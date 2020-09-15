Team BBR Travelling Over 4000KM to Compete in Canadian Open

Operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Team BBR Karting is making an epic cross-country voyage to compete in this week’s Coupe de Montreal Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Travelling more than 4000 KM across this great country of ours, Team BBR will have six drivers suiting up to compete and chase not only race victories at the Jim Russell Karting Academy but also tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

For Blake Choquer, team manager of Team BBR, this isn’t the first time he’s traveled across the country to Mont-Tremblant for a karting race, and most likely won’t be the last. It is a great opportunity for his racers to not only experience of racing new drivers, but also to compete on a new circuit with a different challenge and learning opportunities.

“Team BBR is really excited to make the 9,000 KM round trip to go race at the Canadian Open. Our team is a young group of developing drivers and with the current situation, it’s been difficult to get them racing experience. So we have been trying to get the kids as much experience as possible. We have a great team and technical staff and I look forward to the event.”

It has been a busy month for the team as they competed in the Canada Final in Warburg, Alberta a few weeks back and en route to Tremblant, stopped in for the Alberta Shootout in Strathmore this past weekend to race, grabbing a victory courtesy of Nicole Havrda.

All competing on TonyKart chassis with Super Power engines, the six drivers racing under the Team BBR tent this weekend are ready to challenge for every position.

Leading the charge in Rotax Senior in Garret Britton. The Saskatchewan driver has raced with Team BBR throughout the 2020 season is keen to make an impression in Mont-Tremblant.

Ian Qiu and Nicole Havrda will suit up in Rotax Junior. Both are enjoying their first season in the category and travel from BC to the race. They both were in Strathmore, Alberta this past weekend for the Alberta Shootout and earned their way onto the podium, bringing some momentum with them to the Canadian Open.

Finally, Gabriel Balog, Aixin Chi and Niko Tran will race in Mini-Max. All three are gaining as much track time as they can in 2020 and look forward to the new challenge that the Jim Russell Karting circuit will provide.