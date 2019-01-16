The Entry List: 2019 Florida Winter Tour Round #1 – 100cc and Briggs 206 Classes

The new season of Rok Cup racing is here and we are excited to share with you the provisional entry list for this weekend’s Florida Winter Tour event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In case you missed it, the temporary circuit this weekend will mock the world-famous Italian South Garda Karting circuit, host of the annual Rok Cup International Final, which the following entrants will be racing towards this winter. Round two next month will return to the Hard Rock Stadium, but will utilize a different track design, to be announced after this weekend.

New for 2019 is the additon of the 100cc categories, as well as some Briggs 206 racing.

Karts will hit the track Thursday for their first taste of the temporary circuit. Friday will feature Qualifying, Saturday will host the Heat races and Sunday will determine this weekends race winners. CKN is trackside and will be providing plenty of coverage all week long.

100cc Junior/Senior

Driver Country Team Chassis 900 JIMMY LOCKHART USA KARTING EXPERIENCE KART REPUBLIC 909 CAMRYN REED USA TEAM FELON OTK 911 MARCOS TELLE USA JC MOTORSPORT TONY KART 941 ADAM MAXWELL USA TOP KART USA TOP KART 972 CONNOR ZILISCH USA LATE APEX / TEAM FELON TONY KART 977 KYFFIN SIMPSON CAYMAN ISLAND SPEED CONCEPT RACING TONY KART 987 WILLIAM COX USA TEAM FELON TONY KART 988 CHLOE CHAMBERS USA MIKE DOTY RACING KOSMIC 756 ABBY MCLAUGHLIN USA TOP KART USA TOP KART

Briggs 206 Junior

Driver Country Team Chassis 5 ALEXANDER SEARLE USA ESPIONAGE ESPIONAGE 7 ELMER EDMONSON USA MGM MGM 9 CAMRYN REED USA TEAM FELON IONIC EDGE 17 MARCO FILICE CANADA PRIME POWER TEAM BIRELART 23 ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ USA SLA KART RACING TONY KART 32 DANIEL ALI CANADA REM KOSMIC 36 CARSYN MASSEY CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID 39 AYDEN GUILBEAU USA APG MOTORSPORTS GT MACHINE 45 CALLUM BAXTER CANADA PSL KARTING RICCIARDO 70 NICKY PALADINO CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID 86 ADAM ALI CANADA REM KOSMIC 99 GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO CANADA 360 MOTORSPORT INTREPID

Briggs 206 Senior