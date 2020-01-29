The 2020 Rotax Grand Finals Are Going to…Bahrain!

We are proud to announce the location of the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2020: it is BAHRAIN! The best RMC drivers worldwide will take to the desert from November 07th -14th, 2020 for the annual highlight of the karting season.

The Bahrain International Karting Circuit is a state-of-the-art, world-class facility that caters to the grassroots level of motorsport right beside the famous Formula 1 circuit as-Sakhir. It was designed to the highest international standards and is capable of hosting world championship races under the CIK-FIA. The Circuit made motorsport history in 2012 when it became the first karting track anywhere across the globe to host a world championship-level event at night thanks to the high-specification floodlight system.

The challenging track is 1,414 km long and features 14 turns which will give the opportunity to see thrilling action on the track when the nearly 400 Rotax Racers will fight for the podium in 2020.

“It is a great honor for us to host the 2020 RMC Grand Finals at this prestigious track, which is well-known across the globe. The 2011-opened karting facility fascinates with its world-class, history-making track”, stated Peter Ölsinger, GM BRP-Rotax, Member of the Management Board, VP Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications, about the cooperation between BRP-Rotax and the Bahrain International Circuit. He continued: “The drivers of the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals come from all over the world and I am sure that they will enjoy the challenging track in the middle of the desert. It’s not usual to drive in such an exciting and extraordinary surrounding. Beyond that Bahrain is offering a lot of interesting places and attractions also for our side-events during the RMC Grand Finals and we are glad to welcome the best Rotax drivers of the world in 2020 in this wonderful country.”

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, added:

“The Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals are one of the biggest karting events on the global stage and we are honored to be hosting this prestigious meeting. It will bring together 360 drivers from over 60 countries around the world, bringing in hundreds of karting fans into the Kingdom. We are proud that our world-class karting facility is helping to grow young driving talents and this event will further highlight our commitment to enhancing the sport in the region.”

Stay tuned for more information about the 2020 seasons’ highlight in this colourful kingdom with its unique historical heritage. We keep fingers crossed for all RMC drivers to win the tickets for the 2020 RMC Grand Finals.