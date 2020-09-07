SuperFinal Ticket Punched for Ryan Maxwell with KartStars Finale Win in Mini ROK

A dominant performance for Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) at the fourth and final round of the 2020 KartStars Canada Championship helped him win a ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy to represent Team Canada.

Leading every lap of the Mini ROK Final at 3-S Go-Karts on Sunday, Maxwell secured his second win of the year, and although it wasn’t enough to overtake championship leader Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) in the final points tally, it was enough to win the ticket as the vice-champion and as he will partner up with Di Leo at the international gathering of Rokkers from around the world.

Maxwell pulled out to a 2.849-second margin of victory, while the real battle on track was for second.

Santiago Ramirez (Intrepid) won the race into corner one, but he overshot his entry into the corner and Maxwell crossed him over to take back the lead. This left Ramirez vulnerable for second and Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) pounced on the position. A lap later, Stefano Picerno (Energy Kart) also found his way by Ramirez.

Ramirez settled down from there, worked his way back by Picerno to regain third and then pursued Burnett. Closing back in on the rear bumper of second place with a handful of laps remaining, Ramirez hounded Burnett but never pulled the trigger on a pass. Waiting until the final corner of the final lap, Ramirez dove to the inside, but bailed out at the last second and Burnett held the position to finish second.

Picerno finish fourth while Di Leo recovered from a spin in the PreFinal to finish fifth and secure the championship title.

