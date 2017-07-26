All of the nosecone's for Team PSL Karting drivers featured the number 16 and an Al Delattre sticker.

Team PSL Karting Pays Tribute to Late Al Delattre at ECKC Mosport

The karting community lost a valuable member last week as Al Delattre, father of Rotax Junior racer Emma Delattre, passed away at his home in New York. Emma has been a valuable member to Team PSL Karting this season and opted to sit out this past weekend’s Eastern Canadian Karting Championship event at Mosport Kartways.

So PSL Karting stepped up to pay tribute to the Delattre family, stickering up all of the race team karts with a tribute to Al, including pasting the number 16, Al’s racing number, on the nosecones.

It was a fitting tribute and very classy at the hands of Team PSL Karting.

We send our condolences to Emma Delattre and her family during this trying time. The karting community is a tight one and Al will surely be missed at race tracks across North America.