SuperKarts! USA Confirms $75K Total Prize Package for Inaugural SKUSA Winter Series

Superkarts! USA today confirmed an amazing prize package for the upcoming 2018 SKUSA Winter Series in Florida. The 4-race, 2-weekend format will crown 11 champions in as many race groups, and eight classes will receive an amazing series prize to kickstart their 2018 racing seasons.

The top three points finishers in the Pro-Shifter (S1 and S2), Masters Shifter (S4 and S4SM), and featured IAME classes will have their pick from an amazing slew of respective awards. The champion will have first pick from the prize pool. The second place points finisher will choose from the remaining three, and so forth.

The series prizes are as follows:

IAME Mini Swift, X30 Junior, X30 Senior, X30 Master Classes:

Prize 1: (1x) Comped Entry Into the 2018 IAME International Finals

Prize 2: (1x) Comped Season of Entries and Race Tires for the 2018 SKUSA ProTour

Prize 3: (1x) Comped Race Entry and Race Tires for SuperNationals 22

Prize 4: (1x) Comped Season of Entries and Race Tires to Rds. 2-6 of the 2018 California Pro Kart Challenge

Stock Honda Shifter S1, S2, S4, and S4SM Classes:

Prize 1: (1x) Comped Season of Entry and Race Tires for the 2018 SKUSA ProTour

Prize 2: (1x) Comped Race Entry and Race Tires for SuperNationals 22

Prize 3: (1x) Comped Entry and Race Tires for One Round of 2018 SKUSA ProTour

Prize 4: (1x) Comped Season of Entries and Race Tires to Rds. 2-6 of the 2018 California Pro Kart Challenge

“I thought it would be nice to offer a choice. Offering a trip to Europe is great, but only if the driver is available to actually go. I feel we’ve come up with a system where our winners can choose the prize that’s best for them.”

– SKUSA president Tom Kutscher

The Winter Series is expected to attract the best from North America and should entice racers from other continents to enjoy some off-season competition.

“We want to come in with a bang,” added Kutscher. “We know it’s been many years since we’ve promoted a SKUSA race in Florida. We want racers to know we’re serious about growing the awareness for it, and we want drivers to be excited to participate.”

The 2018 Florida Winter Series kicks off at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex January 12-14, and concludes the month after, on February 9-11 at Ocala Grand Prix.

For more information, please visit http://superkartsusa.com.

The Fine Print: prizes are non-transferrable and not redeemable for cash. The prize(s) may not be used in conjunction or combination with other prizes or discounts. Winners are responsible for all secondary expenses pertaining to prize(s) won.