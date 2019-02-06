The Entry List: 2019 Challenge of the Americas Round #1

Here we go, the Challenge of the Americas waited a month into the new year but is finally kicking off their winter program this week in Fontana, California.

Nine different states and a couple of Canadian provinces will be represented across the full lineup of Rok Cup categories along with the new for 2019 100cc classes. The entry list has exceeded 100 drivers and speaking with series owner Andy Seesemann last week, he expects the final number to hover around 120 entrants by the time we get racing. That’s up from 2018 and a very positive sign for the budding Rok Cup USA program in the west.

There is a solid number of drivers in Mini Rok, Junior Rok, Shifter Rok and Masters Rok, each building on their strengths of a season ago. It’s nice to see the Micro Rok class reach five after only one driver raced last season. It’s also a little shocking to see so few drivers in the 100cc categories, given how it was attended at last years Rok the Rio event.

CKN will arrive at CalSpeed on Thursday and will be trackside all weekend long, covering all the action. The weather is looking a little cool, but any escape from the Canadian winter weather for karting is an opportunity we will always take.

But without further adieu, here is the pre-entry list of drivers for round one of the Challenge of the Americas.

Micro Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 5 Talan Braico BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica 11 Nico Sarphati CA USA ASR Tony Kart 12 Gage Jarvis AZ USA Oilkleen Racing Benik 22 Sydney Cassels BC CAN Vemme 39 Zachary Walrod CA USA P1 Engines Benik

Mini Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 111 Patrick Molnar CA USA Josh Huff Motorports BirelART 116 Anthony White CA USA RWR CRG 122 Archer Eversman CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK 123 Flavio Aquini NV USA ItalCorse America Italcorse 129 Parker Delong AZ USA Benick 133 Ryan Cassels BC CAN Vemme 134 Keagan Kaminski CA USA Benik 147 Zach Olsen CO USA Performance Kart Sport Kart Republic 156 Ethan Thorne LIMA Vemme Karts Vemme 157 Logan Toke CA USA PKS Top Kart 159 Wyatt Vidovich CA USA Vidovich Racing OTK 161 Dylan Archer CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK 174 Enzo Deligny CA USA 2 Wild Karting Tony Kart 177 Kaden Dosmann CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports CompKart 188 Ryland Eagles BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica 199 Alexander Estes CA USA JH Motorsports VemmeKart

Junior Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 200 Timothy Carel CA USA ItalCorse America ItalCorse 203 Cole Schroeder MT USA Ruthless Karting Tony Kart 210 Jonathon Portz OR USA N/A OTK 213 AJ Zarcone NV USA N/A Fullerton 214 Macy Williams CO USA FDMotorsports FA 217 Liam Letzsch CO USA CB Motorsport FA 219 Erin Cassels BC CAN Vemme 222 Alexander Berg AB CAN AKR Birel 223 Kyle Cassels BC CAN Vemme 233 Antonio Costantino BC USA The Race Lab Atomica 234 Frankie Mossman CA USA Formula Works CompKart 236 William Ferguson CA USA Speed Sense Motorsports OTK 244 Ian Pirie WA USA The Race Lab Atomica 260 Rye Myers CO USA Forward Direction Motorsports OTK 263 Tuesday Calderwood AZ USA Tony Kart 266 Ryan Newton AUS J3 Compkart 268 Ethan Ho CA USA APM Racing OTK 282 Hallie Schroeder MT USA Ruthless Karting Tony Kart

Senior Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 301 Filip Niemkiewicz CO USA PKS PKS 302 Jordan Redlin BC CAN EsTeam Racing Vemme Kart 306 Bijoy Garg CA USA Speed Sense Motorsports Exprit 311 Sullivan Sherrill CO USA Performance Kart Sport Kart Republic 313 Jenson Altzman AZ USA Ruthless Karting OTK 315 Colby Dubato CA USA PKS Ricciardo Kart 319 Jim McKinney AZ USA Ruthless Karting Esprit 321 Zachary Will CA USA AKR Tony Kart 329 Jake Drew CA USA Ricciardo 340 Alex Siragusa CA USA Formula Works CompKart 355 Lane Vacala AZ USA J3 Competition CompKart 388 Eddie Shimmon CA USA Tony Kart 391 Cooper Becklin OR USA Go Kart Hero BirelART

Shifter Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 403 Kyle Apuzzo RI USA Formula Works CompKart 410 Colton Timmons CO USA CB Motorsport CRG 415 Garrett McKelvie CA USA SoCal Sodi Sodi Kart 417 Quintin Bineau CA USA CRG 428 Cash Baxley CA USA Robert Heck Racing CRG 432 Dean Heldt NV USA CRG 436 Hunter Pickett CA USA Pickett Racing GFC 444 Jacob Pope CA USA JPKarsports Vemme 446 Jason Pettit CA USA Pickett-GFC GFC 454 Callum Smith CA USA Formula Works Compkart 460 Prescott Campbell CA USA Aluminos Aluminos 469 Robbie Heck Jr. CA USA CRG 470 Zach Pettinicchi CA USA VRP Racing Formula K 471 Ron White CA USA RWR CRG 481 Brian Keck CA USA CRG 485 Cole Shade CA USA By GFC GFC

Shifter Masters Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 503 Jason Campbell AZ USA BBSD DR 506 Nick Firestone AZ USA Ruthless Karting DR 507 Sean Bond CA USA Formula Works CompKart 520 Rod Clinard TX USA CRG 521 Nathan Stewart TX USA Sodi 525 Adrian Yong CA USA CRG 537 Neil Joseph CA USA Cameron Karting CRG 544 Venkat Reddy TX USA CRG 546 Chris Eagles BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica 556 Kalvin Chen CA USA Formula Works / Ti Tuned CompKart 582 Alex Marquez CA USA VRP Formula K

Masters Rok

Driver State Country Team Chassis 605 Chad Wallace OR USA BirelArt 608 David Pergande TX USA Wilpower Racing/JH Motorsports Kosmic 609 John Breidinger CA USA VRP GFC 620 Paul Bonilla CA USA FTK Tony Kart 625 Aaron Thomas BC CAN The Race Lab Atomica 626 Ed Quinn CA USA FTK Birel 633 Timothy Meyer CA USA Kosmic 635 Ron Rossetti 637 Kurtis Breeding CA USA Vemme Karts Vemme 638 Mike Giles CA USA FTK Birel 654 Steve Wiener CA USA Richie Ho Intrepid 658 Billy Cleavelin CA USA RPG Kosmic 666 Alan Morte CA USA Alex Keyes Racing Birel 670 Rob Kozakowski AB CAN Ruthless Exprit 675 Cameron Cassels BC CAN Vemme 686 Erik Jackson CA USA VemmeKart VemmeKart 688 Derek Wang WA USA FTK FA

100cc Senior/Masters