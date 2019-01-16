ROK Cup USA
Florida Winter Tour

The Entry List: 2019 Florida Winter Tour Round #1 – 100cc and Briggs 206 Classes

The new season of Rok Cup racing is here and we are excited to share with you the provisional entry list for this weekend’s Florida Winter Tour event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In case you missed it, the temporary circuit this weekend will mock the world-famous Italian South Garda Karting circuit, host of the annual Rok Cup International Final, which the following entrants will be racing towards this winter. Round two next month will return to the Hard Rock Stadium, but will utilize a different track design, to be announced after this weekend.

New for 2019 is the additon of the 100cc categories, as well as some Briggs 206 racing.

Karts will hit the track Thursday for their first taste of the temporary circuit. Friday will feature Qualifying, Saturday will host the Heat races and Sunday will determine this weekends race winners. CKN is trackside and will be providing plenty of coverage all week long.

100cc Junior/Senior

Driver Country Team Chassis
900 JIMMY LOCKHART USA KARTING EXPERIENCE KART REPUBLIC
909 CAMRYN REED USA TEAM FELON OTK
911 MARCOS TELLE USA JC MOTORSPORT TONY KART
941 ADAM MAXWELL USA TOP KART USA TOP KART
972 CONNOR ZILISCH USA LATE APEX / TEAM FELON TONY KART
977 KYFFIN SIMPSON CAYMAN ISLAND SPEED CONCEPT RACING TONY KART
987 WILLIAM COX USA TEAM FELON TONY KART
988 CHLOE CHAMBERS USA MIKE DOTY RACING KOSMIC
756 ABBY MCLAUGHLIN USA TOP KART USA TOP KART

Briggs 206 Junior

Driver Country Team Chassis
5 ALEXANDER SEARLE USA ESPIONAGE ESPIONAGE
7 ELMER EDMONSON USA MGM MGM
9 CAMRYN REED USA TEAM FELON IONIC EDGE
17 MARCO FILICE CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
23 ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ USA SLA KART RACING TONY KART
32 DANIEL ALI CANADA REM KOSMIC
36 CARSYN MASSEY CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID
39 AYDEN GUILBEAU USA APG MOTORSPORTS GT MACHINE
45 CALLUM BAXTER CANADA PSL KARTING RICCIARDO
70 NICKY PALADINO CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID
86 ADAM ALI CANADA REM KOSMIC
99 GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID

Briggs 206 Senior

Driver Country Team Chassis
106 DARRYL TIMMERS CANADA PROFESSIONAL RACING ONTARIO INTREPID
115 ZACHARY LINSELL USA MGM MGM
117 ZACK SKOLNICK USA VSR RACING TONY KART
118 ANDRE DUEK BRASIL DUEK MOTORHOMES K&K
136 DYLAN AMUNDSEN USA DP RACING MGM
151 MARCIANO SANTOS BRASIL DRT RACING TEAM DR
170 ELI YANKO CANADA VSR RACING TONY KART
171 ULI DIAS USA DUEK MOTORHOMES TB
180 RICH FOLINO CANADA PRIMEPOWER TEAM BIRELART
188 MICKAEL AUBIN CANADA PSL KARTING BIRELART
189 JORDAN PRIOR CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART
Florida Winter Tour
Pure Flavor / AI Motorsports

