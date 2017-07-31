Stehle and Ortlieb Deliver Driver of the Day Performances on Saturday at Mosport

Once again the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge exceeded 200 entries over the weekend when round three took place on Saturday at Mosport Kartways. The paddock was filled with a contingent of Rotax Max and Briggs & Stratton drivers all vying for top honours in their respective categories in the first of two days of racing action.

Among the large list of prizes and awards handed out at each podium ceremony, two drivers had their performances highlighted as Driver of the Day where Liam Ortlieb drove home the race victory in Briggs Junior ahead of 46 fellow competitors to be crowned Pfaff Motorsports Junior Driver of the Day. Shortly after, Marc Stehle returned to his winning ways in Briggs Masters to take home the trophy and the prize for being selection the Pfaff Motorsports Senior Driver of the Day.

It took a couple of attempts to get the Briggs Junior race under way but when the green flag flew, Ortlieb was glued to the rear bumper of his Prime Powerteam teammate Jordan Prior, who jumped out to the early lead. Doing all he could to stay with Prior, Ortlieb had to overtake Gianluca Savaglio on a number of occasions to remain in second, ultimately helping his teammate push away from the rest and settle the race on their own.

Waiting until the final lap, Ortlieb snatched the lead away from his teammate into turn five and never looked back from there, securing the race win, his first major race victory, and the nod for DotD. Third place went to Tanner Hamilton, who erupted from the big pack chasing the leaders with the final podium step.

For Marc Stehle he led the way from the drop of the green flag and fended off all of his fellow competitors all race long to ensure he crossed the finish line first just ahead of Dave Anderson and Scott Jefferies.. The compete level of the Briggs Masters class seems to be amped a little higher at each race so far this summer, which has us really excited for the upcoming Canadian National Karting Championships.

In Rotax Junior, Mackenzie Clark may have had a little extra help on Saturday en route to his big victory. Clark was racing with a heavy heart after the passing of his grandfather earlier in the week. Racing in his honour, Clark led every lap of the Junior Rotax Final to finally take home a Rotax Junior race victory. Zachary Vanier and Dale Curran completed the podium.

Other race winners on Saturday at the CRFKC included: Anthony Boscia in Briggs Junior Lite over Connor Pritiko and Lily Flintoff; Pearce Herder over Joshua Conquer and Gavin Sanders in a wild finishing Briggs Senior; Callum Baxter in Briggs Cadet over Jordan DiLeo and Carson Bartlett; Nicholas Hornbostel in Rotax Senior ahead of Michael Sputore and JP Hutchinson; Ryland Duesburry in Rotax Mini-Max over Anthony Sardelitti and Austin Boyle; Tyler Kashak ahead of Justin Luik and Taegen Poles in Rotax DD2; and finally, Zachary Shearer over Evan White and Austin Riley in Open Shifter.