heat races and Sunday will determine this weekends race winners. CKN is trackside and will be providing plenty of coverage all week long.
If you missed part 1, featuring all of the Rok Cup categories, click here!
100cc Junior/Senior
|Driver
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|900
|JIMMY LOCKHART
|USA
|KARTING EXPERIENCE
|KART REPUBLIC
|909
|CAMRYN REED
|USA
|TEAM FELON
|OTK
|911
|MARCOS TELLE
|USA
|JC MOTORSPORT
|TONY KART
|941
|ADAM MAXWELL
|USA
|TOP KART USA
|TOP KART
|972
|CONNOR ZILISCH
|USA
|LATE APEX / TEAM FELON
|TONY KART
|977
|KYFFIN SIMPSON
|CAYMAN ISLAND
|SPEED CONCEPT RACING
|TONY KART
|987
|WILLIAM COX
|USA
|TEAM FELON
|TONY KART
|988
|CHLOE CHAMBERS
|USA
|MIKE DOTY RACING
|KOSMIC
|756
|ABBY MCLAUGHLIN
|USA
|TOP KART USA
|TOP KART
Briggs 206 Junior
|Driver
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|5
|ALEXANDER SEARLE
|USA
|ESPIONAGE
|ESPIONAGE
|7
|ELMER EDMONSON
|USA
|MGM
|MGM
|9
|CAMRYN REED
|USA
|TEAM FELON
|IONIC EDGE
|17
|MARCO FILICE
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|23
|ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ
|USA
|SLA KART RACING
|TONY KART
|32
|DANIEL ALI
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|36
|CARSYN MASSEY
|CANADA
|360 MOTORSPORT
|INTREPID
|39
|AYDEN GUILBEAU
|USA
|APG MOTORSPORTS
|GT MACHINE
|45
|CALLUM BAXTER
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|RICCIARDO
|70
|NICKY PALADINO
|CANADA
|360 MOTORSPORT
|INTREPID
|86
|ADAM ALI
|CANADA
|REM
|KOSMIC
|99
|GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO
|CANADA
|360 MOTORSPORT
|INTREPID
Briggs 206 Senior
|Driver
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|106
|DARRYL TIMMERS
|CANADA
|PROFESSIONAL RACING ONTARIO
|INTREPID
|115
|ZACHARY LINSELL
|USA
|MGM
|MGM
|117
|ZACK SKOLNICK
|USA
|VSR RACING
|TONY KART
|118
|ANDRE DUEK
|BRASIL
|DUEK MOTORHOMES
|K&K
|136
|DYLAN AMUNDSEN
|USA
|DP RACING
|MGM
|151
|MARCIANO SANTOS
|BRASIL
|DRT RACING TEAM
|DR
|170
|ELI YANKO
|CANADA
|VSR RACING
|TONY KART
|171
|ULI DIAS
|USA
|DUEK MOTORHOMES
|TB
|180
|RICH FOLINO
|CANADA
|PRIMEPOWER TEAM
|BIRELART
|188
|MICKAEL AUBIN
|CANADA
|PSL KARTING
|BIRELART
|189
|JORDAN PRIOR
|CANADA
|PRIME POWER TEAM
|BIRELART
