(Photo courtesy: Bruno Dorais / PolePosition.ca)

SRA Karting Bids Farewell With One Final Race

While we were away in Italy this past weekend, SRA Karting in St-Roch de L’Achigan, Quebec celebrated their long history of karting with one final race before closing down. The facility announced it had been sold just over a month ago, and wanted to go out in style, hosting their annual 3-hour endurance race aboard their fleet of Sodi World Series karts.

When news broke of the track closing down, the interest for this race skyrocketed. Twenty-seven teams signed up to race, with many more being turned away after the grid was, providing an afternoon of entertainment and excitement on the SRA Karting circuit. The track that once hosted an event on the CIK World Karting Championship calendar that attracted the likes of Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Antonio Luizzi, was buzzing all day long.

After three hard-fought hours of racing, it was only fitting that it came down to the final lap to determine a race winner. A three-kart battle ensued in the final fifteen minutes and when long-time track owner Michel Boisclair waived the checkered flag for the final time, it was a team from the Nissan Micra Cup that crossed the finish line first.

At the wheel of the winning team was Valerie Limoges, a former karter who raced the SRA circuit many times during the 2000’s, who celebrated with a fist pump high into the air. Also, a part of the winning team was Kevin King, Oliver Bedard and Rene Fagnon. Second place went to Club Karting Montréal, who crossed mere inches ahead of Team Raj for the position.

Following the race, Boisclair hosted one last round of races for all of the hard-working employees from SRA Karting, ICAR Karting and the Jim Russell Karting Academy.

Helping support fellow karting tracks in the region, the lineup of Sodi RT8 rental karts now move to the SC Performance Circuit in Saint-Celestin for the relatively new karting circuit near Trois-Rivieres.

With the final laps around SRA Karting now completed, the Boisclair family completes their transition to Circuit ICAR in Mirabel and the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant.