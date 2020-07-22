Stellar Start to the Season for Energy Corse North America

Energy Corse North America hit the ground running for the much-anticipated Canadian summer karting season. Taking part in the opening round of the Kart Stars Canada Championship at Goodwood Kartways, the team scored top results with three podiums and a victory.

The strength of the team came in Cadet categories with the Energy Corse Mini Kart proving its abilities, much to the delight of team manager Darren White.

“I’m really happy with the performance of our Cadet and Mini drivers. Being at the front of the pack in both categories after a long COVID break; really shows the importance of having teammates who work together and constantly push each other to do better. We have put a lot of effort into our Mini program entering this season and it was great to see the hard work pay off. Still, a long way to go in the championship and we are already looking forward to hitting the Innisfil Indy track this weekend for round two.”

Jensen Burnett led the charge for the team when he finished second in the Briggs Cadet Final on Saturday. In that same race, Stefano Picerno ran in the top-two all race long until a late-race incident took him out of contention. Ryan Maxwell recovered from a tough day that included a DNF in the PreFinal, to end on a high note, driving from 23rd on the grid to fifth at the finish line.

On Sunday the trio was back at it in the Vortex Mini Rok category and it was a dominating run in the Final. After winning the PreFinal in very wet conditions, Maxwell was on the pole-position for the dry Final. He led nearly every lap and had his teammate Burnett on his heels all race long, leading to a 1-2 finish, while Picerno just missed making it a podium sweep finishing fourth.

It’s a quick turnaround for the team as the second stop of the Kart Stars Canada Championship takes place this coming weekend at the Innisfil Indy. The following weekend the team will travel to Mosport Karting Centre for the opening round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Interested in joining the Energy Corse Racing Team? Be sure to contact Darren White at darren@energycorsenorthamerica.com.