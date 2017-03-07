The kart, seen here above the Jim Russell Karting Academy sign, has been stolen. (Photo courtesy: Cole Hooton)

Stolen: Promotional Kart from Jim Russell Karting!

We have been informed this morning that the promotional kart found at the entrance to Jim Russell Karting in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec has been stolen over the weekend.

Impressively, the kart was taken from it’s perch more 0n the sign than ten feet in the air.

While the kart is not race-able and has been assembled with broken and unusable parts, the facility is still hoping to get the kart back. If you have any leads or information, please contact the facility and/or the police.