The Entry List: 2019 Challenge of the Americas Round #1
Here we go, the Challenge of the Americas waited a month into the new year but is finally kicking off their winter program this week in Fontana, California.
Nine different states and a couple of Canadian provinces will be represented across the full lineup of Rok Cup categories along with the new for 2019 100cc classes. The entry list has exceeded 100 drivers and speaking with series owner Andy Seesemann last week, he expects the final number to hover around 120 entrants by the time we get racing. That’s up from 2018 and a very positive sign for the budding Rok Cup USA program in the west.
There is a solid number of drivers in Mini Rok, Junior Rok, Shifter Rok and Masters Rok, each building on their strengths of a season ago. It’s nice to see the Micro Rok class reach five after only one driver raced last season. It’s also a little shocking to see so few drivers in the 100cc categories, given how it was attended at last years Rok the Rio event.
CKN will arrive at CalSpeed on Thursday and will be trackside all weekend long, covering all the action. The weather is looking a little cool, but any escape from the Canadian winter weather for karting is an opportunity we will always take.
But without further adieu, here is the pre-entry list of drivers for round one of the Challenge of the Americas.
Micro Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|5
|Talan Braico
|BC
|CAN
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|11
|Nico Sarphati
|CA
|USA
|ASR
|Tony Kart
|12
|Gage Jarvis
|AZ
|USA
|Oilkleen Racing
|Benik
|22
|Sydney Cassels
|BC
|CAN
|
|Vemme
|39
|Zachary Walrod
|CA
|USA
|P1 Engines
|Benik
Mini Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|111
|Patrick Molnar
|CA
|USA
|Josh Huff Motorports
|BirelART
|116
|Anthony White
|CA
|USA
|RWR
|CRG
|122
|Archer Eversman
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|OTK
|123
|Flavio Aquini
|NV
|USA
|ItalCorse America
|Italcorse
|129
|Parker Delong
|AZ
|USA
|
|Benick
|133
|Ryan Cassels
|BC
|CAN
|
|Vemme
|134
|Keagan Kaminski
|CA
|USA
|
|Benik
|147
|Zach Olsen
|CO
|USA
|Performance Kart Sport
|Kart Republic
|156
|Ethan Thorne
|
|LIMA
|Vemme Karts
|Vemme
|157
|Logan Toke
|CA
|USA
|PKS
|Top Kart
|159
|Wyatt Vidovich
|CA
|USA
|Vidovich Racing
|OTK
|161
|Dylan Archer
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|OTK
|174
|Enzo Deligny
|CA
|USA
|2 Wild Karting
|Tony Kart
|177
|Kaden Dosmann
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|CompKart
|188
|Ryland Eagles
|BC
|CAN
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|199
|Alexander Estes
|CA
|USA
|JH Motorsports
|VemmeKart
Junior Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|200
|Timothy Carel
|CA
|USA
|ItalCorse America
|ItalCorse
|203
|Cole Schroeder
|MT
|USA
|Ruthless Karting
|Tony Kart
|210
|Jonathon Portz
|OR
|USA
|N/A
|OTK
|213
|AJ Zarcone
|NV
|USA
|N/A
|Fullerton
|214
|Macy Williams
|CO
|USA
|FDMotorsports
|FA
|217
|Liam Letzsch
|CO
|USA
|CB Motorsport
|FA
|219
|Erin Cassels
|BC
|CAN
|
|Vemme
|222
|Alexander Berg
|AB
|CAN
|AKR
|Birel
|223
|Kyle Cassels
|BC
|CAN
|
|Vemme
|233
|Antonio Costantino
|BC
|USA
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|234
|Frankie Mossman
|CA
|USA
|Formula Works
|CompKart
|236
|William Ferguson
|CA
|USA
|Speed Sense Motorsports
|OTK
|244
|Ian Pirie
|WA
|USA
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|260
|Rye Myers
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|OTK
|263
|Tuesday Calderwood
|AZ
|USA
|
|Tony Kart
|266
|Ryan Newton
|
|AUS
|J3
|Compkart
|268
|Ethan Ho
|CA
|USA
|APM Racing
|OTK
|282
|Hallie Schroeder
|MT
|USA
|Ruthless Karting
|Tony Kart
Senior Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|301
|Filip Niemkiewicz
|CO
|USA
|PKS
|PKS
|302
|Jordan Redlin
|BC
|CAN
|EsTeam Racing
|Vemme Kart
|306
|Bijoy Garg
|CA
|USA
|Speed Sense Motorsports
|Exprit
|311
|Sullivan Sherrill
|CO
|USA
|Performance Kart Sport
|Kart Republic
|313
|Jenson Altzman
|AZ
|USA
|Ruthless Karting
|OTK
|315
|Colby Dubato
|CA
|USA
|PKS
|Ricciardo Kart
|319
|Jim McKinney
|AZ
|USA
|Ruthless Karting
|Esprit
|321
|Zachary Will
|CA
|USA
|AKR
|Tony Kart
|329
|Jake Drew
|CA
|USA
|
|Ricciardo
|340
|Alex Siragusa
|CA
|USA
|Formula Works
|CompKart
|355
|Lane Vacala
|AZ
|USA
|J3 Competition
|CompKart
|388
|Eddie Shimmon
|CA
|USA
|
|Tony Kart
|391
|Cooper Becklin
|OR
|USA
|Go Kart Hero
|BirelART
Shifter Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|403
|Kyle Apuzzo
|RI
|USA
|Formula Works
|CompKart
|410
|Colton Timmons
|CO
|USA
|CB Motorsport
|CRG
|415
|Garrett McKelvie
|CA
|USA
|SoCal Sodi
|Sodi Kart
|417
|Quintin Bineau
|CA
|USA
|
|CRG
|428
|Cash Baxley
|CA
|USA
|Robert Heck Racing
|CRG
|432
|Dean Heldt
|NV
|USA
|
|CRG
|436
|Hunter Pickett
|CA
|USA
|Pickett Racing
|GFC
|444
|Jacob Pope
|CA
|USA
|JPKarsports
|Vemme
|446
|Jason Pettit
|CA
|USA
|Pickett-GFC
|GFC
|454
|Callum Smith
|CA
|USA
|Formula Works
|Compkart
|460
|Prescott Campbell
|CA
|USA
|Aluminos
|Aluminos
|469
|Robbie Heck Jr.
|CA
|USA
|
|CRG
|470
|Zach Pettinicchi
|CA
|USA
|VRP Racing
|Formula K
|471
|Ron White
|CA
|USA
|RWR
|CRG
|481
|Brian Keck
|CA
|USA
|
|CRG
|485
|Cole Shade
|CA
|USA
|By GFC
|GFC
Shifter Masters Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|503
|Jason Campbell
|AZ
|USA
|BBSD
|DR
|506
|Nick Firestone
|AZ
|USA
|Ruthless Karting
|DR
|507
|Sean Bond
|CA
|USA
|Formula Works
|CompKart
|520
|Rod Clinard
|TX
|USA
|
|CRG
|521
|Nathan Stewart
|TX
|USA
|
|Sodi
|525
|Adrian Yong
|CA
|USA
|
|CRG
|537
|Neil Joseph
|CA
|USA
|Cameron Karting
|CRG
|544
|Venkat Reddy
|TX
|USA
|
|CRG
|546
|Chris Eagles
|BC
|CAN
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|556
|Kalvin Chen
|CA
|USA
|Formula Works / Ti Tuned
|CompKart
|582
|Alex Marquez
|CA
|USA
|VRP
|Formula K
Masters Rok
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|605
|Chad Wallace
|OR
|USA
|
|BirelArt
|608
|David Pergande
|TX
|USA
|Wilpower Racing/JH Motorsports
|Kosmic
|609
|John Breidinger
|CA
|USA
|VRP
|GFC
|620
|Paul Bonilla
|CA
|USA
|FTK
|Tony Kart
|625
|Aaron Thomas
|BC
|CAN
|The Race Lab
|Atomica
|626
|Ed Quinn
|CA
|USA
|FTK
|Birel
|633
|Timothy Meyer
|CA
|USA
|
|Kosmic
|635
|Ron Rossetti
|
|
|
|
|637
|Kurtis Breeding
|CA
|USA
|Vemme Karts
|Vemme
|638
|Mike Giles
|CA
|USA
|FTK
|Birel
|654
|Steve Wiener
|CA
|USA
|Richie Ho
|Intrepid
|658
|Billy Cleavelin
|CA
|USA
|RPG
|Kosmic
|666
|Alan Morte
|CA
|USA
|Alex Keyes Racing
|Birel
|670
|Rob Kozakowski
|AB
|CAN
|Ruthless
|Exprit
|675
|Cameron Cassels
|BC
|CAN
|
|Vemme
|686
|Erik Jackson
|CA
|USA
|VemmeKart
|VemmeKart
|688
|Derek Wang
|WA
|USA
|FTK
|FA
100cc Senior/Masters
|
|Driver
|State
|Country
|Team
|Chassis
|709
|Jose Rivera
|PR
|PUR
|PGR
|Ricciardo Kart
|715
|Colby Dubato
|CA
|USA
|PKS
|Ricciardo Kart
|734
|Jackson Dunn
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|Compkart
|736
|Logan Calderwood
|AZ
|USA
|
|Tony Kart
|758
|Jared Caylor
|CA
|USA
|PGR
|Ricciardo Kart
|773
|Adam Kasick
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|Compkart
|776
|Everest Fedler
|CO
|USA
|Forward Direction Motorsports
|Tony Kart
|791
|Cooper Becklin
|OR
|USA
|Go Kart Hero
|BirelART
|843
|James Gregory
|AB
|CAN
|K&K West
|K&K
