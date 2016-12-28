Ten Must-See Moments of 2016
It was another wonderful year of karting for Canadian racers. Competing at home and around the globe, there was a roller coaster of emotions each and every time an engine was fired and helmet was strapped on.
We captured hundreds of thousands of photos this year and have hand selected ten images as must-see moments captured through our lenses.
All photographs by Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com
Marc Stehle kneels motionless in the grass beside his kart after coming less than two laps away from becoming ASN Canadian National Champion.
Monsoon in Homestead. Remo Ruscitti tackles a track you can barely see in Homestead, Florida during the Florida Winter Tour. The rain came down so hard that officials were forced to cancel the rest of the day’s activities.
Alessandro Bizzotto consoles teammate and friend Natael Cantin at the ASN Canadian Championships. While leading, Cantin celebrated victory a lap early and unknowingly surrendered the lead before the checkered flag.
Nation’s Cup Champions! Almost every member of Team Canada celebrates the title at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy.
Happier times at the Canadian Championships in Mont-Tremblant. Myah Knickle celebrates her race victory as the first ever Canadian National Champion of Briggs’ Novice.
It only lasted a few minutes, but the sky delivered an incredible photo opportunity during the KZ2 heat race on Saturday night in Las Vegas at the SKUSA SuperNationals.
Scott Campbell is distraught after a heart-wrenching race at the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy. Racing early on for the lead, Campbell’s race went downhill fast and ultimately he came one corner short of finishing.
A sight to see! More than 300 new karts lined up in Italy at the Rotax Grand Finals ready for distribution.
Capping off an incredible year in style, Thomas Nepveu stands atop the podium at the SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas, taking the victory in a category that featured 88 drivers from around the globe.
Matthew Latifi of Toronto, Ontario, celebrates his race victory at the Florida Winter Tour in West Palm Beach. The young racer was challenged mightily in 2016 before choosing to move on from karting at the end of the season.
Check back on our site tomorrow as we post a photo gallery of our favourite photos from 2016 and don't forget to vote for CKN Canadian Driver of the Year!
