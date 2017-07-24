Superior Performance Earns Pritiko ECKC Briggs Junior Light Championship

After Connor Pritiko closed in on championship leader Nicholas Christodoulou on Saturday, the gap was down to 30 points as Sunday began. The PreFinal saw the championship hopefuls break free and run their own race for the lead where Pritiko gained the advantage at the line. However, his fuel failed in the tech tent and Pritiko not only lost 50 points in the championship, he would have to start the Final from the rear of the grid while Christodoulou was on the pole-position.

Christodoulou jumped out to the early lead with Lily Flintoff, Saturday winner Jake Cowden and Anthony Boscia in tow while Pritiko picked off a few drivers on the opening lap.

Up front, the leaders duked it out with Cowden going to the lead and the battling actually helping keep them in sight of a charging Pritiko. On lap four, Boscia made a move to the outside of Cowden for the lead heading into corner one, but he was steered off track and slipped back to fourth.

Now in the closing stages with Cowden still leading, Pritiko had found his way up to fifth and the rear bumper of the leaders as the tight battling continued. Then the unthinkable occurred for Christodoulou in turn five. An attempt to pass Flintoff wound up with his kart climbing onto the back of hers and the two slowed up the hill and eventually came to a halt in turn six as the entire field passed by. Just like that, Christodoulou’s championship went into question.

Pritiko moved up to second in the process and pressured Cowden on the final lap but was unable to make a move work, settling for second while Christodoulou crossed the line in fourteenth.

For two different incidents in the race, Cowden wound up penalized three positions, which elevated Pritiko to a last to first race win. Nicholas Gilkes and Ethan Donkers were a part of the tight racing action up front all race long and they were rewarded with podium results alongside Pritiko.

The win also vaulted Pritiko to the top of the championship podium, albeit his second place finish was enough to overtake Christodoulou, with Boscia finishing third overall.