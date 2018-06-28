Summer Camp at Mosport Kicks Off with CRFKC This Weekend

Okay, there isn’t actually a summer camp at Mosport, but we’re sure that if Mosport Kartways had a Summer Camp program, it would be sold out this year with kart racers looking to get as much track time as possible before the Canadian Karting Championships. One of Canada’s most popular karting tracks will host a number of major events over the next two months and is kicking off the busy summer this weekend with round three of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.

The first of two stops for the CRFKC at Mosport will hit the track on Canada Day, July 1, for a truly Canadian karting experience. The action-packed regional series is coming off of a successful first trip to Hamilton and will welcome nearly 200 racers this weekend. The championship chases are in full swing after two races, with some categories even having a tie atop the standings. Those racing in the four Rok Cup Canada categories (Mini, Junior, Senior, Shifter) will be pushing hard to get to the top of the standings to earn their registration for the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, while the Briggs & Stratton racers will be hoping for some luck in the pill pull to earn their entry to CRFKC round four, or to bring home a brand spanking new 206 engine. VEGA Tires will also award two sets of tires by a draw at the podium as well as the crowning of the Pfaff Junior and Senior Driver of the Day winners.

When we have a look at the current standings, four classes stand out to us. We will be keeping a very close eye on Briggs Senior, Rok Senior, Briggs Junior Lite and Briggs Junior. Each of these classes is very tight at the top of the standings and have provided spectacular racing so far in 2018.

Briggs Senior

Driver Points Diff 1. Marco Signoretti 375 1. Jon Treadwell 375 0 3. Gavin Sanders 285 -90 4. Pearce Herder 255 -120 5. Jordan Prior 235 -140 6. Stefano Lucente 230 -145

200 points for a win will go a long way in Briggs Senior as the top-six are separated by less than 150 points. Marco Signoretti and Jon Treadwell each having a win and runner-up finish to tie atop the standings in the class that has drawn the most competitors so far this year. 48 different drivers have made a start and these two have emerged above everyone when it matters most; the Finals. Needing a boost at the two Mosport events, Gavin Sanders, Pearce Herder, Jordan Prior and Stefano Lucente will be gunning not only to get ahead of Signoretti and Treadwell but to stand on the top of the podium and haul in a big number of points. Mosport has also been known to provide some surprise winners, so expect some big standings shuffling this July.

Rok Senior

Driver Points Diff 1. Ryan MacDermid 375 2. Christopher Chanko 340 -25 3. Cole Hooton 310 -65 4. Kai Dalziel 260 -115 5. Nicholas Hornbostel 245 -130

Splitting the two Rok Senior victories so far this season has been Ryan MacDermid and Christopher Chanko. Holding a small edge courtesy of a better second finish is MacDermid, who heads back to the track where he claimed the Canadian title a year ago. Cole Hooton joins his Prime teammate in the top-three and is on the cusp of a big victory this summer. A further look down the standings sees Kai Dalziel and Nicholas Hornbostel, who is coming off a runner-up finish to MacDermid at Hamilton. We know both of these drivers are strong at Mosport and could vault their way into the championship chase with a win in either of the next two CRFKC races.

Briggs Junior Lite

Driver Points Diff 1. Callum Baxter 355 2. Nicholas Gilkes 350 -5 3. Steven Navratil 295 -65 4. Matte Ferrari 260 -95 5. Daniel Ali 240 -115

Briggs Junior Lite has been impressive this year! These young racers are driving themselves into the spotlight with close and competitive action. Last years Briggs Cadet Canadian Champion Callum Baxter leads the championship by a mere five points over Nicholas Gilkes, who has finished runner-up in both races. Goodwood winner Steven Navratil is third, only sixty-five markers back. While these three have been the class of the field so far this year, Matte Ferrari and Daniel Ali have quietly been keeping themselves in the top-five and will look to Mosport to pounce on the championship leaders. With the top-five separated by only 115 points, this race is far from over.

Briggs Junior

Driver Points Diff 1. Jake Cowden 330 1. Logan Ploder 330 -0 3. Aidan Bonham 260 -70 3. Avery Miller 260 -70 5. Nicky Palladino 255 -75 6. Alec Drummond 240 -90

The closest in championship standings in the Briggs Junior category where a number of drivers are within 100 points of the lead! After making the jump to Junior this year Jake Cowden is tied for the lead with Logan Ploder, who come so close to victory in a number of races this year. Aidan Bonham would be a little closer to the top had he not been penalized after his win at Goodwood, for a lane violation, but instead he is tied with Avery Miller for third overall. Nicky Palladino had a nice recovery after a rough go at the opener in Goodwood to win at Hamilton and vault himself right back into the chase while Alec Drummond has powered to consistent top-five results to keep himself within the 100-point range of the leader. These Juniors have been exciting to watch this year and we can only expect even more intensity at Mosport where the grids could exceed 40 karts this summer!

Practice for this weekends race at Mosport is available on Saturday, June 20 with a four-group rotation set to maximize track time. Registration for the event will also be open on Saturday to lighten the line up on Sunday morning. On Sunday, gates open at 7:00 AM for registration followed by the drivers briefing at 8:30. Karts will hit the track at 9:00 AM sharp. To view the official schedule and event information, click here.