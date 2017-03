SRA Karting Releases 2017 Canadian Rotax Max Regulations

The official rule book for all Canadian Rotax Max Challenge regulations has been released by SRA Karting. Head over to MaxChallenge.ca to view it.

A couple highlights from the regulations include:

introduction of the claim rule

age adjustments to match CIK

new Mini-Max regulations (chassis size, weight)

We highly suggest all competitors read over these regulations and keep a copy of the rule set handy.