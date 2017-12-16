Hot Tub Covers Canada
SRA Karting Offering 50% Credit for Rotax Racers Buying a New Cylinder

Check out this great offer we have received from SRA Karting and Rotax Max!

Recently, Rotax released an introduction campaign for the new Senior and DD2 cylinder at 50% discount. To motivate karters to race, here is a way to get back the amount you have paid for your new Senior or DD2 cylinder.

Buy your new cylinder during the introduction campaign, race a minimum of 7 Rotax events anywhere in Canada during 2018 and get a credit note from your authorized Rotax dealer where you purchased your cylinder.

The credit note will be for the same amount paid for your new cylinder. As the introduction campaign is for a limited offer, this offer is also limited as well. Visit your local authorized Rotax dealer for details or visit www.maxchallenge.ca.

Collector of press releases that are relevant to CKN. Have news for us, send it to news@canadiankartingnews.com.

