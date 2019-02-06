SRA Karting
Challenge of the Americas

The Entry List: 2019 Challenge of the Americas Round #1

Here we go, the Challenge of the Americas waited a month into the new year but is finally kicking off their winter program this week in Fontana, California.

Nine different states and a couple of Canadian provinces will be represented across the full lineup of Rok Cup categories along with the new for 2019 100cc classes. The entry list has exceeded 100 drivers and speaking with series owner Andy Seesemann last week, he expects the final number to hover around 120 entrants by the time we get racing. That’s up from 2018 and a very positive sign for the budding Rok Cup USA program in the west.

There is a solid number of drivers in Mini Rok, Junior Rok, Shifter Rok and Masters Rok, each building on their strengths of a season ago. It’s nice to see the Micro Rok class reach five after only one driver raced last season. It’s also a little shocking to see so few drivers in the 100cc categories, given how it was attended at last years Rok the Rio event.

CKN will arrive at CalSpeed on Thursday and will be trackside all weekend long, covering all the action. The weather is looking a little cool, but any escape from the Canadian winter weather for karting is an opportunity we will always take.

But without further adieu, here is the pre-entry list of drivers for round one of the Challenge of the Americas.

Micro Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
5 Talan Braico BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica
11 Nico Sarphati CA USA ASR Tony Kart
12 Gage Jarvis AZ USA Oilkleen Racing Benik
22 Sydney Cassels BC CAN Vemme
39 Zachary Walrod CA USA P1 Engines Benik

Mini Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
111 Patrick Molnar CA USA Josh Huff Motorports BirelART
116 Anthony White CA USA RWR CRG
122 Archer Eversman CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK
123 Flavio Aquini NV USA ItalCorse America Italcorse
129 Parker Delong AZ USA Benick
133 Ryan Cassels BC CAN Vemme
134 Keagan Kaminski CA USA Benik
147 Zach Olsen CO USA Performance Kart Sport Kart Republic
156 Ethan Thorne LIMA Vemme Karts Vemme
157 Logan Toke CA USA PKS Top Kart
159 Wyatt Vidovich CA USA Vidovich Racing OTK
161 Dylan Archer CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK
174 Enzo Deligny CA USA 2 Wild Karting Tony Kart
177 Kaden Dosmann CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports CompKart
188 Ryland Eagles BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica
199 Alexander Estes CA USA JH Motorsports VemmeKart

Junior Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
200 Timothy Carel CA USA ItalCorse America ItalCorse
203 Cole Schroeder MT USA Ruthless Karting Tony Kart
210 Jonathon Portz OR USA N/A OTK
213 AJ Zarcone NV USA N/A Fullerton
214 Macy Williams CO USA FDMotorsports FA
217 Liam Letzsch CO USA CB Motorsport FA
219 Erin Cassels BC CAN Vemme
222 Alexander Berg AB CAN AKR Birel
223 Kyle Cassels BC CAN Vemme
233 Antonio Costantino BC USA The Race Lab Atomica
234 Frankie Mossman CA USA Formula Works CompKart
236 William Ferguson CA USA Speed Sense Motorsports OTK
244 Ian Pirie WA USA The Race Lab Atomica
260 Rye Myers CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK
263 Tuesday Calderwood AZ USA Tony Kart
266 Ryan Newton AUS J3 Compkart
268 Ethan Ho CA USA APM Racing OTK
282 Hallie Schroeder MT USA Ruthless Karting Tony Kart

Senior Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
301 Filip Niemkiewicz CO USA PKS PKS
302 Jordan Redlin BC CAN EsTeam Racing Vemme Kart
306 Bijoy Garg CA USA Speed Sense Motorsports Exprit
311 Sullivan Sherrill CO USA Performance Kart Sport Kart Republic
313 Jenson Altzman AZ USA Ruthless Karting OTK
315 Colby Dubato CA USA PKS Ricciardo Kart
319 Jim McKinney AZ USA Ruthless Karting Esprit
321 Zachary Will CA USA AKR Tony Kart
329 Jake Drew CA USA Ricciardo
340 Alex Siragusa CA USA Formula Works CompKart
355 Lane Vacala AZ USA J3 Competition CompKart
388 Eddie Shimmon CA USA Tony Kart
391 Cooper Becklin OR USA Go Kart Hero BirelART

Shifter Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
403 Kyle Apuzzo RI USA Formula Works CompKart
410 Colton Timmons CO USA CB Motorsport CRG
415 Garrett McKelvie CA USA SoCal Sodi Sodi Kart
417 Quintin Bineau CA USA CRG
428 Cash Baxley CA USA Robert Heck Racing CRG
432 Dean Heldt NV USA CRG
436 Hunter Pickett CA USA Pickett Racing GFC
444 Jacob Pope CA USA JPKarsports Vemme
446 Jason Pettit CA USA Pickett-GFC GFC
454 Callum Smith CA USA Formula Works Compkart
460 Prescott Campbell CA USA Aluminos Aluminos
469 Robbie Heck Jr. CA USA CRG
470 Zach Pettinicchi CA USA VRP Racing Formula K
471 Ron White CA USA RWR CRG
481 Brian Keck CA USA CRG
485 Cole Shade CA USA By GFC GFC

Shifter Masters Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
503 Jason Campbell AZ USA BBSD DR
506 Nick Firestone AZ USA Ruthless Karting DR
507 Sean Bond CA USA Formula Works CompKart
520 Rod Clinard TX USA CRG
521 Nathan Stewart TX USA Sodi
525 Adrian Yong CA USA CRG
537 Neil Joseph CA USA Cameron Karting CRG
544 Venkat Reddy TX USA CRG
546 Chris Eagles BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica
556 Kalvin Chen CA USA Formula Works / Ti Tuned CompKart
582 Alex Marquez CA USA VRP Formula K

Masters Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis
605 Chad Wallace OR USA BirelArt
608 David Pergande TX USA Wilpower Racing/JH Motorsports Kosmic
609 John Breidinger CA USA VRP GFC
620 Paul Bonilla CA USA FTK Tony Kart
625 Aaron Thomas BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica
626 Ed Quinn CA USA FTK Birel
633 Timothy Meyer CA USA Kosmic
635 Ron Rossetti
637 Kurtis Breeding CA USA Vemme Karts Vemme
638 Mike Giles CA USA FTK Birel
654 Steve Wiener CA USA Richie Ho Intrepid
658 Billy Cleavelin CA USA RPG Kosmic
666 Alan Morte CA USA Alex Keyes Racing Birel
670 Rob Kozakowski AB CAN Ruthless Exprit
675 Cameron Cassels BC CAN Vemme
686 Erik Jackson CA USA VemmeKart VemmeKart
688 Derek Wang WA USA FTK FA

100cc Senior/Masters

Driver State Country Team Chassis
709 Jose Rivera PR PUR PGR Ricciardo Kart
715 Colby Dubato CA USA PKS Ricciardo Kart
734 Jackson Dunn CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports Compkart
736 Logan Calderwood AZ USA Tony Kart
758 Jared Caylor CA USA PGR Ricciardo Kart
773 Adam Kasick CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports Compkart
776 Everest Fedler CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports Tony Kart
791 Cooper Becklin OR USA Go Kart Hero BirelART
843 James Gregory AB CAN K&K West K&K
