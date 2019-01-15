Eli Yanko in action at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Team VSR Enters Eight Drivers for Florida Winter Tour at Hard Rock Stadium

Team VSR is off to a busy start to their 2019 race season. Coming off of a victory at the SKUSA Winter Series this past weekend, the team rig has rolled into the city of Miami for this week’s Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour event at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Eight drivers will fly the Team VSR colours on the temporary circuit that resembles the world famous South Garda Karting set up by the Rok Cup USA staff.

Leading the charge in Rok Junior will be new recruit Andrew Maciel, who kicks off his second season of Junior action. Joining Maciel will be Paul Andrade of Ecuador, a 12-year-old front-runner with an impressive karting background.

After a standout season in 2018, Nolan Bower is back with Team VSR and will step up to Rok Senior, making his debut this weekend.

Also making his first start of the season is Adrian Donkers. The Rok Masters driver competed in the Rok Cup International Final in Italy last fall and brings that experience to Miami with full intentions of taking the victory and returning to Italy. Donkers will race alongside his young son Wesley, who has been entered in Mini Rok.

A strong contender in the Shifter divisions in Canada, Lucio Masini will run his FA Kart with Team VSR this weekend in Rok Shifter.

Finally, two drivers will line up in the Briggs 206 divisions, which are new to the Florida Winter Tour. Coming off of his win this past weekend, Eli Yanko will compete in the Senior division alongside Zack Skolnick of Mooresville, North Carolina. Skolnick has won multiple national championships including the world championship in Legend Cars at Sonoma Raceway. He has raced everything with four wheels from karts to the IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge. He looks to be a threat at winning the LO206 Senior Florida Winter Tour Championship with VSR and Tony Kart.

Drivers will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, getting a full day of practice on the temporary circuit. Friday will see Qualifying and the beginning of the heat races. Saturday will feature more heat races that will lead up to Sunday’s main events.